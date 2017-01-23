^Back To Top


Social Media

Phinfever TwitterPhinfever FacebookRSS Feed

Draft Central

Phinfever Draft Central - Complete Info On Miami Dolphins' draft picks.

Draft Info

Tony Simmons Phinfever Mock

 

Phinfever Mock

 

Phinfever Mock Database

 

DC Pro Sports Report Mock Database

Phinfever FFL

T-Rock's Phinfever FFL 2014

Armando Salguero

Barry Jackson

Dave Hyde

miamidolphins.com

  • 001.jpg

    001.jpg

  • 002.jpg

    002.jpg

  • 003.jpg

    003.jpg

  • 004.jpg

    004.jpg

  • 005.jpg

    005.jpg

  • 006.jpg

    006.jpg

  • 007.jpg

    007.jpg

Joomla gallery extension by joomlashine.com

Should Ryan Tannehill Be "The Man"?

Published: Monday, 23 January 2017 16:45 | Written by Dan Jamroz | Print | Email | Hits: 204

Dan Jamroz, Jammer, Phinfever, Miami Dolphins, BlogLets turn the discussion around so that its productive.

Gase already confirmed Matt Moore is not going to be the backup. Its reality, so no sense in arguing that he needs a shot because he won't get one.

If you want Tannehill replaced who would be the target QB? The free agent options are Mike Glennon, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Geno Smith, Ryan Nassib, Mark Sanchez and Blaine Gabbert.

If you want to make a trade you'll be giving up at least a 2nd Rounder to get Jimmy Garoppolo or AJ McCarron, but now you're spending draft capital while leaving big holes on defense. And if Miami is publically looking to trade then that will diminish Tannehill's trade value on the market.

If you want to draft and go with a first year starter then it will take your first, second and maybe more to move into the top 10 to ensure you land Mitch Trubisky, Deshone Kizer or Deshaun Watson. Are you comfortable gambling on unknowns? Have to consider that outside of Dak Prescott, who had an incredibly unique situation, all of the first year QBs did not have impressive numbers or lead their teams to winning seasons.

In terms of trading Tannehill, you know now he's capable of giving you a 10 win season and his contract is a series of one year renewals after 2017. Is that worth a second rounder now? I'm asking seriously and not sarcastically.

I look at all those scenarios combined with Miami's current cap space and the special class of QBs coming out in 2018 and I don't see a reason to just unload the QB because he's above average. I'd rather see if he's a 12 win QB next year or if he fails miserably and Miami can cut him without taking a hit. The 2018 class will be like 2012 (Darnold, Falk, Browning, Rudolph, Allen) with prospects ranging from solid starters to franchise caliber.

Just my take.

NFL Draft   Phinfever   Miami Dolphins   Ryan Tannehill   Matt Moore  
| Category: Blog

Next Game

2017 Pro Bowl on ESPN

 

AFC East Standings

Support Phinfever

Get Miami Dolphins Game Day here!

 

verification seal

Phinfever - Jeopardy

DeVante Parker

Fins Radio

ESPN's James Walker

Mel Kiper (ESPN)

Copyright © 2014 ... Phinfever.com ... since 1999

Designed by www.diablodesign.eu.