It is easy to second-guess the Dolphins for not having him get the surgery. Hindsight is 20-20 they say. Let's keep in mind that the Dolphins consulted the experts on this one, and everyone thought that surgery was not required. If he had surgery, then he would not have been ready to start this season. Instead, they opted to use stem cells to quicken the healing process.

And please ... no Kaeper-nut. While I have plenty of confidence in Matt Moore, I'd still try to get Cutler to back him up. He did very well in his year under Gase. Besides, South Florida would be in an uproar to have someone on the team who defended Castro. Think about it.

Go Fins!

Big Dave