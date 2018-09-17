The Good

The Dolphins defense checked off a lot of boxes today:

Allowed 42 yards rushing Allowed 12 points scored Allowed 3 of 10 third down conversions Forced three turnovers Sacked the opposing QB three times

The defense has been an early season surprise and already have four intercepted passes. As mentioned on last week's blog, the Dolphins only intercepted 9 passes the entire 2017 season.

The running game was effective again, gaining 135 yards and scoring 1 TD. But it was not the Gore/Drake show today as Ryan Tannehill was second on the team in rushing yards with 44, while Drake led the team with 53 yards and 1 TD. Frank Gore only had 22 yards, but did move into fourth place on the all-time rushing list.

Matt Haack had a ridiculous day, averaging 49.2 yards per punt and putting 5 of his 6 punts inside the 20. Pinning the Jets rookie QB, Sam Darnell, 5 times inside his own 20 played a huge role in the Dolphins defensive effectiveness.

The Bad

Ryan Tannehill was sacked four times, although not all of it came down to protection issues. At times, he held the ball too long instead of getting rid of it.

The Ugly

Statistically, Tannehill had a clean passing game,completing 74% of his passes for 168 yards and 2 TDs. But he did look a bit lost at times in the pocket. As mentioned before, he did get sacked a few times and some were his fault. He also had two fumbles. One was lost but Tannehill was bailed out on the next play by Xavien Howard's terrific interception in the endzone.

Overall

The Dolphins are off to a good start. The defense is off to a great start and the offense is delivering in spurts. A more consistent offense, especially in the form of a passing game, could be huge for this team. But for the time being, they are playing hard and making plays when they have to. It's still early but the early signs are promising and there is potential for improvement.

Next week, the Dolphins face the Raiders, a team that has started off 0-2 under Jon Gruden. Derek Carr has had a rough start, but we know he can play better. Hopefully the Dolphins don't let him do that.