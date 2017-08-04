^Back To Top


Social Media

Phinfever TwitterPhinfever FacebookRSS Feed

Draft Central

Phinfever Draft Central - Complete Info On Miami Dolphins' draft picks.

Draft Info

Dan Jamroz Phinfever Mock

 

Phinfever Mock

 

Phinfever Mock Database

Phinfever FFL

T-Rock's Phinfever FFL 2014

Armando Salguero

Barry Jackson

Dave Hyde

miamidolphins.com

  • 001.jpg

    001.jpg

  • 002.jpg

    002.jpg

  • 003.jpg

    003.jpg

  • 004.jpg

    004.jpg

  • 005.jpg

    005.jpg

  • 006.jpg

    006.jpg

  • 007.jpg

    007.jpg

Joomla gallery extension by joomlashine.com

It's not looking good. Tannehill may need surgery.

Published: Friday, 04 August 2017 11:44 | Written by David Blake | Print | Email | Hits: 419

It is easy to second-guess the Dolphins for not having him get the surgery. Hindsight is 20-20 they say. Let's keep in mind that the Dolphins consulted the experts on this one, and everyone thought that surgery was not required. If he had surgery, then he would not have been ready to start this season. Instead, they opted to use stem cells to quicken the healing process.

And please ... no Kaeper-nut. While I have plenty of confidence in Matt Moore, I'd still try to get Cutler to back him up. He did very well in his year under Gase. Besides, South Florida would be in an uproar to have someone on the team who defended Castro. Think about it.

 

Adam Schefter, Ryan Tannehill

 

Go Fins!

Big Dave

Phinfever   Miami Dolphins   Ryan Tannehill   Big Dave   Jay Cutler  
| Category: Blog

Next Game

Dolphins at Jets.

 

AFC East Standings

Support Phinfever

Get Miami Dolphins Game Day here!

 

verification seal

Phinfever - Jeopardy

DeVante Parker

Fins Radio

2016 Draft

2016 Miami Dolphins Draft, Phinfever

2015 Draft

ESPN's James Walker

Copyright © 2014 ... Phinfever.com ... since 1999

Designed by www.diablodesign.eu.