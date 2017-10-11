The first quarter of the season is over for the Miami Dolphins and we are officially in Bizarro World. Remember when this defense was supposed to be a gigantic liability due to injuries and question marks? Well, they currently rank 4th in points allowed, 8th in yards allowed, and have held future Hall of Famers Philip Rivers and Drew Brees in check (for the most part). If not for excessive time on the field I imagine the numbers could be better. And recall the Preseason optimism of reuniting Adam Gase with uber talented Jay Cutler that would unleash this offense? They rank dead last in both points and yards, and Cutler's performance has been the least inspiring QB display since Cam Cameron had the offense "failing forward" in 2007. Jay Ajayi does not even have a rushing TD at this point! This is Bizarro World!

The good news is that the first quarter of the season tends to create false optimism and overly dramatic dread for a lot of fans. How often have we seen premature MVP talk for certain players only to have them fall flat once opponents get a read on them. Lets harken back to the 2013 Miami Dolphins who twice fooled us into thinking they were contenders. After a 3-0 start, with impressive victories over Indianapolis and Atlanta, many thought this team had arrived. Ryan Tannehill was an early MVP candidate, Joe Philbin's offense was taking shape and all of the shiny, new free agent pieces appeared to be great fits. Then they were smacked in the mouth by the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football. No biggie right? Every young team needs a wake up call, right? Including the Saints debacle Miami proceeded to lose six of the next eight games. Then December came...

After an impressive victory over Rex Ryan's vaunted Jets defense, Miami went to Pittsburgh (in the snow might I add) where Tannehill outgunned Ben Roethlisberger for the most improbable victory of his early Dolphin career. The following week the mighty New England Patriots came to Miami to end this little run...except the Dolphin offense produced a go ahead 4th quarter TD and Michael Thomas intercepted a Tom Brady pass to seal the victory. So wait, the early optimism was accurate now? Nope. The team folded like a lawn chair in the next two games and missed the playoffs.

What is the point of this ugly history lesson you ask? Well, right now we are witnessing the unexpected and I'm not sure we've uncovered the truth. Adam Gase was correct last season when he said the team needed to clean things up. Once a few guys were purged and the execution became crisp they found their way into the playoffs. Gase is saying the same thing now and part of me believes him. I don't think this offense is as bad as they have shown over the first four games. I don't think Jay Cutler will have the worst statistical season of his career and at some point Jay Ajayi will go off. There is far too much talent. Conversely, I don't think this defense can keep it up, not with the burden they have carried over the last couple of weeks. They cannot survive with an offense producing less than nine points per game and going 3 and out as though it triggered bonus clauses in their contracts. But this is sometimes how the first quarter of a season goes and patience is required. There are some very tough opponents coming down the pike so we need to get closer to the expectations we had for this team rather than the bizarro version.

Remember, last year Miami was 1-3 with far better offensive production. They currently sit at 2-2 so not all is lost. If the offense can be even slightly above average I think the defense is good enough to help them win games. For now, keep your feet firmly planted on that bridge.