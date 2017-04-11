^Back To Top
Joomla gallery extension by joomlashine.com
2015 Dolphins Draft Picks
001.jpg
http://phinfever.com/images/slideshow/2015-05_Rookies/001.jpg
002.jpg
http://phinfever.com/images/slideshow/2015-05_Rookies/002.jpg
003.jpg
http://phinfever.com/images/slideshow/2015-05_Rookies/003.jpg
004.jpg
http://phinfever.com/images/slideshow/2015-05_Rookies/004.jpg
005.jpg
http://phinfever.com/images/slideshow/2015-05_Rookies/005.jpg
006.jpg
http://phinfever.com/images/slideshow/2015-05_Rookies/006.jpg
007.jpg
http://phinfever.com/images/slideshow/2015-05_Rookies/007.jpg
Here is my final Mock Draft (barring any crazy trades or social media incidents).
Round 1
1. Cleveland - Myles Garrett DE - consensus top player
2. San Francisco - Malik Hooker S - Lynch loves elite safeties
3. Chicago - Marshon Lattimore CB - huge need, BPA
4. Jacksonville - Solomon Thomas DE - BPA
5. Tennessee - Jamal Adams S - leader on defense
6. New York (J) - Corey Davis - new QB's best friend
7. Los Angeles (C) - Reuben Foster LB - BPA with safeties gone
8. Carolina - Jonathan Allen DE - current pass rush aging
9. Cincinatti - Leonard Fournette RB - new feature on offense
10. Buffalo - OJ Howard TE - improves run and pass game
11. New Orleans - Gareon Conley CB - great ball skills
12. Cleveland - Mitch Trubisky QB - they get their guy
13. Arizona - Patrick Mahomes QB - biggest arm in draft
14. Philadelphia - Marlon Humphrey CB - shutdown ability
15. Indianapolis - Taco Charlton DE - playmaker off the edge
16. Baltimore - Charles Harris LB/DE - great Suggs protege
17. Washington - Haason Reddick LB - multi purpose LBer
18. Tennessee - David Njoku TE - explosive target for QB
19. ***Trade***
Seattle - Forrest Lamp OT/OG - top OL guy in the draft
Tampa Bay receives picks 26 and 90
20. Denver - Garrett Boles OT - best blindside potential
21. Detroit - Mike Williams WR - big target, Red Zone beast
22. ***Trade***
Houston - Deshaun Watson QB - HC needs a leader
Miami receives picks 25 and 130
23. New York (G) - Ryan Ramczyk OT - more need than value
24. Oakland - Kevin King CB - big CB, can play S too
25. Miami - Chidobe Awuzie CB - versatile, great slot coverage
26. Tampa Bay - Christian McCaffrey RB - multi purpose weapon
27. Kansas City - Jarrad Davis LB - leader, great instincts
28. Dallas - Derek Barnett DE - huge need, very productive
29. Green Bay - Tre'Davious White CB - secondary is a mess
30. Pittsburgh - Takkarist McKinley LB - explosive edge guy
31. Atlanta - Chris Wormley DE/DT - versatile, upgrades interior
32. New Orleans - Zack Cunningham LB - human missile, tackling machine