Here are my four biggest takeaways from the past season.

1. This team is sloppy and undisciplined.

The pre-snap penalties were more reliable than their ability to make a first down. If there was a big play on either side of the ball, I was conditioned to look for the flag, and was not often disappointed. The personal fouls, stupid yapping and fighting after the plays. It made me sick, and as an old-timer who grew up watching Shula-coached teams, I put this squarely at the feet of Adam Gase. He HAS to get control of his team. Bench their buts. Fine them. Cut somebody and make an example that this won't be tolerated.

2. There is an overall lack of quality depth on defense.

Throughout the season, there were guys starting games that should have never been counted on as starters. Nate Allen. Chase Allen. Bobby McCain. Alterraun Verner. I could probably go on. Heck, some of the guys that we thought would be quality reliable starters played much more poorly than I expected. Maualuga. Timmons. Even Kiko Alonso, who I generally have been a fan of, was exposed too often. This falls at the feet of Tannenbaum and Grier, with a side-eye glance at Gase and Burke.

3. Man, did we miss Ryan Tannehill.

Jay Cutler. Enough said. Seriously, though... somebody here posted that RT's legs alone would have accounted for about 3 more first downs per game. I agree, and this may well have made the difference of 2 or 3 victories. Matt Moore proved (again) that he's no more than a serviceable backup.

4. There was promising development from some young players.

Kenyan Drake, Xavien Howard and Jordan Phillips head the list here, as they looked to be pieces to build around. Add in the two rookie DTs and a mostly solid season from our rookie punter, as well as the encouraging signs we got from Raekwon McMillan and there is room for some optimism here. The flip side is that other players ended up being monumental disappointments. Byron Maxwell. Julius Thomas. Isaac Asiata. Charles Harris. Devante Parker. Jay Ajayi.

Bottom line, Gase and company have a big job ahead of them just to get the team back to being relevant.