2015 Dolphins Draft Picks
Imagine this scenario:
Miami cuts Tannehill, Parker, Quinn, Alonso, Sitton, and Spence. Frees up $50 million. They move TJ McDonald to LB.
They re-sign Ja'Wuan James and sign Trey Flowers, Malcom Brown, AJ Cann, and Tyrod Taylor. Based on contract structure that might eat up a little less than $30 million. They still have nearly $40 million for draft picks, new contracts for Laremy Tunsil and Xavien Howard, plus a bunch to roll into next year.
Starting offense
QB: Tyrod Taylor
RB: Kenyan Drake
WR: Kenny Stills/Albert Wilson
TE: Dwayne Allen/Mike Gesicki
OL: Laremy Tunsil/AJ Cann/Dan Kilgore/Jesse Davis/Ja'Wuan James
Starting defense
DL: Trey Flowers/Malcom Brown/Vincent Taylor (add Davon Godchaux for 4-3 front)
LB: Jerome Baker/Raekwon McMillan/TJ McDonald (add Charles Harris for 3-4 front)
CB: Xavien Howard/Bobby McCain
S: Minkah Fitpatrick/Reshad Jones
Obviously they'll rotate additional secondary guys for nickel and dime looks.
Doing this allows you to draft BPA and target guys you want rather than fill needs. You could do just about anything you want in Rounds 1-3, even getting people to replace a current starter on that above list who may become too expensive. This would also give you the chance to trade up for a QB you like in Round 1 if need be.