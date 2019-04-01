PHINFEVER MOCK DATABASE (42)

Dan Jamroz Christian Wilkins DT

Clemson

SR

6'3"

315 lbs

40 @ 5.04 1. Christian Wilkins DT. As for Miami, they end up with a mammoth defensive tackle who is versatile and has a history with the coaching staff. Williams has some off field concerns with flunking a drug test but he can both eat up space and penetrate the backfield, something Miami sorely needs. If they cannot find a trade partner expect them to decide between Christian Wilkins, Cody Ford or Jawaan Taylor.



2. LJ Collier DE

3. Chuma Edoga OT

4. Ross Piersbacher C/G

5. Brett Rypien QB

7. Kyle Phillips Edge

7. Jalen Hurd WR Mar 26

Phinfever Owner:

David

Blake Ed Oliver DT

Houston

JR

6'1"

287 lbs

40 @ 4.85 Call me crazy, but with the Cardinals (new HC), Giants, Bengals (new HC), Raiders, and Broncos (new HC) all rumored to be drating a QB, this is going to push good players down in the draft. I expect QBs Kyer Murray, Dwayne Haskins, and Drew Lock to be gone with the Broncos pick at 10, so, options for a franchise QB will have to wait until next year as we will have the ammo to trade up in 2020 if we need to. DT Ed Oliver gives the Dolphins a bona fide playmaker in our 3-4/4-3 hybrid defense. He's disruptive and has an extremely quick first step. The reason he may fall to the Dolphins is because he never developed a consistent pass rush at Houston despite being such a great athlete. Other players to consider if they fall: DT Rashan Gary (Michigan), RT Jawaan Taylor (Florida). The Dolphins will be tempted to trade down to get extra picks, but you never pass up a playmaker when you can grab one. Quality over quantity. Apr 1

Athlon

Sports Jonah Williams OT

Alabama

JR

6'4"

302 lbs

40 @ 5.12 The Dolphins may be aggressive in moving up to land a QB but if they stay pat (with a potential eye toward next year’s crop of signal-callers), figuring out solutions along the offensive line could be the smart play. Williams could get kicked inside to guard but is otherwise very polished and a solid starter right away. Mar 5

Bleacher

Report

Matt Miller Montez Sweat DE

Miss St

rSR

6'5"

260 lbs

40 @ 4.41 Following a ridiculous performance at the NFL Scouting Combine that saw Montez Sweat run a 4.41 second 40-yard dash at 6'6" and 260 pounds, many believed he could jump into the top 10 picks of the 2019 draft. In this mock, thanks to the rise of quarterbacks and offensive tackles, he's available at a sweet spot for the Miami Dolphins. Why aren't the Dolphins drafting a quarterback here? It's more about being in a position to draft one in 2020, when many evaluators expect a true franchise quarterback to emerge from a class led by Jake Fromm, Justin Herbert, Tua Tagovailoa and Jacob Eason. After signing Ryan Fitzpatrick, the Dolphins can roll into 2019 with a veteran quarterback and attempt to lose enough games to earn a blue-chip passer in 2020. Mar 25

CBS

Sportsline

Chris Trapasso Jonah Williams OT

Alabama

JR

6'4"

302 lbs

40 @ 5.12 With Ja'Wuan James now in Denver, the Dolphins are ecstatic to land a franchise tackle prospect in Williams. Mar 22

CBS

Sportsline

Pete Prisco Drew Lock QB

Missouri

SR

6'3"

228 lbs

40 @ 4.69 They have to get a quarterback for the future. Lock has the big-time arm and can spend time learning from Ryan Fitzpatrick. Mar 26

CBS

Sportsline

RJ White Jeffery Simmons DT

Miss St

JR

6'4"

300 lbs

40 @ 5.00 MOCK TRADE from PHI to 25. Mar 26

CBS

Sportsline

Ryan Wilson Jawaan Taylor OT

Florida

JR

6'5"

312 lbs

40 @ 5.30 Ryan Fitzpatrick is the short-term solution at quarterback and he'll need to be protected. Taylor could be the first offensive linemen taken and it would make perfect sense; he's a monster in the run game and was rarely fooled in pass protection last season. Mar 25

Detroit Free Press Jeffery Simmons DT

Miss St

JR

6'4"

300 lbs

40 @ 5.00 The Dolphins are in tank mode for a 2020 quarterback, and Simmons is the type of player who should pay off big time down the road. Mar 20

Draft Blaster Christian Wilkins DT

Clemson

SR

6'3"

315 lbs

40 @ 5.04 (No comment given). Mar 26

Draft

King Daniel Jones QB

Duke

rJR

6'5"

220 lbs

40 @ 4.81 Jones certainly looks the part as a prototype QB at 6'5". His accuracy is a concern for me, with a completion rate of 60.5% in 2018, one year after posting a 56.7% completion rate with only 14 TDs against 11 interceptions. Mar 28

Draft

Season

Lupagus Daniel Jones QB

Duke

rJR

6'5"

220 lbs

40 @ 4.81 Maybe the Phins sign a QB in free agency, but it’s early March now, so the only way they can upgrade at this moment is by drafting one. Mar 7

Draft

Season

Onebar Jonah Williams OT

Alabama

JR

6'4"

302 lbs

40 @ 5.12 Miami most likely won’t be in a spot to get a quarterback. So why not invest in protecting the guy they get in 2020. Mar 25

Draft

Season

ULTIMATE Jonah Williams OT

Alabama

JR

6'4"

302 lbs

40 @ 5.12 With Fitzmagic on board the Phins don’t have to force a QB here. Instead they beef up their offensive line with Jonah Dubbs. Round 2: Jaylon Ferguson DE, Louisiana Tech Mar 28

Draft

Tek Daniel Jones QB

Duke

rJR

6'5"

220 lbs

40 @ 4.81 If you're a Dolphins' fan (or GM) and you're grieving the fact that you've had one winning season in the last decade, the first step to recovery is to admit your team stinks. You're not a player here or a player there away from contending. So with that said, the Dolphins have two courses of action to choose from to right this ship: Miami can either draft their QB this year....OR, use this draft to strengthen the rest of the team, take your lumps in 2019, and draft a QB in 2020. If the team chooses the first option, they would be wise to sit him a year or two while the rest of the team is fortified. With guys like Rashan Gary, Devin Bush, and Christian Wilkins available here, as well as a slew of talented O-Linemen, I'd be tempted to load up on positional talent this year, "earn" a 2020 Top-5 pick, and grab your franchise QB next year. Nevertheless, in this week's CMD, we explore the first option and nab the QB now. Miami's 2018 passing attack ranked 26th with 19.9 PPG, 30th in Pass YDS, and 31st in passing splash plays of +20 YDS...stats lowly enough to make Dan Marino roll over in his grave recliner. Here's the big question: is Duke's Daniel Jones the guy to fix all that? Jones graced Duke with three years of athletic achievement they've rarely seen outside of Cameron Indoor Stadium. He amassed nearly 8,000 passing yards and 50 TDs in three seasons, while displaying great toughness, impressive size, and outstanding touch in the passing game. However, there is one thing that separates an elite NFL QB from career backups: the ability to throw the "Frozen Rope". Jones can throw a pretty, arcing deep ball into a bucket, and he can lead receivers with uncanny timing. In the NFL though, if you can't cock your arm and fire a laser on a 15-yard out, or throw a fastball to a receiver in traffic with no separation, then you go the route most "savvy" QBs with average arms go: signing $80M contracts with Denver or Minnesota before returning to someone's bench as a backup. Mar 27

Draft

Wire

Luke Easterling Kyler Murray QB

Oklahoma

rJR

5'10"

207 lbs

40 @ 4.40 (No comment given). Mar 29

ESPN INSIDER

Mel

Kiper

* Drew Lock QB

Missouri

SR

6'3"

228 lbs

40 @ 4.69 I thought about Lock for Denver at No. 10 and Cincinnati at No. 11, but Miami also makes a ton of sense. The Dolphins are clearly in the beginning stages of a rebuild, and they need a new face of their franchise after parting ways with Ryan Tannehill. Lock (6-foot-4, 228 pounds) is inconsistent, but he has a strong arm and can make every throw. There have been some rumblings that Lock could be the second quarterback off the board, before Ohio State's Dwayne Haskins. Miami could go also go offensive line with this pick, or it could try to trade down to pick up assets. Mar 25

ESPN INSIDER

Todd

McShay

* Drew Lock QB

Missouri

SR

6'3"

228 lbs

40 @ 4.69 If the Ryan Tannehill era is indeed coming to a close, Lock would give new offensive coordinator Chad O'Shea a quarterback to develop. Lock has great mobility and arm strength, even though he needs some work with mechanics and ball placement. Mar 6

FanSided

Joe Romano Brian Burns DE

FSU

JR

6'5"

249 lbs

40 @ 4.53 The most glaring need on this team is on the edge. Long-time presence Cameron Wake is now with the Tennessee Titans. Former first-round pick Charles Harris is a bust and not what the team expected when they drafted him two years ago. The only remaining pass rusher on the team is veteran Robert Quinn and his time in Miami seems to be coming to an end. That is not a lot of production or potential for one of the game’s most important positions. Miami should be counting their blessings that this is a deep edge rushing group and they can find a very talented player at the No. 13 pick. In this mock draft, that player is Florida State’s Brian Burns. Mar 23

Football

Fan

Spot Jonah Williams OT

Alabama

JR

6'4"

302 lbs

40 @ 5.12 A lot of people have the Dolphins drafting a quarterback in the first round, but it sounds like they prefer to wait until next year’s stronger quarterback class, rather than trading up from 13 to get a quarterback in a weaker class this year. If there’s a quarterback they love, they may still trade up, but I think it’s more likely they sign a veteran stopgap like Case Keenum or Teddy Bridgewater and use a mid-round pick on a quarterback, with an eye on having a high draft pick in 2020. If they pass on a quarterback, an offensive lineman makes a lot of sense. Williams can either replace free agent right tackle JuWuan James or he could move inside to guard, where the Dolphins have had serious problems for years. Mar -

For The Win

USA Today

Jonah Williams OT

Alabama

JR

6'4"

302 lbs

40 @ 5.12 Dolphins trade down to 17 with the Giants. Williams could very well be the best tackle in the draft. He certainly has the highest floor. If Williams doesn’t cut it as a tackle, the Dolphins can simply move him to guard, where he could be an all-pro. Mar 26

Fueled By Sports Drew Lock QB

Missouri

SR

6'3"

228 lbs

40 @ 4.69 (No comment given). Mar 28

LA Times

Sam Farmer Daniel Jones QB

Duke

rJR

6'5"

220 lbs

40 @ 4.81 The 6-foot-5 Jones has prototypical size for an NFL quarterback, and he’s a smart player. Time for the Dolphins to move on at the position. Mar 4

Newsday

Ed Oliver DT

Houston

JR

6'1"

287 lbs

40 @ 4.85 After trading Ryan Tannehill to Tennessee, the first reaction is to give Miami a quarterback. But the signing of Ryan Fitzpatrick to a two-year deal means they may decide to sit out of this year’s rookie QB sweepstakes and turn their eyes to a potentially deeper 2020 class. Meanwhile, the defense ranked second-to-last in rush yards allowed per game (145.3) and fourth-to-last in sacks (31) — and that was before Cameron Wake left for Tennessee. Ed Oliver is a quick, disruptive interior lineman who projects best as a pass-rushing three-technique, similar to Aaron Donald or Geno Atkins. Previous picks: Drew Lock, QB, Missouri (1.0, 1.1, 2.0); Kyler Murray (1.2, 1.3, 1.4) Mar 20

NFL.COM

Bucky Brooks

Dwayne Haskins QB

Ohio St

rSO

6'3"

231 lbs

40 @ 5.04 Dolphins general manager Chris Grier might weigh Haskins' long-term potential against the 2020 QB class. The Ohio State standout has the arm talent and pocket passing skills to shine in an offense that features a variety of catch-and-run playmakers on the perimeter. Mar 19

NFL.COM

Chad

Rueter

Dwayne Haskins QB

Ohio St

rSO

6'3"

231 lbs

40 @ 5.04 PROJECTED TRADE WITH BILLS. If the Giants pass on Haskins at No. 6, the Dolphins can find their future starter and have bridge quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick run things in 2019 (or until the team thinks Haskins is ready). Round 2: Chase Winovich - DE - Michigan (rSR). Miami's pass-rushing contingent is undergoing major changes this offseason with Cameron Wake and Andre Branch no longer on the team and Robert Quinn being traded to the Cowboys. Winovich could pair with 2017 first-round pick Charles Harris on the outside. Mar 28

NFL.COM

Lance Zierlein

Dwayne Haskins QB

Ohio St

rSO

6'3"

231 lbs

40 @ 5.04 We already know the king of the bridge quarterbacks is in place and waiting to start for the Dolphins (Ryan Fitzpatrick), but he would also be an excellent choice to help mentor the future at the position. Mar 21

NFL.COM

Peter Schrager

Christian Wilkins DT

Clemson

SR

6'3"

315 lbs

40 @ 5.04 The Dolphins are clearly in rebuilding mode, seeking leaders and champions. They got one in defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick (drafted 11th overall out of Alabama) a year ago; Wilkins is that guy for them this year. His college numbers are absurd from the DT spot: 208 total tackles, 45 tackles for loss, 17 sacks and 56 quarterback pressures across four seasons, with two national championships as cherries on top. Mar 26

NFL

Draft

Countdown Ed Oliver DT

Houston

JR

6'1"

287 lbs

40 @ 4.85 This feels like a team without an identity or direction, on either side of the ball. It all starts at quarterback and the Phins are back in the market for a signal caller after reaching a breaking point with Ryan Tannehill. Finding a long-term solution is going to be much easier said than done though, especially picking outside of the Top 10. Plus there have been rumblings that Miami may be content to tread water for a year before targeting someone like Tua Tagovailoa of Alabama, Jake Fromm of Georgia or Justin Herbert of Oregon in the 2019 NFL Draft. Or maybe even Trevor Lawrence in the 2020 NFL Draft. The ultimate goal for this selection should be adding a difference-maker, because those are in short supply in Miami. Oliver is one of the most hyped defensive tackle prospects of all-time, first capturing the imagination of draftniks as a true freshman. Oliver announced his intention to go pro prior to his junior campaign and to say there were unrealistic expectations would be an understatement. Instead Oliver produced career lows across the board while generating headlines for the wrong reasons by feuding on the sideline with his coach. Oliver is severely undersized and won’t be a fit for everyone. However, if utilized properly Oliver can be a unique, dynamic weapon in the front seven due to a rare blend of athleticism and quickness. Team Needs: QB | OL | DL Mar 22

NFL

Draft

Geek Jonah Williams OT

Alabama

JR

6'4"

302 lbs

40 @ 5.12 (No comment given). Mar 22

Phinphanatic Christian Wilkins DT

Clemson

SR

6'3"

315 lbs

40 @ 5.04 Getting Wilkins ensure that the Dolphins now have a true Nose Tackle that can can control the line of scrimmage and not eat up 25MM in cap space. 2: Oshane Ximines - DE - Old Dominion. Listen, I just heard about this kid a few weeks ago and he’s on my crush list. This kid is a freak of nature and loves to get after the quarterback. Watch the tape on him and you will lean back and say DAAAM. He reminds of Cameron Wake and Jason Taylor. With the two top picks, Dolphins rebuild their Dline in stopping the run and attacking the quarterback. 3: Yodny Cajuste - OT - West Virginia

4: Isaiah Johnson – CB – Houston Mar 29

Pro Football Draft Network Drew Lock QB

Missouri

SR

6'3"

228 lbs

40 @ 4.69 There is a new regime in Miami and they have moved on from Ryan Tannehill. Mar 19

Pro

Football

Focus

Steve Palazzolo Andre Dillard OT

Wash St

rSR

6'5"

315 lbs

40 @ 4.96 Miami has a hole at right tackle and can fill it with one of the best pass protectors in the draft. Dillard’s 94.0 pass-blocking grade ranked second among tackles in the nation last season. Mar 7

Pro Football Weekly

Hub Arkbush Rashan Gary DE

Michigan

JR/SR

6'4"

277 lbs

40 @ 4.58 The Dolphins need help everywhere, and Gary is clearly the best athlete on the board here. Mar 11

RotoWorld Montez Sweat DE

Miss St

rSR

6'5"

260 lbs

40 @ 4.41 Round 1. Mississippi State EDGE Montez Sweat

Round 2. Oklahoma WR Marquise Brown

Round 3. Penn State RB Miles Sanders

Round 4. Charlotte OL Nate Davis

Round 5. San Diego State T Tyler Roemer

Round 7a. Michigan State S Khari Willis

Round 7b. Auburn LB Deshaun Davis Mar 18

SB Nation

Dan Kadar Brian Burns DE

FSU

JR

6'5"

249 lbs

40 @ 4.53 Offseason needs: Quarterback, offensive tackle, edge defender, defensive tackle The tank in Miami is real. The team has mostly stayed out of free agency, traded quarterback Ryan Tannehill to Tennessee, and then brought in Ryan Fitzpatrick. Does that mean the team won’t take a quarterback like Drew Lock of Missouri with the 13th pick? That could be the case as the team looks to a 2020 draft that will feature Justin Herbert of Oregon and Tua Tagovailoa of Alabama. That brings the 13th pick this year between a right tackle like Jawaan Taylor of Florida and a pass rusher like Burns or Clelin Ferrell of Clemson. Mar 18

Sports

Illustrated

Kalyn Kahler Ed Oliver DT

Houston

JR

6'1"

287 lbs

40 @ 4.85 Miami found their bridge quarterback in Ryan Fitzpatrick, and could very well be in the mix to trade up for a quarterback if there is a guy they love. “I would say all options are on the table,” Dolphins GM Chris Grier said Monday while attending the owners meetings in Phoenix. “I wouldn't say that we wouldn't [trade up]. We also know that that's the key for any franchise moving forward. So if there is a guy there that we like this year that we feel we need to go be aggressive, yeah, we'll be aggressive, trying to do it. But you know we'll also be smart about it. There is also a limit to what you should do as far as being smart about it.” Miami was one of 10 teams that interviewed Murray at the combine and they stayed in Norman to work him out after his pro day. In this scenario we'll project that they don't trade up, taking a talented interior defensive lineman. Oliver weighed in at 287 pounds at the combine, which reassured teams who thought he may weigh in under the 280 mark (in fact, his measurements were almost identical to Aaron Donald, who was just under 6' 1" and 285 pounds at the 2014 combine). Mar 27

Star Telegram Jonah Williams OT

Alabama

JR

6'4"

302 lbs

40 @ 5.12 The Dolphins are rebuilding and now have an anchor on the line for the future. Mar 20

The

Sporting News (TSN) Clelin Ferrell DE

Clemson

rJR

6'4"

264 lbs

40 @ 4.80 The Dolphins have a void at end after Cameron Wake left for the Titans, and they need a versatile cornerstone for Brian Flores’ defense. Ferrell is the best of the Clemson defensive line prospects because his size (6-4, 264 pounds) makes him a good outside run-stopper to add to his explosiveness as a pass-rusher. Mar 30

USA

Today Drew Lock QB

Missouri

SR

6'3"

228 lbs

40 @ 4.69 Probably going to be a veteran under center in Week 1, but Miami will likely still need a young quarterback to build around amid its latest reboot. Mar 14

Walters

Footbal

Matt McGuire DK Metcalf WR

Ole Miss

rSO

6'3"

228 lbs

40 @ 4.33 If the Dolphins truly plan on tanking in 2019 to land Tua Tagovailoa in the 2020 NFL Draft, they should make sure that Tagovailoa has a legitimate No. 1 receiver to throw to. They can obtain that sort of a play-maker with this pick. D.K. Metcalf didn't look like a No. 1 receiver at Ole Miss, as he was unproductive while running poor routes. However, he posted elite numbers at the combine, displaying a ridiculous amount of upside. Mar 26