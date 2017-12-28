^Back To Top


Social Media

Phinfever TwitterPhinfever FacebookRSS Feed

Post Game Analysis

Phinfever, Rich Rodriguez, The Good Bad Ugly 
1-0. Dolphins 19, Chargers 17
1-1. Dolphins 6, Jets 20
1-2. Dolphins 0, Saints 20
2-2. Dolphins 16, Titans 10
3-2. Dolphins 20, Falcons 17
4-2. Dolphins 31, Jets 28
4-3. Dolphins 0, Ravens 40
4-4. Dolphins 24, Raiders 27
4-5. Dolphins 21, Panthers 45
4-6. Dolphins 20, Bucs 30
4-7. Dolphins 17, Patriots 35
5-7. Dolphins 35, Broncos 9
6-7. Dolphins 27, Patriots 20
6-8. Dolphins 16, Bills 24
6-9. Dolphins 13, Chiefs 29

Draft Central

Phinfever Draft Central - Complete Info On Miami Dolphins' draft picks.

Draft Info

Dan Jamroz Phinfever Mock

 

Phinfever Mock

 

Phinfever Mock Database

Phinfever FFL

T-Rock's Phinfever FFL 2014

Armando Salguero

Barry Jackson

Dave Hyde

miamidolphins.com

  • 001.jpg

    001.jpg

  • 002.jpg

    002.jpg

  • 003.jpg

    003.jpg

  • 004.jpg

    004.jpg

  • 005.jpg

    005.jpg

  • 006.jpg

    006.jpg

  • 007.jpg

    007.jpg

Joomla gallery extension by joomlashine.com

The question on everyone's mind: Should the Dolphins draft a QB in the first round?

Published: Thursday, 28 December 2017 14:27 | Written by Dan Jamroz | Print | Email | Hits: 113

I will say what is becoming painfully obvious to everyone look at this QB crop - it was highly overrated going into this season and there is not a prospect who is graded as highly as even Jameis Winston and Marcus Mariota (both who have struggled a lot this year).

Count me in as someone who thinks QB is a need early, but at the right time. The ONLY QB I'm comfortable drafting on Day 1 is Baker Mayfield but even he has potential issues. New rumor is Cleveland GM John Dorsey has been a fan for a long time and if Mayfield checks the boxes in interviews then he'll be the 1st overall pick and paired with a veteran.

I do not like Josh Allen or Josh Rosen, at all. Stay away. Lamar Jackson is very intriguing, but I think you can find a better player with that early of a pick. Sam Darnold looks to be going back to school and I read a very scary comparison by one scout calling him another Jay Cutler (not personality-wise, but decision making issues).

Miami should really be doing their homework on Luke Falk, Kurt Benkert and Mason Rudolph. Those are Rounds 2-4 type guys. Just recall that for every Kirk Cousins there are guys like Connor Cook, Matt Barkley, Ryan Mallett, Brad Kayaaa, etc. who all killed it in college but need serious adjustments for the pros.

One option I think Miami should seriously explore is seeing if they can swap out that Ajayi pick for a young QB already in the NFL. Some guy maybe Gase liked but didn't get his hands on in the last draft or two. It has worked to an extent by trading a 5th for Stephone Anthony (you get a guy who can play at this level).

My biggest fear about running to the podium for a QB (just to get one early) is you end up back in 2011 where outside of Cam Newton that group was a colossal failure (Locker, Gabbert, Ponder). Yet in Round 2 you had Dalton and Kaepernick who proved they could have some success.

We just need to be realistic about what a rookie QB will be, especially without a star studded cast to lift him up. Goff was a bust last year and Wentz's star faded quickly. Guys like Ben Roethlisberger, Matt Ryan and Joe Flacco had stellar support systems. Once Flacco lost that defense and running game he become a bottom third QB in the league. Matt Ryan had a lot of garbage time stat padding years until Kyle Shanahan transformed his offense.

I know I'm a broken record on the guy but watch out for Luke Falk. He'll need some adjustment but he has the attitude and accuracy Gase will love. He'll drop because he's in a goofy college system, his arm strength is average (Kirk Cousins type) and he has potential concussion issues. But he scans the field, throws with great touch and has an accurate deep ball (like what Matt Moore used to have).

NFL Draft   Phinfever   Miami Dolphins  
| Category: Blog

Next Game

Next Game.

 

AFC East Standings

Support Phinfever

Get Miami Dolphins Game Day here!

 

verification seal

Phinfever - Jeopardy

DeVante Parker

Fins Radio

2017 Draft

2016 Draft

2016 Miami Dolphins Draft, Phinfever

2015 Draft

ESPN's James Walker

Copyright © 2014 ... Phinfever.com ... since 1999

Designed by www.diablodesign.eu.