The Good

The defense won this game. The only allowed 69 yards on the ground and 119 yards through the air.They sacked Matt Cassell 6 times, including rookie Charles Harris's first NFL sack, two sacks by Andre Branch, 1 by Kiko Alonso and Ndamukong Suh each and a shared sack between Cameron Wake and Reshad Jones.

Speaking of Jones, he was everywhere, with 7 tackles, 1 tackle for a loss, a half sack, a QB hit and a heads up play on a fumble recovery for a touchdown.

Two forced turnovers, 10 points off turnovers, including the Jones touchdown, 6 sacks, 188 total yards allowed and keeping the Titans to 2 of 13 on third downs is about as complete a defensive performance as you can get.

The Bad

The offense continued to struggle. 178 total yards, only 78 yards passing, 5 of 15 on third downs, two turnovers, just another ugly performance.

Jay Cutler just doesn't look right. Yes, the stats are ugly and yes receivers dropped passes and there were protection breakdowns early in the game. But even when he has time or creates time with his legs, Cutler is just off. I still suspect that his throwing arm, which he injured last season and needed surgery on, is not 100%. The Dolphins rarely ask him to throw more than 10 yards in the air or to throw the ball on first down. The game plan is definitely designed to "protect" Cutler right now. But this isn't a game plan that is going to win games later in the season.

The Ugly

Adam Gase continues sticking to some peculiar playcalls. I am not sure what the Dolphins are trying to do with the Wildcat. Yes, MarQueis Gray was a college quarterback, but seriously? Are they setting something else up or just throwing stuff up against the wall? I would say these playcalls are rhythm killers for Cutler, but he has no rhythm to kill. The bubble screens and halfback screens are going nowhere because no one on this team can block right now.

Overall

Despite horrifically poor offensive performances, the Dolphins are 2-2. The problem is the rest of the divison is 3-2, so the AFC East is a lot more competitive than previously thought. It seems like almost every team in the AFC is 3-2 or 2-3, so the entire conference is a huge logjam. Now's the time the Dolphins need to start clicking on offense to complement a defense that is playing better than expected. One big reason is the team flies into Atlanta next week to face the Superbowl Champion Atlanta Falcons. I mean, they are the champs right? I turned the game off early. There is no way New England came back from that...