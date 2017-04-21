PHINFEVER MOCK DATABASE (65)

Blake Haason Reddick OLB

Temple

Senior

6'1.5"

237 lbs

40 @ 4.52 It's time for the Dolphins to get serious about this defense. You can't keep burning first round picks on offensive linemen year after year. You have to start to hit on them in the 2nd and 3rd rounds. I love Haason Reddick and he has the smell "Playmaker" all over him. Our linebackers are over-the-hill. If the Dolphins want to catch up to the Patriots then let's put together a defense that will put Brady on his butt and stop the run. That's how we've beat him in the past. Apr 20

Phinfever Draft Analyst:

Dan Jamroz Chidobe Awuzie CB

Colorado

Senior

6'0"

202 lbs

40 @ 4.43 Alright guys, here is what is hopefully my last mock for the year. It has taken me almost two weeks because I've deleted and changed it more times than I can count. Every day new info comes out that dynamites a previous thought of mine.



I know a lot of you will be upset with my selection, and others may be left scratching their heads. Here is my logic for Colorado CB/S Chidobe Awuzie:



First, he is incredibly talented and has played just about every spot in the secondary. Miami needs a guy who can play outside and also cover the slot. Awuzie has size and can tackle, so opposing offenses can simply line up mismatches to take advantage of shorter backs like Bobby McCain. Also note that Miami plays in a nickel defense more often than base packages due to a pass happy NFL, so Gase isn't kidding when he says they need to stock up on corners.



Second, recall the chatter in just about every Mike Tannenbaum interview. He always talks about better coverage in the slot and stopping offenses from taking advantage of weak play in that area from Miami. You don't have to read between the lines to see Miami really wants to upgrade the area. Tannenbaum also has a philosophy of targeting premium positions in Round 1 and cornerback checks that box.



Third, Simon Clancy and Chris Kouffman have been posting like crazy about Miami's homework on bigger slot corners. These guys get quoted by the beat writers so I assume they aren't concocting information in their parents' basement. Clancy specifically noted Awuzie as a very legit target at 22. I'm not being contrarian or unnecessarily creative here, I'm just following the path laid out in front of me. Others they have looked at include Obi Melifonwu (UConn), Justin Evans (Texas A&M), and Jabril Peppers (Michigan).



Finally, look at the current makeup of the secondary. Byron Maxwell and Nate Allen are probably gone after this year. Bobby McCain tries hard but gets exposed a lot. Tony Lippett is a nice boundary guy on deep throws but isn't a shutdown option. Xavien Howard looks good when healthy but we still don't know if he's the real deal. Enter Awuzie.



He doesn't just fill need, he's actually Top 30ish value in this draft. There isn't that much difference once you start getting outside of the Top 15. Its a very good marriage for Miami in this case. He has good hands and more importantly HE CAN TACKLE. Apr 11

Phinfever Draft Analyst:

Mark Grimm Forrest Lamp OG

W Kentucky

Senior

6'1.5"

309 lbs

40 @ 4.98 When I mock Lamp to the Fins in these mock drafts I post, I'm not just giving him to Miami simply because we need a guard. I mock him there at 22 because he's one of the best players in this draft. To be honest he's probably more of a top 15 player in this draft and I have us stealing him at 22.

I honestly believe he's a better all around prospect than guys like Derek Barnett, Jabrill Peppers and Taco Charlton. Otherwise Id have us wait til round 2 or 3 to address the guard position. But I believe Lamp is the caliber of player as guys like Zach Martin and Kevin Zeitler and would instantly make us a top 5 NFL offensive line. Mar 20

Athlon

Sports Haason Reddick OLB

Temple

Senior

6'1.5"

237 lbs

40 @ 4.52 Even though the Dolphins re-signed Kiko Alonso and grabbed Lawrence Timmons, linebacker remains a position they could use some help. Reddick's stock has steadily risen throughout the process and can rush the passer, drop in coverage and defend the run. Mar 29

Bleacher

Report Forrest Lamp OG

W Kentucky

Senior

6'1.5"

309 lbs

40 @ 4.98 Round 2 - CB Cordrea Tankersley, Clemson Apr 8

Breaking Football Zach Cunningham ILB

Vanderbilt

Senior

6'3.5"

234 lbs

40 @ 4.67 The addition of Zach Cunningham would pair Cunningham with Alonso which could be the beginning of a very well rounded LB core. Cunningham could play ILB or OLB for the Dolphins. Apr 20

CBS

Sportsline

Dane Brugler Forrest Lamp OG

W Kentucky

Senior

6'1.5"

309 lbs

40 @ 4.98 The Dolphins have done some shuffling on the offensive line, shifting 2016 first-rounder Laremy Tunsil from guard to his more natural left tackle spot. The left guard spot is ready and waiting for Lamp. Apr 17

CBS

Sportsline

Jared Dubin Forrest Lamp OG

W Kentucky

Senior

6'1.5"

309 lbs

40 @ 4.98 With Laremy Tunsil expected to kick outside to tackle this season, the Dolphins can slide Lamp into the middle of the offensive line and make a strength even better. Apr 17

CBS

Sportsline

Pete Prisco Haason Reddick OLB

Temple

Senior

6'1.5"

237 lbs

40 @ 4.52 He played defensive end in college, so he could help there as well. But I think he stands up as a linebacker on the next level and they need help. Apr 17

CBS

Sportsline

Rob

Rang Forrest Lamp OG

W Kentucky

Senior

6'1.5"

309 lbs

40 @ 4.98 Trading away starting left tackle Branden Albert (to Jacksonville) says a lot about the Dolphins' confidence in last year's first round pick Laremy Tunsil. While Tunsil should have no problem re-acclimating to tackle after starring at left guard last season, his absence inside could be an issue. Lamp looks like a plug and play solution after a seamless transition inside to guard at the Senior Bowl. Apr 17

CBS

Sportsline

Will Brinson Gareon Conley CB

Ohio St

Senior

6'0"

195 lbs

40 @ 4.44 Wouldn't be surprising to see the Dolphins go offensive line, but there is a ton of talent sitting here at cornerback and it would make sense for them to nab a talent like Conley later in the first round here. Apr 20

CBS

Sportsline

Ryan Wilson Taco Charlton DE

Michigan

Senior

6'5.5"

277 lbs

40 @ 4.91 Charlton, who has drawn comparisons to Chandler Jones, racked up 14 sacks the past two seasons, and his ability to get after the passer would fill an obvious void on a Dolphins team that ranked 31st in pass rush a year ago. Apr 19

Detroit Free Press Charles Harris DE

Missouri

Senior

6'3"

253 lbs

40 @ 4.82 Harris can fit in a 3-4 or 4-3 scheme, and in Miami he can become the understudy to the 35 year old Cam Wake. Apr 11

Draft Blaster David Njoku TE

Miami

Senior

6'4"

246 lbs

40 @ 4.64 The Dolphins deserve a tight end that “loves football”. If you wonder why teams do all of the intense interviews with players before they draft them, look no further than Jordan Cameron, a player that lacked the heart to live up to his potential. With Njoku, they get a tight end that will become a big part of their offense. Apr 15

Draft

Breakdown Taco Charlton DE

Michigan

Senior

6'5.5"

277 lbs

40 @ 4.91 There is a good chance Taco Charlton is off the board by the time Miami is on the clock, but if he is available, he is a perfect fit as a 4-3 defensive end who can replace what Olivier Vernon was able to accomplish here a couple of years ago. Apr 7

Draft

Insiders

Digest Budda Baker S

Washington

Junior

5'9"

195 lbs

40 @ 4.45 (No comment) Apr 12

Draft

King Haason Reddick OLB

Temple

Senior

6'1.5"

237 lbs

40 @ 4.52 Reddick had a tremendous season for the Owls in 2016, with 22.5 tackles for loss that included 10.5 sacks. You don't normally get that type of production from an inside linebacker, and with there being such a premium now on players who can impact either a team's passing game or passing attack, this might actually be a low projection for Reddick. A one-time walk-on at Temple, injuries severely limited Reddick's game action in the final two years of his high school career. But he made a name for himself with the Owls, and after running a 4.52 40-yard dash, Reddick looks to be a tempting option for teams wanting a high-end ILB with superior pass-rush ability. Mar 25

Draft

Season

Lupagus Takkarist McKinley DE/OLB

UCLA

Senior

6'2"

250 lbs

40 @ 4.59 The Dolphins could stand to upgrade at OLB over Neville Hewitt and do just that with the selection of Takk attack. Mar 27

Draft

Season

Onebar Takkarist McKinley DE/OLB

UCLA

Senior

6'2"

250 lbs

40 @ 4.59 (No comment) Apr 17

Draft

Season

ULTIMATE Haason Reddick OLB

Temple

Senior

6'1.54"

237 lbs

40 @ 4.52 (No comment) Mar 24

Draft

Tek Jabril Peppers S

Michigan

Senior

5'11"

213 lbs

40 @ 4.46 Rumors are rampant one week before the NFL draft, and one of the latest has the Dolphins listening to offers for their pick at 22. This team is ONE more good draft away from fielding a very dangerous team, so acquiring multiple picks in a deep draft might be a wise move. Speaking of dangerous: Jabrill Peppers may not fit the classic definition of any traditional NFL defensive position...but he DOES fit the classic definition of THIS all-important football asset: Play maker. A savvy defensive coordinator won't worry about trying to label him as an in-the-box safety, or hybrid linebacker, or whatever. He will simply put him in a position to do what he does best: blowing up plays. Peppers' athleticism was on display at the Combine, finishing in the Top 5 among safeties/LBs in the 40 Yard Dash and Broad Jump. On the field, Peppers stood out on a defense full of future NFL players as he racked up 72 tackles (16 for loss), 4 sacks, 1 INT, and a punt return TD. Round 2: Dion Dawkins, OG, Temple Apr 20

Draft

Wire Forrest Lamp OG

W Kentucky

Senior

6'1.5"

309 lbs

40 @ 4.98 Laremy Tunsil will slide over to left tackle to replace Branden Albert, which leaves a hole at guard. Lamp played tackle for the Hilltoppers, but his lack of length may make him a better fit inside. Wherever he lines up (even center is a possibility at the next level), Lamp is worthy of a first-round pick. Round 2: Takkarist McKinley | EDGE | UCLA Apr 17

ESPN INSIDER

Mel

Kiper

* Forrest Lamp OG

W Kentucky

Senior

6'1.5"

309 lbs

40 @ 4.98 Laremy Tunsil is moving outside to left tackle -- as he should -- which means a guard spot opens up, and Lamp is the draft's best guard. This one makes too much sense. Miami could also target a linebacker or defensive back. Apr 5

ESPN INSIDER

Todd

McShay

* Gareon Conley CB

Ohio St

Senior

6'0"

195 lbs

40 @ 4.44 Conley has good tape, and his ball skills really stand out. His combine performance could vault him into the first round, after he ran a 4.44 40 at 6-foot and 195 pounds. Conley's length (33-inch arms) and experience (26 starts) also will be assets as he transitions to the NFL. Apr 5

FanSided Tra'Davious White CB

LSU

Senior

5'11"

192 lbs

40 @ 4.47 2016 may have been a fluke for the Miami Dolphins. They did have a super soft schedule, but it’s hard to overlook the great coaching job that Adam Gase did in his first year with the AFC East team. Miami is totally capable of going 11-5 and getting that No. 5 seed in the AFC Playoffs. Playing in the same division as new England is brutal. Overall, Miami should be in great shape on offense and in the pass rush. The linebacking corps is close to pathetic. This is not a great draft for linebackers, so it is in the best interest of the team to try to fix their other need in the first round at No. 22 by drafting a cornerback. The right guy for Miami at No. 22 is LSU Tigers cornerback Tre’Davious White. LSU is an elite pro football factory in the secondary. Look for White to join his secondary teammate in safety Jamal Adams in the first round this spring. White can play out on an island. He has great footwork, decent hands and an acute sense of an awareness. Don’t expect him to be a perennial Pro Bowler, but he can be a reliable starter at cornerback for the next several years in the NFL. That’s exactly what the Dolphins secondary needs. Apr 14

FF Toolbox

Forrest Long Forrest Lamp OG

W Kentucky

Senior

6'1.5"

309 lbs

40 @ 4.98 The Dolphins need to protect QB Ryan Tannehill. Apr 17

FF Toolbox

Matt Brandon Zach Cunningham ILB

Vanderbilt

Senior

6'3.5"

234 lbs

40 @ 4.67 Miami ranked second-to-last in pass rushing last season, so Miami's passing defense is obviously a concern entering 2017. Zach Cunningham can immediately insert a shot of youth and toughness to play behind Cameron Wake and next to Kiko Alonzo. The linebackers in this draft are not deep so the Dolphins can hit on the deep defensive backs on Day 2 of the 2017 NFL Draft. With their first pick, Miami will get the prototypical outside edge linebacker. Apr 16

Football

Fan

Spot Forrest Lamp OG

W Kentucky

Senior

6'1.5"

309 lbs

40 @ 4.98 The Dolphins are moving last year’s first round pick, Laremy Tunsil, back to his natural position at left tackle, following the trade of incumbent left tackle Branden Albert to the Jaguars. That leaves them really thin at guard, where mediocre veterans Ted Larsen and Jermon Bushrod are currently penciled in as the starters. Lamp would be an immediate upgrade over both and would likely start at week 1 at one of the two guard spots. A small school kid, Lamp’s stock is rising and he will likely be taken in the first round. Given that guard is their biggest need, it wouldn’t surprise me at all if the Dolphins took him at 22. Apr 11

Forbes Taco Charlton DE

Michigan

Senior

6'5.5"

277 lbs

40 @ 4.91 (No Comment) Apr 9

FoxSports

Dieter Kurtenbach

Cam Robinson OT

Alabama

Senior

6'6"

322 lbs

40 @ 5.15 The Dolphins need a tough, road-grading guard. Robinson, just like Laremy Tunsil in 2016, fits that mold, comes from the SEC and is dropping in the draft because of off-the-field concerns. Robinson also gives Miami a chance to move him to tackle in the future, something they’re doing with Tunsil this year. Apr 13

Fueled By Sports: Stan Cam Robinson OT

Alabama

Senior

6'6"

322 lbs

40 @ 5.15 (No Comment) Apr 19

Fueled By Sports: Stan Haason Reddick OLB

Temple

Senior

6'1.54"

237 lbs

40 @ 4.52 (No Comment) Apr 19

LA Times

Sam Farmer Charles Harris DE

Missouri

Senior

6'3"

253 lbs

40 @ 4.82 Cameron Wake is 35, William Hayes is on a one-year deal, and Andre Branch is pretty average. Harris could really help. (Selection in first mock: Zach Cunningham, OLB, Vanderbilt). Apr 1

National

Football

Post

Taco Charlton DE

Michigan

Senior

6'5.5"

277 lbs

40 @ 4.91 With Mario Williams no longer in Miami, the Dolphins hope that Charlton’s size (6’6”) and length (34-inch arms) along with intensity will make a formidable combination upfront when teamed with the likes of Ndamukong Suh and Cameron Wake. Mar 8

Newsday

Cam Robinson OT

Alabama

Senior

6'6"

322 lbs

40 @ 5.15 The Dolphins have drafted an offensive linemen in the first round in two of the last three years, including last year. So why do we have them making it three out of four years? Laremy Tunsil, last year's first-rounder, is moving to left tackle to replace Branden Albert, who was traded to the Jaguars. That leaves an immediate hole at guard, where Tunsil played his rookie season. On the right side, Ja'Wuan James was benched against the Browns and hasn't quite lived up to his status as a 2014 first-rounder. So the Dolphins could follow the Tunsil route again - take a top tackle prospect, start him at guard and eventually move him outside when the time comes. Alabama's Cam Robinson has excellent size at 6-6 1/4, 322 pounds and is an excellent run blocker. He'll have to answer questions about an offseason arrest on three charges, including illegal possession of stolen firearms and possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Robinson needs a good amount of work as a pass protector, but he could play left guard out of the gate and eventually replace James at right tackle. Previous picks: Zach Cunningham, LB, Vanderbilt (1.1, 2.) Apr 17

NFL.COM

Chad

Rueter

Forrest Lamp OG

W Kentucky

Senior

6'1.5"

309 lbs

40 @ 4.98 Ryan Tannehill must be protected, and Jay Ajayi can be a force if the offensive line gives him room to run. The Western Kentucky product would help in both areas Apr 14

NFL.COM

Bucky

Brooks

Taco Charlton DE

Michigan

Senior

6'5.5"

277 lbs

40 @ 4.91 The Dolphins need another edge defender with pass-rushing skills to throw into the rotation. Apr 11

NFL.COM

Charley

Casserly

TJ

Watt OLB

Wisconsin

Senior

6'4"

252 lbs

40 @ 4.69 Miami can play him at outside linebacker on run downs and defensive end on passing downs. Mar 28

NFL.COM

Daniel

Jeremiah

Jabril Peppers S

Michigan

Senior

5'11"

213 lbs

40 @ 4.46 Peppers has the versatility to line up in three different spots on the Dolphins' defense. The addition of T.J. McDonald shouldn't deter Miami from pursuing Peppers Apr 4

NFL.COM

Lance Zierlein

Malik McDowell DT

Michigan St

Senior

6'6"

295 lbs

40 @ 4.85 Extremely talented but also inconsistent, McDowell has all the traits but needs a better motor. Apr 18

NFL

Draft

Countdown Derek Barnett DE

Tennessee

Senior

636"

25995 lbs

40 @ 4.88 The Phins will probably be looking to use this choice to upgrade their defense, with the possible exception of an offensive guard like Forrest Lamp of Western Kentucky. There are long-term question marks on all three levels - along the defensive line, at linebacker and in the secondary - so simply taking the top rated defender on the board may be the best course of action. Barnett was a prolific sack artist in college, breaking the Vols career record that had previously been held by none other than Reggie White. Despite that impressive production there are concerns about how Barnett’s game will translate to the next level. Specifically, will his strength, technique and persistence continue to be enough to overcome shortcomings such as a lack of optimal length and mediocre speed and explosion? Other alternatives at the position include Taco Chartlon of Michigan and Charles Harris of Missouri. Miami also showed last year with the Laremy Tunsil selection that they’re willing to adjust on the fly if a highly-rated prospect unexpectedly falls into their lap. Apr 3

NFL

Draft

Geek Forrest Lamp OG

W Kentucky

Senior

6'1.5"

309 lbs

40 @ 4.98 (No comment) Apr 14

NFL

Draft

Guru Jabril Peppers S

Michigan

Senior

5'11"

213 lbs

40 @ 4.46 The Dolphins still need a temporary and long term option at safety after signing T.J. McDonald, who is suspended for the first 8 games this season. Gabril Peppers of Michigan not only can fill the newly coveted role of a hybrid safety/linebacker in today's pass happy NFL, but for some reason owner Stephen Ross seems to like University of Michigan products. Apr 14

Phinphanatic Takkarist McKinley DE/OLB

UCLA

Senior

6'2"

250 lbs

40 @ 4.59 Tyler Olson - The Miami Dolphins are looking just a couple of pieces away from having a stout starting defensive unit for the 2017 season. The defensive line is set, as are the starting cornerbacks (although we don’t know who will start, there’s three capable of being the guy) and Nate Allen could fill the weeks until TJ McDonald comes back from suspension. As far as the linebackers go Lawrence Timmons should man the middle and Kiko Alonso the WILL. Koa Misi is the piece fans are unsure of. He’s always been an above average starter, doing enough to not lose his spot. A neck injury last season put him on IR and his job status on notice. That’s where Takkarist Mckinley comes in. He played on the line for the Bruins but is projected as a linebacker at the next level. Whatever he plays at the next level, Miami will welcome it. Carlton Ray - Oh my Dolphins could have used Takkarist McKinley last year, when their edge pass rush consisted of Cameron Wake and a bunch of non-descript blitzers. The Dolphins defense was solid at times, but when Wake would sit, no one could get to the quarterback. The addition of Lawrence Timmons at linebacker does not address this issue. The Dolphins have to go defense first, and while it would be nice to draft a top-notch cornerback like Marshon Lattimore, we already picked up Xavien Howard in the second round last year. It is time for Miami to rebuild its front seven defense, and the 6’2″, 250 pound McKinley is a good start in that direction. Apr 17

Pro Football Draft Network Teez

Tabor CB

Florida

Senior

6'0.5"

199 lbs

40 @ 4.63 Marcus Peters slipped in the draft in 2015 and the Chiefs got a bargain late in the 1st round. Tabor has excellent ball skills and can play inside or out. His disappointing 40-time at the combine enables Miami to select a playmaker. Mar 23

Pro

Football

Focus

Chris Collinsworth OJ Howard TE

Alabama

Senior

6'6"

251 lbs

40 @ 4.51 The Miami Dolphins took huge strides on offense under Adam Gase, QB Ryan Tannehill was much improved until injured, RB Jay Ajayi was brilliant at times, and WR DeVante Parker is coming on. Now the Dolphins’ good luck continues, as O.J. Howard falls to No. 22. Howard runs a 4.51-second 40-yard dash, is an athletic blocker for those outside-zone runs the Dolphins love, and recorded just three drops over the last two seasons. He lacks a little physical toughness to be a top-15 pick, but has a ton of upside that Gase will develop. Greg Olsen, the receiving tight end from Carolina, is a good comparison. PFF Draft Pass Stat:Run-blocking grade of 81.5 led all FBS tight ends in 2016. Averaged 7.8 yards after the catch per completion over the last three years. Apr 20

Pro

Football

Focus

Steve Palazzolo Jordan Willis DE

Kansas St

Senior

6'4"

255 lbs

40 @ 4.53 Willis was the nation’s top-graded edge defender in 2016 and he backed up his on-field performance with an exceptional showing at the NFL combine. He has the burst to challenge to the edge, leading to 15 sacks, eight QB hits, and 57 hurries on 524 rushes in 2016 and he’s a good fit in Miami where they have a strong veteran presence at defensive end with Cameron Wake and William Hayes, but they’re in desperate need of youth at the position. Apr 7

Pro

Football

Focus

Anaylsis Team Jordan Willis DE

Kansas St

Senior

6'4"

255 lbs

40 @ 4.53 Live Draft Results: With Haason Riddick coming off the board the pick prior, this made the decision easier in selecting Jordan Willis. Willis is coming off a year in which he had 15 sacks, eight quarterback hits, and 57 hurries on 524 pass-rushing snaps. The addition of Willis will give the Dolphins a formidable rotation along the defensive front. Apr 19

Pro Football Weekly

Hub Arkush Charles Harris DE

Missouri

Senior

6'3"

253 lbs

40 @ 4.82 This is an easy pick for the Dolphins, who’ve lost Olivier Vernon to free agency, moved on from Mario Williams and celebrated Cameron Wake’s 34th birthday with him. While Wake is coming off his first Pro Bowl, the Dolphins need pass rush and Harris is the best edge guy on the board. Think Shane Ray, Markus Golden and Kony Ealy, as Missouri continues to produce big-time pass rushers. Apr 19

RotoWorld Taylor Moton OG

W Michigan

Senior

6'5"

319 lbs

40 @ 5.18 This is an easy pick for the Dolphins, who’ve lost Olivier Vernon to free agency, moved on from Mario Williams and celebrated Cameron Wake’s 34th birthday with him. While Wake is coming off his first Pro Bowl, the Dolphins need pass rush and Harris is the best edge guy on the board. Think Shane Ray, Markus Golden and Kony Ealy, as Missouri continues to produce big-time pass rushers. Apr 19

St. Louis Post Dispatch Quincy Wilson CB

Florida

Senior

6'1.5"

211 lbs

40 @ 4.54 Wilson gives the Dolphins a physical press corner -- something every team would like. Apr 14

SB Nation Forrest Lamp OG

W Kentucky

Senior

6'1.5"

309 lbs

40 @ 4.98 Apr 20

Seattle Post Intelligencer

McClain Carl Lawson DE

Auburn

Senior

6'2"

277 lbs

40 @ 4.91 Carl Lawson, DE, Auburn Apr 15

Seattle Post Intelligencer

Wilson Jabril Peppers S

Michigan

Senior

5'11"

213 lbs

40 @ 4.46 Jabrill Peppers, S, Michigan Apr 15

Seattle Post Intelligencer

Brooks Taco Charlton DE

Michigan

Senior

6'5.5"

261 lbs

40 @ 4.67 Taco Charlton, DE, Michigan Apr 15

SEC Country Jabril Peppers S

Michigan

Senior

5'11"

213 lbs

40 @ 4.46 Peppers is a great chess piece for the Dolphins. He can help fill a number of holes on the Miami defense. Apr 12

Sports

Illustrated

Chris Burke Jabril Peppers S

Michigan

Senior

5'11"

213 lbs

40 @ 4.46 Miami is in solid shape at safety, with Reshad Jones and Nate Allen to be joined midseason by T.J. McDonald (eight-game suspension). That’s perfect for Peppers, who then can be used to erase matchup issues as he grows into his role—Allen and McDonald both are on one-year deals. Backup plan: Johnathan Ford, S, Auburn. ”Rudy” Ford is a solid tackler with safety/nickel experience, plus he averaged 23.9 yards as a kick returner for Auburn. He generated a Peppers-esque buzz with a reported sub-4.35 40 at his pro day. Apr 20

Sun Sentinel

Omar Kelly Jordan Willis DE

Kansas St

Senior

6'4"

255 lbs

40 @ 4.53 The Dolphins don’t need an immediate starter at defensive end, but they do need an edge setting specialist who can help against the run. Willis, the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year in 2016, is stout against the run. He’s powerful, and has respectable quickness that hints he can eventually improve as a pass rusher (26.5 college sacks). Team needs: OL, DL, S, LB Apr 13

The Score Kevin King CB

Washington

Senior

6'4"

200 lbs

40 @ 4.43 Bolstering the secondary should be priority No. 1 after the Dolphins couldn't do a thing to stop Pittsburgh in the first round of the playoffs. King is a top talent who has incredible athleticism to go with his 6-foot-3 frame. Apr 4

The

Sports

Bank Haason Reddick OLB

Temple

Senior

6'1.5"

237 lbs

40 @ 4.52 Dolphins have added pass rushers in recent years, but they have all been of the older and over-paid variety. Time to get a better infusion of youth and talent in the position group. Apr 17

The

Sporting News (TSN) OJ Howard TE

Alabama

Senior

6'6"

251 lbs

40 @ 4.51 Sure, Miami is getting Julius Thomas, but it's also losing two tight ends in free agency, Jordan Cameron and Dion Sims. Thomas' durability in Jacksonville was iffy, and much of his production came in the red zone. Howard provides a different element as a field-stretching athlete, and the combination of the two would be fun in Adam Gase's offense. Apr 17

USA

Today Jarrad Davis OLB

Florida

Senior

6'1.5"

238 lbs

40 @ 4.80 Yes, Miami just signed veteran LB Lawrence Timmons and extended Kiko Alonso's deal. But the Dolphins still have room for improvement in their linebacking corps, and Davis is the kind of athlete and leader who could solidify the entire defense. Apr 13

Walters

Footbal

Matt McGuire Haason Reddick OLB

Temple

Senior

6'1.5"

237 lbs

40 @ 4.52 Haason Reddick has enjoyed a terrific draft preseason and seems destined for the first round. A team like the Dolphins could certainly pick him. Miami has a big void at linebacker outside of Kiko Alonso, and Reddick would provide them someone who could potentially match up with Rob Gronkowski. Apr 19