The Miami Herald's Armando Salguero has been telling us that DE Charles "Black Ice" Harris was one of two defense ends that the Dolphins wanted at pick 22. Once again 'Mando shows us that he does his research well. So, let's just say that the Dolphins got their man and are still high-fiving in the Dolphins War Room.

An athletic and explosive athlete who was a former high school basketball standout, Harris is a speed rusher who has very good first step quickness and bend turning the corner. He's got a chance to become an impact edge defender if he can add bulk and improve his core strength. -- Kevin Weidl

Miami needs to get younger at defensive end and Harris projects as a situational pass-rusher who can help improve a Dolphins pass rush that finished tied for 19th in sacks last year. Playing behind Cameron Wake and free-agent signee William Hayes early on will allow him to get stronger and improve his ability to defend the run. -- Steve Muench

"Really solid pick here. I think he can play four-down or 3-4 linebacker; in Miami, it's four-down. He has a good first step and is explosive off the edge. This young man is adept at a pass rusher." -- Mike Mayock

The Miami Herald identified Harris as one of the Dolphins' prime pre-draft targets. They badly needed a defensive end. Harris (6’3/253) turned pro after his redshirt junior year at Mizzou, finishing his career with 34.5 tackles for loss and 18 sacks, and earning second-team All-SEC from the conference’s coaches in 2016. On tape, Harris exhibited a sensational spin move and explosive get-off, but was often overpowered in run defense. Harris disappointingly tested as a ninth-percentile athlete at the Combine with 4.82 speed and a brutal 9-foot-1 broad jump. A film-versus-metrics conundrum, Harris is a favorite of devout film watchers. Ultimately, Harris is likely best suited for a situational pass-rusher role in the pros.

This is another pass rusher the scouts liked more than the draftniks. They had to get pass-rush help.

GRADE: B+

