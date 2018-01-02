^Back To Top
Joomla gallery extension by joomlashine.com
2015 Dolphins Draft Picks
001.jpg
http://phinfever.com/images/slideshow/2015-05_Rookies/001.jpg
002.jpg
http://phinfever.com/images/slideshow/2015-05_Rookies/002.jpg
003.jpg
http://phinfever.com/images/slideshow/2015-05_Rookies/003.jpg
004.jpg
http://phinfever.com/images/slideshow/2015-05_Rookies/004.jpg
005.jpg
http://phinfever.com/images/slideshow/2015-05_Rookies/005.jpg
006.jpg
http://phinfever.com/images/slideshow/2015-05_Rookies/006.jpg
007.jpg
http://phinfever.com/images/slideshow/2015-05_Rookies/007.jpg
After Sunday's game both Armando Salguero and Barry Jackson confirmed a lot of stuff.
- Tannenbaum, Grier and Gase will all return with the same roles/influence
- Miami currently picks 11th in the draft (barring trades)
- Tannehill will return as starting QB
- Re-signing Landry is a priority
- Miami currently has about $17 million in cap space
- J. Thomas, Timmons and J. James will be released (frees up $22 million)
- Miami will ask Suh to restructure his deal (frees up $12 million)
- Tannehill and Pouncey may be asked to restructure their deals (could free up $9 million)
- Wake could be asked to renegotiate his deal (currently at $8.6 million)
I mentioned (and called it, patting myself on back) a lot of this stuff a month ago as what I thought Miami would do. If Miami stays put at the 11th pick keep your eyes on the following early draft targets:
- Baker Mayfield, QB OK (assassin style QB)
- Roquan Smith, LB GA (hybrid type that Matt Burke mentioned)
- Rashaan Evans, LB AL (perfect Timmons replacement)
- Vita Vea, DT UW (mammoth DT with great motor)
- Derwin James, S FSU (would allow McDonald to become hybrid)
- Marcus Davenport, DE LAT (mammoth DE)
- Clelin Ferrell, DE Clem (another big DE)