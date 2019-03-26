NON-TRADE 7 ROUND DOLPHIN MOCK

1. Christian Wilkins DT

2. LJ Collier DE

3. Chuma Edoga OT

4. Ross Piersbacher C/G

5. Brett Rypien QB

7. Kyle Phillips Edge

7. Jalen Hurd WR

TRADE MOCK (ROUND 1)

Miami may already recognize they are not landing a QB in the 1st Round unless one falls into their lap. They are looking at next year's crop, for better or worse, and will continue piling up ammo in the event they need to jump a spot or two for their guy. A team willing to surrender a 1st Round pick in 2020 has to be confident it will not be giving up one in the first half of the draft. Enter Kansas City, and they are not afraid to trade up as history shows. They need pass rushing as their defense is being stripped down to AAF level quality. Brian Burns is a speedy monster who can begin to replace the pass rushers they have lost.

As for Miami, they end up with a mammoth defensive tackle who is versatile and has a history with the coaching staff. Williams has some off field concerns with flunking a drug test but he can both eat up space and penetrate the backfield, something Miami sorely needs. If they cannot find a trade partner expect them to decide between Christian Wilkins, Cody Ford or Jawaan Taylor.

If the NFL would let Arizona announce its intentions with the 1st overall pick it would make attempting a mock draft a heck of a lot easier. Be that as it may, here is a post free agency mock draft with trades and some reasoning for Miami's decision:

1. Arizona - Kyler Murray QB

2. San Francisco - Nick Bosa Edge

3. New York Jets - Josh Allen Edge

4. Oakland - Devin White LB

5. Tampa Bay - Quinnen Williams DT

6. New York Giants - Dwayne Haskins QB

7. Jackonsville - Ed Oliver DT/DE

8. Denver (Trade) - Drew Lock QB

9. Buffalo - Jonah Williams OT/OG

10. Detroit (via Denver) - Rashan Gary DE

11. Cincinnati - Montez Sweat DE

12. Washington (Trade) - Daniel Jones QB

13. Kansas City (Trade) - Brian Burns Edge

14. Atlanta - Jawaan Taylor OT

15. Green Bay (via Washington) - TJ Hockenson TE

16. Carolina - Clelin Ferrell DE

17. New York Giants - Cody Ford OT/OG

18. Minnesota - Andre Dillard OT

19. Tennessee - Noah Fant TE

20. Pittsburgh - Greedy Williams CB

21. Seattle - Taylor Rapp S

22. Baltimore - DK Metcalf WR

23. Houston - Byron Murphy CB

24. Oakland - Rock Ya Sin CB

25. Philadelphia - Josh Jacobs RB

26. Indianapolis - Christian Wilkins DT

27. Oakland - Irv Smith, Jr. TE

28. Los Angeles Chargers - Devin Bush LB

29. Miami - Dexter Lawrence DT

30. Green Bay - Nasir Adderly S

31. Los Angeles Rams - Jerry Tillery DT/DE

32. New England - Charles Omenihu Edge

What would Miami get to trade down that far?

To move up for Patrick Mahomes (10th pick) KC gave up 2017 1st Rounder, 2017 3rd Rounder and 2018 1st Rounder. So probably something in that neighborhood.

I'm just trying to offer something a little different because every other mock has either Haskins, Lock, Sweat or an OT. It sounds like Miami wants to move back unless the QB they want is within striking distance.

What about an elite player being pushed down due to overdrafting QBs this year?

If an elite guy slips I don't think Miami will trade back. But if the QBs are off the board Miami may need to decide if Christian Wilkins or Clelin Ferrell are worth having trade ammo for a QB next year.

This is a draft filled with "good" players that you can get in quantity. Seems to be exactly what Grier would want to fill out the ranks. But the danger is that the QB(s) he may be banking on next year could stay in school. Huge risk.