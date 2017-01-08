Wow, this is the first time I think I've ever started a blog about the playoffs. Even after watching New England punch Miami in the gut last Sunday I'm in a darn good mood about this team and its future. Let's get down to business. The Dolphins travel to Pittsburgh today for a 1 PM game. The Steelers are currently -10 with a 47 O/U.

Will Ryan Tannehill play? No.If Tannehill can't use his mobility then its pointless to have him risk further injury to his knee.

I was watching the game last Sunday with a buddy (of course a Pats fan) and he commented on Matt Moore throwing a lot to the running backs. And its true, Moore always wants the big play but is smart enough to know his limitations. His deep ball is great but he lacks the zip to effectively use the intermediate routes. If he starts on Sunday, and I suspect he will, I'm hoping they use a lot of play action deep shots with a healthy does of Jay Ajayi to set it up.

The good news about playing the Steelers is their defensive weakness plays right into Miami's hands. Their front seven struggles almost as badly as Miami when it comes to stopping the run. Ajayi had his breakout 200 yard game against them back in October and if he's healthy he'll be getting 20 plus carries. Pittsburgh allowed 100 YPG, 15 TDs, and a 4.3 YPC. If I'm Gase its an all out assault on that front seven with Ajayi, Drake and Williams. Have Matt Moore throw no more than 25 passes and stick to crossing routes, play action deep shots and dump offs to the backs. I like Moore's aggressiveness but each game he's thrown a really bad pick while trying to do too much. Gase needs to prevent the extra adrenaline from making Moore drift into reckless territory.

Make no mistake, the Steelers are going to score points. In fact, I think this has all of the ingredients to cook up the same game we saw against Buffalo two weeks ago. Two struggling defenses getting railroaded by their opponents. In October Miami was able to hold Le'Veon Bell in check while forcing Ben Roethlisberger to play sloppy, turnover style football. I can't imagine that happens again in Pittsburgh on their turf. Unfortunately I think its the only way Miami wins because if Bell runs wild and Antonio Brown finds mismatches in coverage...ugh, I don't even want to think about it. Pittsburgh has scored 30 plus points in five of their final six games.

Call it a hunch, maybe blind optimism or even levels of homerism only Finesse can conjure up but I like the Dolphins' chances. We're still waiting on some injury news so things could change, but Miami is getting zero love from the media and the players have taken notice. Bobby McCain was downright livid that Miami is a heavy underdog after beating the Steelers already. The Baltimore loss lit a fire under the team and I'm hoping the results against the Pats do the same for next week. I'm going with the upset special courtesy of things like a special teams TDs, a Roethlisberger brain fart, bad penalties, etc. Just not a standard football game.

Miami 31

Pittsburgh 27

