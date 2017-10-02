The Good

Section intentionally left blank.

The Bad

The offense - there is simply nothing there to hope for. With the myriad of "weapons" we have on the outside, it is incredible that this offense has been almost shut out for two games in a row. The playcalling continues to be putrid. The quarterbacking continues to lack any sizzle. The run blocking continues to be below average as a unit.

The officials - they so badly wanted to take over this game, and they did. Not blaming the refs for the loss, just for the fact that they made an already bad game even worse.

The Ugly

The defense continues to do a decent job against the run. However, we still cannot cover anyone and are having a hard time pressuring QBs. Usually, when you stop the run and put offenses in 3rd and long, you're able to get some pressure on the QB, but the pressure is inconsistent. In pass coverage, the best play of the day was made by Cordrea Tankersley, who almost intercepted a Drew Brees pass on a great break to the ball. Other than that, no one did anything of note in coverage.

Overall

What is there to say? Shut out by a team not known for its defense. The penalties are mounting. The offense couldn't be any more inept. The quarterback seems to be mailing it in after three games. The coach looks completely out of answers as to what to do. I get it, last year they started 1-4 and made the playoffs. But something feels different about this 1-2 team. A so far historically bad offense and an inept pass defense that continues giving receivers massive cushions doesn't inspire any hope that something will work.

If they go 1-3, I am not sure they can pull off another miracle run like we did in 2016.