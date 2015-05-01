This question is somewhat akin to the old (somewhat tasteless) joke… “Other than that, Mrs. Lincoln, how was the show?” And to fully answer the question would take more space than a single blog can address, but I believe there is a fundamental problem in the defensive scheme as it was used by our coaching staff last season.

There were MANY problems with the defense this past season, not the least of which was the tremendous strain put on the defensive unit by the multitude of injuries suffered by defensive starters. Koa Misi. Jelani Jenkins. Reshad Jones. Byron Maxwell. Xavien Howard. Kiko Alonso. Earl Mitchell. Isa Abdul-Quddus. All of these were presumptive starters or at least significant rotational players who missed at least a game if not more due to injury. Most of the season, we were fielding a patchwork linebacking corps and defensive backfield, featuring players in both units who weren’t even on the roster (or any other team roster) at the start of the season.

Compounding this problem was our team’s pitiful lack of depth at certain positions, notably defensive end and linebacker. I will say that we saw encouraging growth from players like Mike Hull and Neville Hewitt, but overall it says a lot that were starting players picked up off of the scrap heap by the end of the season. Usually, if a player is unemployed, there is a very good reason.

This brings me to my point. The failure of the wide 9 to function this season was a result of one cause primarily, in my opinion. It comes down to the front office. Mike Tannenbaum and Chris Grier need to go get the players that are needed to make this defensive system work. The way I see it, this defensive system requires team speed at the edges. A strong rotation of fast, athletic, versatile players at defensive end and outside linebacker; players that can get to the edge on running plays and play instinctively. In the middle, it requires stout run-stuffing defensive tackles (THAT’S PLURAL!) and a smart, instinctive and stout middle linebacker that can call the signals and shed blocks efficiently.

The 2016 Miami Dolphins just did not have the players to make that system work. Perhaps they did not have the players to make any system work, given their injuries and lack of depth. Nonetheless, it is now the responsibility of the front office to go and get players to fit the system. On offense, Adam Gase adjusted his philosophy to match the talent on the offense, which led to a reliance on Jay Ajayi and the running game that went somewhat contrary to his natural bent to throw the ball. The result of this willingness to adjust the scheme to the personnel of course was a playoff berth. On the other hand, the defensive staff stuck to the scheme in spite of the lack of functional linebackers and lack of depth at defensive end (once Jones and Williams proved to be bad fits for the team). I don’t know if they could have done otherwise, but it would have been nice to see them try something, ANYTHING different after getting run over, around and through game after game.

What went wrong with the defense in 2016? Everything. Bad drafting, bad luck with injuries and an inability by the coaching staff to adjust the scheme to mask the deficiencies of the roster. Ultimately, though it now rests on the personnel department to fix the mess. Go get players that will make the system work. Coaches, be flexible… fit the system to match the strengths of your players. Only then can we as fans feel confident that the playoff trip we enjoyed this year was a sign of things to come.