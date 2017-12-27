Matt Cannata tweeting that the big questions for Miami right now are is Mike Tannenbaum safe, which assistants will Gase fire and what will Miami do with Jarvis Landry.

Remember when I mentioned Cannata was tweeting about the tension between Gase and Tannenbaum? He's saying its now about who will "win" in this battle.

Before I go further, Omar Kelly tweeted that Gase was able to get everything he wanted this offseason (retaining Branch, Stills and Alonso, signing Cutler). So how will Ross view that?

Back to the topic at hand - Matt tweeted that Gase and Vance Joseph wanted a 3-4 defense but agreed to stick with a 4-3 due to personnel. Sounds like they could be thinking of changing to a 3-4 and Gase may target current Chicago DC Vic Fangio (again, going with his guys) when that staff gets fired. Matt Burke is supposedly on the hot seat.

Now for Landry. Cannata confirms that despite denials he was being shopped at the trade deadline. Armando recently wrote that Miami was satisfied with Landry's professional growth this year and ready to re-sign him. But as of the other day there was Twitter talk that they will not overpay (remember, he wants to be a top paid receiver). Cannata says he isn't sure whether it was Gase or the brass who is looking to have Landry shipped away. Gase and Landry had a shouting match on Sunday and some have been saying that wasn't the first time.

This is really big info if true.