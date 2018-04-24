I've been doing my best to keep tabs on what the Miami reporters, national guys, and Twitter "experts" have been saying in regards to Miami. There is a pretty wide spectrum of what may happen. Here is what you need to know before Miami makes their first pick on Thursday night:

Miami is not going straight BPA. An Armando Salguero piece fresh off the press highlights Chris Grier comments that state Miami builds their board on what is best for the Miami Dolphins. It will be a marriage of need and value.

Miami is working the phones and hopes to trade, whether it is up or down. Just about every writer has confirmed that Miami has been on the phone with Denver to move up. Now before we assume it is just for a QB I want to draw your attention to a couple of things:

- Omar Kelly has stated he thinks this draft is hold your nose bad. While we take the good with the bad in what he writes, you have to take into account he prides himself on annual Man Crush List. This year he didn't even bother doing one after watching film and speaking with the experts. He also advocated that it might be best for Miami to just trade up and get one of the few blue chippers.

- Recall what is being said about who Miami has spent a lot of time with and "hints" we see in personnel interviews. Miami is doing major homework on Roquan Smith, Tremaine Edmunds, Derwin James and Minkah Fitzpatrick. DC Matt Burke has said a few times how Miami needs better coverage from either LBs or finding a hybrid LB/S. Its possible Miami is looking to jump other defensively starved teams like Tampa and Indy to get that elite prospect.

So back to the phones. Yes, Miami could move up if they can strike a deal with Denver. There is also word that they may look to move back and acquire an additional Day 2 pick for a team looking to jump Buffalo or other QB needy teams. I'm thinking it is for Lamar Jackson. Two names being floated as Miami targets are LBs Leighton Vander Esche and Rashaan Evans. They make much more sense around pick 20. Its also possible the CB hint we've heard comes into play.

We have exhausted QB talk but make no mistake Miami will come away with one by next Saturday. Whether it is Josh Rosen in Round 1, Luke Falk/Kyle Lauletta Round 3, Mike White/Kurt Benkert Round 4 or a late round flier on Kyle Allen/Chase Litton is the finger nail chomping answer we will soon receive.

Tight End is a need and everyone keeps pointing to Round 2 as the answer. The names you should know are Dallas Goedert, Hayden Hurst, Mike Gesicki, Mark Andrews, Ian Thomas and Chris Herndon. Those guys should all be selected between the late 1st and late 4th Round. Miami has met with all of them.

Do not think only picks are up for negotiation. Miami has a few talented players with only 1 year left on their deals who could fetch picks or be part of a package. Devante Parker, JaWuan James and Cameron Wake are big names that would not shock me - especially Parker. But remember, moving one creates a hole that isn't simply plugged by a rookie. The one name I've seen thrown around a lot is Andre Branch. Seems like the pass rushing crop in this draft leaves a lot to be desired and a team that misses on a guy in Round 1 or 2 might be willing to take that contract.

Miami has contingency plans, per Salguero. We know they have met with Kenny Vaccaro as a safety option. The door is open to discuss another deal with TE Anthony Fasano. CJ Anderson is available and the team has shown interest in the past. Miami also gets substantial cap relief on June 1st for the release of Ndomakung Suh. Do not panic if they don't address a position or you feel a hole still exists. I'm not saying the options are ideal, but they exist.

Miami cannot control what other teams do and hindsight is 20/20. I always love the praise or ridicule teams get for which player they select or how much they give in a trade. It is ridiculous to "grade a draft" before the guys even put a uniform on. Two of Miami's division rivals have a lot of draft capital. If they move up to draft a QB or star prospect...well it is what it is.

Enjoy the final days of spin and deceptive leaks!

