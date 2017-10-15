^Back To Top
Joomla gallery extension by joomlashine.com
2015 Dolphins Draft Picks
001.jpg
http://phinfever.com/images/slideshow/2015-05_Rookies/001.jpg
002.jpg
http://phinfever.com/images/slideshow/2015-05_Rookies/002.jpg
003.jpg
http://phinfever.com/images/slideshow/2015-05_Rookies/003.jpg
004.jpg
http://phinfever.com/images/slideshow/2015-05_Rookies/004.jpg
005.jpg
http://phinfever.com/images/slideshow/2015-05_Rookies/005.jpg
006.jpg
http://phinfever.com/images/slideshow/2015-05_Rookies/006.jpg
007.jpg
http://phinfever.com/images/slideshow/2015-05_Rookies/007.jpg
Every week I keep hoping that the Dolphins will get their act together. Defensively they are improving and are actually keeping us in games. I do think that Matt Ryan will expose our youth at the cornerback postion today. Offensively, everything would get better if there was better blocking. Perhaps today will be our day.
Click the map for a larger map.
Enjoy the game ... and Go Fins!
Big Dave