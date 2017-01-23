Lets turn the discussion around so that its productive.

Gase already confirmed Matt Moore is not going to be the backup. Its reality, so no sense in arguing that he needs a shot because he won't get one.

If you want Tannehill replaced who would be the target QB? The free agent options are Mike Glennon, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Geno Smith, Ryan Nassib, Mark Sanchez and Blaine Gabbert.

If you want to make a trade you'll be giving up at least a 2nd Rounder to get Jimmy Garoppolo or AJ McCarron, but now you're spending draft capital while leaving big holes on defense. And if Miami is publically looking to trade then that will diminish Tannehill's trade value on the market.

If you want to draft and go with a first year starter then it will take your first, second and maybe more to move into the top 10 to ensure you land Mitch Trubisky, Deshone Kizer or Deshaun Watson. Are you comfortable gambling on unknowns? Have to consider that outside of Dak Prescott, who had an incredibly unique situation, all of the first year QBs did not have impressive numbers or lead their teams to winning seasons.

In terms of trading Tannehill, you know now he's capable of giving you a 10 win season and his contract is a series of one year renewals after 2017. Is that worth a second rounder now? I'm asking seriously and not sarcastically.

I look at all those scenarios combined with Miami's current cap space and the special class of QBs coming out in 2018 and I don't see a reason to just unload the QB because he's above average. I'd rather see if he's a 12 win QB next year or if he fails miserably and Miami can cut him without taking a hit. The 2018 class will be like 2012 (Darnold, Falk, Browning, Rudolph, Allen) with prospects ranging from solid starters to franchise caliber.

Just my take.