Here is my final Mock Draft (barring any crazy trades or social media incidents).

Round 1

1. Cleveland - Myles Garrett DE - consensus top player

2. San Francisco - Malik Hooker S - Lynch loves elite safeties

3. Chicago - Marshon Lattimore CB - huge need, BPA

4. Jacksonville - Solomon Thomas DE - BPA

5. Tennessee - Jamal Adams S - leader on defense

6. New York (J) - Corey Davis - new QB's best friend

7. Los Angeles (C) - Reuben Foster LB - BPA with safeties gone

8. Carolina - Jonathan Allen DE - current pass rush aging

9. Cincinatti - Leonard Fournette RB - new feature on offense

10. Buffalo - OJ Howard TE - improves run and pass game

11. New Orleans - Gareon Conley CB - great ball skills

12. Cleveland - Mitch Trubisky QB - they get their guy

13. Arizona - Patrick Mahomes QB - biggest arm in draft

14. Philadelphia - Marlon Humphrey CB - shutdown ability

15. Indianapolis - Taco Charlton DE - playmaker off the edge

16. Baltimore - Charles Harris LB/DE - great Suggs protege

17. Washington - Haason Reddick LB - multi purpose LBer

18. Tennessee - David Njoku TE - explosive target for QB

19. ***Trade***

Seattle - Forrest Lamp OT/OG - top OL guy in the draft

Tampa Bay receives picks 26 and 90

20. Denver - Garrett Boles OT - best blindside potential

21. Detroit - Mike Williams WR - big target, Red Zone beast

22. ***Trade***

Houston - Deshaun Watson QB - HC needs a leader

Miami receives picks 25 and 130

23. New York (G) - Ryan Ramczyk OT - more need than value

24. Oakland - Kevin King CB - big CB, can play S too

25. Miami - Chidobe Awuzie CB - versatile, great slot coverage

26. Tampa Bay - Christian McCaffrey RB - multi purpose weapon

27. Kansas City - Jarrad Davis LB - leader, great instincts

28. Dallas - Derek Barnett DE - huge need, very productive

29. Green Bay - Tre'Davious White CB - secondary is a mess

30. Pittsburgh - Takkarist McKinley LB - explosive edge guy

31. Atlanta - Chris Wormley DE/DT - versatile, upgrades interior

32. New Orleans - Zack Cunningham LB - human missile, tackling machine