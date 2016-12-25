The Good

Jay Ajayi destroyed the Bills once again, with his third 200+ yard game of the season and his second against the Bills. After hitting a lull in production for several weeks, Ajayi ripped off 206 yards on 32 carries and 1 TD. He also made the play of the game with a 57 yard run late in overtime to put the Dolphins in position to make a chip shot field goal.

How about Andrew Franks hitting a huge 55 yard field goal. I believe Franks had never hit a 50+ yarder before that. He did it in the biggest game of the year, during one of the biggest moments and in less than favorable conditions. He also hit the game winner in overtime. All this makes up for the miss earlier in the game.

Devante Parker had a nice game, especially on that 56 yard run and catch for a touchdown where he broke two tackles and outraced the defense to the endzone. It's been an up and down season for Parker, but it's nice to see him flash that big play ability.

Kenyan Drake's 45 yard touchdown run. Wow!

Great game by the offensive line, not allowing a single sack and helping the running backs have a productive day.

Overall, the offense produced 494 yards and 34 points. That is a productive day.

About the only players to show up on defense were Cameron Wake and Tony Lippett. Wake added another sack to his already incredible comeback season. Lippett established coverage on his side of the field early on, forcing the Bills to attack Xavien Howard instead. Lippett continues to grow and is becoming more consistent.

The Bad

I could write an entire book on the defense. But I will focus on Vance Joseph. He only had one job to do. Stop the Bills rushing attack. The result? The defense allowed 272 yards rushing on the ground and the running game kept the Bills in the game. Both LeSean McCoy and Mike Gillislee had big days. Joseph kept calling all these different pass coverages to try to confuse Tyrod Taylor. Newflash Vance, Tyrod Taylor is not Tom Brady. You want to keep him in the pocket and you want the Bills to abandon the run and put the game in his hands. Kinda like you did in game one. Instead, you neglected to focus on stopping the run and the Bills wound up doing whatever they wanted. I do not think it is a talent issue. Our defensive line is talented. Our middle linebacker is talented. Donald Butler is a good run stopper at OLB. Our safeties are better at run stopping than coverage. Vance Joseph is just another example of a coach who outthinks himself and shoots himself in the leg. 589 yards on offense and 272 yards on the ground! Unacceptable!

The Ugly

Matt Moore had close to one of the ugliest first halves I've seen. He was missing 5 yard outs. Let's just say his sights were poorly calibrated. But he came back in the second half and while he didn't light it up, he did enough to keep his team in it. Give credit to Moore. It's a tough place to play. Hostile crowd, crappy field and wind. And he held it together. One thing about Moore is, yes he can get hot and yes he can go cold, but he never mentally implodes.

Overall

10 wins was unimaginable at the beginning of the season, let alone after a 1-4 start. It's a testament to the cultural shift provided by Adam Gase and the coaching staff. Yes, there are some Xs and Os issues and some strategic decisions that can be baffling, but a team takes on the personality of their coach. And folks, I think we have a good one in Miami. He has taken a team that is arguably less talented than last year's squad and has them on the brink of our first playoff berth since 2008.

Next up - the hated New England Patriots. But depending on what happens Sunday night (Broncos vs Chiefs), we may be looking at a bunch of back ups.

The good news is, we are playing football that matters late in December. Merry Christmas!