The "Curse of the Don" is broken

Published: Monday, 18 September 2017 12:02 | Written by David Blake

Let's face it, this team has had nothing but bad luck since The Don was forced into retirement, and the Don's nemesis, Jimmy "pork faced Satan" Johnson, sat at his desk with the chair still warm.

Last year the Dolphins won games with last second heroics. This year we lost our QB but Jay Cutler was available, and we start the season with another heroic (Cody Parkey's career long 54 yard FG) and the Chargers kicker missing a mid 40 yarder for the win.

The Don has passed on the torch to Coach Gase.

The curse is broken.

 

Go Fins!

Big Dave

| Category: Blog

