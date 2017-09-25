The Good

The Dolphins didn't get shut out... I guess that's good.

The Bad

Where to start?

Adam Gase and the coaching staff did a poor job of preparing their team. There were some terrible sequences where we couldn't even get the ball snapped on time without a penalty or where defenders kept encroaching play after play. The team seemed ill-prepared for this game and the conservative play calling doomed the offense. The Jets were continually putting 8 or 9 players in the box and the Dolphins did nothing to check out of those plays.

It's hard to pick Jay Cutler apart too hard. The guy literally just came out of retirement to join a completely new team. We have all the different circumstances from Hurricane Irma delaying the team's opening game to traveling from L.A. to New York and then traveling to London this coming week to face the Saints. There are excuses to go around. But at the end of the day, it still all starts with the player that touches the ball on every offensive snap. And Cutler had a rough day. One play that raises a huge concern for me is one where he scrambled to the right and tried to hit Devante Parker 30 yards downfield and threw a wobble pass that hit the dirt. Another is where he missed a wide open Jarvis Landry on a post for a touchdown. It appeared he was trying to fit it into a covered Devante Parker. I am not sure how he missed Landry when the routes were being run next to each other. Or if he was trying to hit Landry and simply misfired badly. Let's keep in mind that Cutler is coming off shoulder surgery. Hopefully this isn't why some of those throws were off.

The offensive line, particularly Mike Pouncey, couldn't block their way out of a wet paper bag with scissors in their hands. Pouncey was getting soundly beaten by the interior of the Jets defensive line over and over on running plays, which is why Jay Ajayi was getting hit behind the line of scrimmage so often. Cutler was sacked three times, but was hit several more times than that. Hard for any QB to have an effective game throwing the ball when you take shot after shot.

The pass defense once again couldn't stop anybody. I'm noticing corners playing off and in an outside technique almost exclusively. This means we are depending on our depleted linebackers to cover slants and other inside routes. This is why opposing QBs are hitting receivers 5-7 yards downfield with no problem on third downs. It is time to mix it up a bit.

The Ugly

The way this team has played so far this season. Again, it is hard to put blame on Cutler given his coming out of retirement. But for those fans that thought he would come in and outplay Tannehill, maybe reality is starting to set in. For those who think it is important to have stability at the quarterback position, you can see this is a logical position to take. That being said, I think it is fair to give Cutler 4-6 games to get his feet under him. In the meantime, it is the offensive line that has to step up and keep the ship afloat. Unfortunately, they did not do that against the Jets.

Overall

The team is 1-1. Keep in mind, the Dolphins were 1-4 last season before they went on a run. Will it happen again? The chances are slim. However, we're not there yet to even ponder that. We'll have to see where the team is after 5 games. 1-1 is better than 0-2.

Let's hope the defense can get it together against Drew Brees and the Saints. Certainly the offense should have a better game against that defense. We'll see.