Mock Draft 4.0

Published: Tuesday, 11 April 2017 12:58 | Written by Dan Jamroz | Print | Email | Hits: 363

Here is my final Mock Draft (barring any crazy trades or social media incidents). 

 

Round 1

 

1.  Cleveland - Myles Garrett  DE - consensus top player

 

2.  San Francisco - Malik Hooker  S - Lynch loves elite safeties

 

3.  Chicago - Marshon Lattimore  CB - huge need, BPA

 

4.  Jacksonville - Solomon Thomas  DE - BPA

 

5.  Tennessee - Jamal Adams  S - leader on defense

 

6.  New York (J) - Corey Davis - new QB's best friend

 

7.  Los Angeles (C) - Reuben Foster  LB - BPA with safeties gone

 

8.  Carolina - Jonathan Allen  DE - current pass rush aging

 

9.  Cincinatti - Leonard Fournette  RB - new feature on offense

 

10.  Buffalo - OJ Howard  TE - improves run and pass game

 

11.  New Orleans - Gareon Conley  CB - great ball skills

 

12.  Cleveland - Mitch Trubisky  QB - they get their guy

 

13.  Arizona - Patrick Mahomes  QB - biggest arm in draft

 

14.  Philadelphia - Marlon Humphrey  CB - shutdown ability

 

15.  Indianapolis - Taco Charlton  DE - playmaker off the edge

 

16.  Baltimore - Charles Harris  LB/DE - great Suggs protege

 

17.  Washington - Haason Reddick  LB - multi purpose LBer

 

18.  Tennessee - David Njoku  TE - explosive target for QB

 

19.  ***Trade***

 

      Seattle - Forrest Lamp  OT/OG - top OL guy in the draft      

 

      Tampa Bay receives picks 26 and 90

 

20.  Denver - Garrett Boles  OT - best blindside potential

 

21.  Detroit - Mike Williams  WR - big target, Red Zone beast

 

22.  ***Trade***

 

       Houston - Deshaun Watson  QB - HC needs a leader

 

       Miami receives picks 25 and 130

 

23.  New York (G) - Ryan Ramczyk  OT - more need than value

 

24.  Oakland - Kevin King  CB - big CB, can play S too

 

25.  Miami - Chidobe Awuzie  CB - versatile, great slot coverage

 

26.  Tampa Bay - Christian McCaffrey  RB - multi purpose weapon

 

27.  Kansas City - Jarrad Davis  LB - leader, great instincts

 

28.  Dallas - Derek Barnett DE - huge need, very productive

 

29.  Green Bay - Tre'Davious White  CB - secondary is a mess

 

30.  Pittsburgh -  Takkarist McKinley  LB - explosive edge guy

 

31.  Atlanta - Chris Wormley  DE/DT - versatile, upgrades interior

 

32.  New Orleans - Zack Cunningham  LB - human missile, tackling machine

