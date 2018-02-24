Armando Salguero's article yesterday about upcoming moves to create cap relief are an ominous sign for the state of the team.

We all expect Julius Thomas, Lawrence Timmons and Ja'Wuan James to be released. Those moves will essentially erase the cap hit for Jarvis Landry and give Miami enough to sign rookies. But both Salguero and Jeff Darlington have hinted that Miami is shopping Landry to WR needy teams. And Salguero went as far as to say some foundational pieces may be part of the upcoming changes, namely $26 million Ndomakung Suh. This sounds more like a rebuild than a retool.

After Miami lost to Buffalo to close out the season we heard commentary from Steve Ross and Adam Gase about how the team missed good QB play from the 2016 season. We all just assumed they were banking on Ryan Tannehill returning to top 12ish form and plugging a few holes to become a playoff team once again. Now we are hearing rumors of Miami looking at QBs in the top 10 with possible trade ups to do so.

Mike Pouncey? Salguero wrote the other day that "as of today" he is part of the plans but even that could change. Pouncey, Suh, Timmons, James, Thomas, Landry...Tannehill? This doesn't sound like a team that believes its only a couple of players away from relevance. This could be a purge of epic proportions, and maybe the trifecta (Mike Tannenbaum, Adam Gase, Chris Grier) are doing so to buy themselves some more leash in their job security. There has been a lot of discussion about disagreement within the front office. Maybe a reboot is their solution to see if they can agree on personnel and play nice. Does Steve Ross have the patience for this?

Overthecap.com currently has Miami at $7.5 million over the projected cap for 2018. If Miami cut or traded all the names previously mentioned they would be roughly $62 million under the cap. Then again you wouldn't have a QB, an anchor on the DL, and additional holes at LB, C, OT, and WR.

I have a hard time believing Miami will move on from Suh when they just brought in his DL coach from Detroit. I also don't think they will quickly move on from Tannehill when one major point of hiring Gase was the commitment to seeing Tannehill's game grow. But Salguero is more plugged in than me and I don't think he's writing these things just to kill time. We could be on the verge of seeing Miami purge their vets and let the youth battle it out similar to what the New York Jets did last year.

Stay tuned.