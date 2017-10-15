^Back To Top


Today's Dolphins/Falcons game is nationally televised in the southeast (Game Map)

Published: Sunday, 15 October 2017 11:54 | Written by David Blake | Print | Email | Hits: 211

Every week I keep hoping that the Dolphins will get their act together. Defensively they are improving and are actually keeping us in games. I do think that Matt Ryan will expose our youth at the cornerback postion today. Offensively, everything would get better if there was better blocking. Perhaps today will be our day.

 

Click the map for a larger map.

 

 

Enjoy the game ... and Go Fins!

Big Dave

