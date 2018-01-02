After Sunday's game both Armando Salguero and Barry Jackson confirmed a lot of stuff.

- Tannenbaum, Grier and Gase will all return with the same roles/influence

- Miami currently picks 11th in the draft (barring trades)

- Tannehill will return as starting QB

- Re-signing Landry is a priority

- Miami currently has about $17 million in cap space

- J. Thomas, Timmons and J. James will be released (frees up $22 million)

- Miami will ask Suh to restructure his deal (frees up $12 million)

- Tannehill and Pouncey may be asked to restructure their deals (could free up $9 million)

- Wake could be asked to renegotiate his deal (currently at $8.6 million)

I mentioned (and called it, patting myself on back) a lot of this stuff a month ago as what I thought Miami would do. If Miami stays put at the 11th pick keep your eyes on the following early draft targets:

- Baker Mayfield, QB OK (assassin style QB)

- Roquan Smith, LB GA (hybrid type that Matt Burke mentioned)

- Rashaan Evans, LB AL (perfect Timmons replacement)

- Vita Vea, DT UW (mammoth DT with great motor)

- Derwin James, S FSU (would allow McDonald to become hybrid)

- Marcus Davenport, DE LAT (mammoth DE)

- Clelin Ferrell, DE Clem (another big DE)