I will say what is becoming painfully obvious to everyone look at this QB crop - it was highly overrated going into this season and there is not a prospect who is graded as highly as even Jameis Winston and Marcus Mariota (both who have struggled a lot this year).

Count me in as someone who thinks QB is a need early, but at the right time. The ONLY QB I'm comfortable drafting on Day 1 is Baker Mayfield but even he has potential issues. New rumor is Cleveland GM John Dorsey has been a fan for a long time and if Mayfield checks the boxes in interviews then he'll be the 1st overall pick and paired with a veteran.

I do not like Josh Allen or Josh Rosen, at all. Stay away. Lamar Jackson is very intriguing, but I think you can find a better player with that early of a pick. Sam Darnold looks to be going back to school and I read a very scary comparison by one scout calling him another Jay Cutler (not personality-wise, but decision making issues).

Miami should really be doing their homework on Luke Falk, Kurt Benkert and Mason Rudolph. Those are Rounds 2-4 type guys. Just recall that for every Kirk Cousins there are guys like Connor Cook, Matt Barkley, Ryan Mallett, Brad Kayaaa, etc. who all killed it in college but need serious adjustments for the pros.

One option I think Miami should seriously explore is seeing if they can swap out that Ajayi pick for a young QB already in the NFL. Some guy maybe Gase liked but didn't get his hands on in the last draft or two. It has worked to an extent by trading a 5th for Stephone Anthony (you get a guy who can play at this level).

My biggest fear about running to the podium for a QB (just to get one early) is you end up back in 2011 where outside of Cam Newton that group was a colossal failure (Locker, Gabbert, Ponder). Yet in Round 2 you had Dalton and Kaepernick who proved they could have some success.

We just need to be realistic about what a rookie QB will be, especially without a star studded cast to lift him up. Goff was a bust last year and Wentz's star faded quickly. Guys like Ben Roethlisberger, Matt Ryan and Joe Flacco had stellar support systems. Once Flacco lost that defense and running game he become a bottom third QB in the league. Matt Ryan had a lot of garbage time stat padding years until Kyle Shanahan transformed his offense.

I know I'm a broken record on the guy but watch out for Luke Falk. He'll need some adjustment but he has the attitude and accuracy Gase will love. He'll drop because he's in a goofy college system, his arm strength is average (Kirk Cousins type) and he has potential concussion issues. But he scans the field, throws with great touch and has an accurate deep ball (like what Matt Moore used to have).