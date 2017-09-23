You know what? I still hate the Jets more than any other NFL team. Let's get into the mood a little here.

Q: Why do NY York fans keep their season tickets on their dashboards?

A: So they can park in handicap spaces.

Q: Why did the NY Jets offensive lineman with a concussion go to the bank?

A: To get his quarterback!

Q: How do you stop a NY Jets fan from beating his wife?

A: Dress her in a Miami Dolphins Jersey!

Q: Did you hear that the NY Jets football team doesn't have a website?

A: They can't string three "Ws" together.

Q: Where do you go in New Jersey in case of a tornado? A: Metlife Stadium they never get a touchdown there!

Q: How many NY Jets does it take to change a tire? A: One, unless it's a blowout, in which case they all show up

Enjoy the game ... and Go Fins!

Big Dave