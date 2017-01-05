Just a few notes before we begin looking at any more detail.

QB Patrick Mahomes has declared for the draft and as I suspected the early reports are a 2nd Round grade. Do not be surprised to hear his name mentioned with Miami. Another surprise is Wyoming QB Josh Allen who is supposedly considering the jump after his sophomore season. Chris Kouffman (formerly of Draft Winds) mentioned him a while back and he may have one of the best skill sets for the NFL. He's this year's version of Carson Wentz if he declares.

Michigan TE Jake Butt tore his ACL on Friday night. He is someone I expect Miami to look at and was a borderline late 1st Rounder. Maybe he drops for them now.

Miami will draft anywhere between 21 and 32 this year.

Bowl Season showed some awesome pass rushing talent at DE. Keep an eye on these names for 1st Round consideration - Taco Charlton, Harold Landry, Demarcus Walker, Dawuane Smoot and Solomon Thomas to name a few. While LB is the biggest need I believe Miami is going to go with value so don't rule out a DE (even if they ink Andre Branch to a new contract).

Speaking of LB, Reuben Foster, Zach Cunningham, Jarrad Davis and Ryan Anderson are names to follow for 1st Round consideration. Foster is a long shot because he is considered a top 10 prospect in the draft class but if he's there you need to pull trigger (perfect combo of value plus need).

I will do a 1st Round mock draft for fun after January 16th (deadline for players to declare). Obviously free agency and trades will change things but rumor has it Miami will not be active on other team's players. They seem to content to re-sign their own talent, pick up some under the radar guys and build through the draft.