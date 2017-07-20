QUESTION: What is the most important thing this training camp?

RICH: ... the trenches.

Despite suspect offensive line and defensive front seven play last season, the Dolphins won 10 games and made the playoffs. Imagine what could happen if both fronts were solidified. A defense that can now stop the run would put opposing offenses in 3rd and long more frequently, and they could unleash the plethora of pass rushers that are along the defensive line. An offense that can consistently run the ball and protect the quarterback would extend drives, keeping opposing defenses on the field and keeping their own defense resting on the sideline. Now a team that scratched and clawed its way into the playoffs becomes a team that hosts a playoff game at home. The offensive line and front seven will be huge factors in determining whether this happens.