2016 was the year of the unexpected.

The Cubs won the World Series. The last time that happened, the Ottoman Empire still existed. Really… I looked it up.

Donald Trump was elected president. (No matter what your politics, this has a stranger-than-fiction quality about it. This seemed less likely than the Cubs winning the World Series at the start of 2016.)

2016 saw the deaths of such important folks as Fidel Castro, Muhammad Ali, John Glenn, Keith Emerson, David Bowie and Prince, and now Carrie Fisher, among others. And yet, the seemingly immortal Betty White still shows up in the occasional TV commercial looking strangely the same as she did 40 years ago. She is literally older than sliced bread (it’s true, I researched this as well, because you just can’t make these claims frivolously, now can you?)

And now, perhaps just as unexpectedly, the Dolphins are in the playoffs. This in spite of the fact that the team two of its most important leaders and best players for the season in Reshad Jones and Mike Pouncey, as well as opening day starters at RB (Arian Foster), 2 linebackers (Koa Mis and Jelani Jenkins, who has played sparingly and has been largely ineffective due to injuries), TE (Jordan Cameron), and oh yeah, QB (Ryan Tannehill.) That’s not even mentioning the players that missed games such as Devante Parker, Dion Simms, Kiko Alonso, Byron Maxwell, Laremy Tunsil, Branden Albert, Xavien Howard, etc. Every team deals with injuries, but not to this degree. Especially on defense, the injuries have been devastating.

And those injuries have taken their toll, too. Our run defense is historically bad. At times this year our running game on offense has been ineffective as well, due largely to the absence of our best run blockers in the lineup. Our team is one of the most penalized in the league as well, with only 4 teams having more accepted penalties counting against them.

So how are these guys going out there week in and week out with a roster that is arguably worse than last year’s and yet keep winning?

Though there are lots of contributing factors, I believe they all stem from the same source.

Culture. Adam Gase has come in and established a winning culture in a team that hasn’t won consistently for decades. His culture focuses on accountability and individual responsibility. When players consistently underperform, they are benched or cut. When players making less money or with less name-recognition out-perform established vets, they end up on the starting roster (see Tony Lippett starting over Byron Maxwell.) Gase has managed to do this in a way that, while inspiring players to put forth their best effort, has not alienated them. He takes responsibility when he makes mistakes, sometimes (in my opinion) taking the blame when it could be placed on the players. He’s young, relatable, energetic and confident (edging on arrogant) and what he is doing is working. The players see it, and seem to love playing for him.

I listened to NFL analysts on the radio the other day discussing the dismissal of Rex Ryan in Buffalo. They both felt it was unfair to dismiss a coach in just his second year because it takes longer than that to get the players they need for the scheme they want to run and turn around a losing culture. In general, I agree with the sentiment, which makes it all the more impressive that Gase has done what he has done so quickly.

At the start of season, we needed to know if we had a coach that could restore the luster on our beloved franchise. One that could help his players reach their potential. Gase has helped Ryan Tannehill develop to the point that I am comfortable going into the next season with him at QB. (I do feel it is always smart to draft players to develop at that position though, but that’s a different subject.)

Players have stepped up all over the roster and contributed in big ways. Jay Ajayi heads the list, but players such as Lippett, McCain, Devante Parker, Dion Simms, Jordan Phillips, Neville Hewitt, Mike Hull, Michael Thomas, Walt Aikens, Kenny Stills, MarQuiese Gray and Dominique Jones have all made substantial contributions when called upon this year. They’ve grown as players, and I attribute a lot of that success to the ability of Gase (and his staff) to reach these guys and “coach them up.” Add to that the successful integration of rookies Tunsil, Kenyan Drake, Jakeem Grant, Xavien Howard, and it becomes clearer that this coaching staff is getting it right.

It all starts with the culture, and all of that points back to Adam Gase. I believe that not only does this establish him as the coach of our future, but it also should put him solidly in the running for another title as well.

Adam Gase, 2016 NFL Coach of the Year.

That’s my case for Gase.