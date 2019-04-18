Hey everyone, we are a week away from the NFL Draft and the rumors are all over the map. The key to the entire 1st Round is whether Arizona will draft Kyler Murray and, if so, where they will deal Josh Rosen. The current favorites for Rosen are Washington, Los Angeles (Chargers) and New York (Giants). My money is on Washington landing Rosen for a pair of Day 2 picks, one in 2019 and another in 2020.

Miami GM Chris Grier mentioned today that he sees 5 elite pass rushers and Miami could target one of them with the 13th pick. I believe Miami will look to trade down but its tough to tell who will be buyers at this point. With that said is what I see happening up to Miami's pick and who I believe they will target with their remaining selections:

1. Arizona - Kyler Murray QB (Josh Rosen traded to Washington)

2. San Francisco - Nick Bosa Edge

3. New York (Jets) - Josh Allen Edge

4. Oakland - Quinnen Williams DL

5. Tampa Bay - Devin White LB

6. New York (Giants) - Montez Sweat DE

7. Jacksonville - Jonah Williams OT

8. Detroit - Ed Oliver DL

9. Buffalo - Jawaan Taylor OT

10. Denver - Drew Lock QB

11. Cincinnati - Dwayne Haskins QB

12. Green Bay - TJ Hockenson TE

13. Miami - Christian Wilkins DL

Okay, I know - Borrrriiinnnnng. I've predicted Wilkins before and I'm sticking with him this time around. I've read Clelin Ferrell could be the target or that Miami is big on an offensive lineman. Even if they deal back a few picks I believe Wilkins is the guy. He is a defensive tackle but can line up in several spots and excels at penetrating into the backfield. I'd be thrilled with this pick and I believe Head Coach Brian Flores will be too.

Miami's coaches have a history with the Clemson crowd and I think it will be a factor next weekend. As for their remaining picks here is my best guess (although trades will occur):

Round 2 - Charles Omenihu DE

Round 3 - Germaine Pratt LB

Round 4 - Ross Piersbacher G/C

Round 5 - Michael Jackson CB/S

Round 7 - Maxx Crosby Edge

Round 7 - Alex Bars G

Okay, a couple of quick things to digest here. I get the feeling Miami is going to pass on the QBs much to our chagrin. I really want them to grab Brett Rypien but I think they will focus on an UDFA option. Jordan Ta'amu might be a good signing if someone doesn't snag him late.

Miami has done a ton of homework on linebackers and trench players. Landing Wilkins and Omenihu would be their version of what the Patriots hoped Malcom Brown and Trey Flowers would be (Brown was more space eater than penetrator unfortunately). Germaine Pratt may be more wishful thinking than available option in Round 3 but he fits what Miami needs. Ross Piersbacher is an intelligent linemen and Day 1 starter at either center or guard. Alex Bars is someone who could grow into a starting role. Michael Jackson is more corner but he seems like a movable chess piece for Flores without having to pay a premium. Round it out with Maxx Crosby as a situational pass rusher who could offer a lot on special teams (although he could go much as early as late Day 2).

You never know how scouts see these guys compared to wannabe analysts. This would be a solid draft although not overly exciting. So much is going to change with trades (especially if Oakland takes Lock and offers up Derek Carr to the highest bidder).

If I hear any other rumors I'll make some last minute alterations but this is something I could see for now.