Rankings are a composite of Matt Miller of Bleacher Report, and NFL Draft Countdown big boards.

Player Scouting Analysis by Lance Zierlein is linked to NFL.com scouting profiles.

ROUND 1

QUARTERBACK: This is maybe one of the stranger draft situations a Quarterback needy team has been in. All 3 of the top prospects, Murray, Haskins, and Lock, could be gone by the time the Phins pick. All 3 could also be there. Each prospect has questions surrounding their value. Do the Phins grab a QB to groom behind Fitzpatrick, do they trade down, or do they go for another player? Guess we will find out soon.

DEFENSIVE END: Current Dolphins Defensive Ends. Charles Harris, Jonathan Woodard, Tank Carradine, Jeremiah Valoaga. So yes, this is the biggest Dolphins need. Compound that need with the very real possibility that the Dolphins will be running some version of a “Bear” defense and are gonna need big traditional Defensive Ends in the plus 265 range. I believe they have one?

Lucky for the Phins the first round offers plenty of options. Montez Sweat, Rashan Gary, and Clelin Ferrell top the list.

DEFENSIVE TACKLE: Jeffery Simmons, and Christian Wilkins coming into play because of their pass rush ability and flexibility in a 3 man front.

OFFENSIVE LINE: The Offensive Line is and has been a mess for some time. The Phins have one quality Offensive Lineman in Laremy Tunsil. The rest is made up of average veterans who have had starting experience. Because they are a veteran group I wouldn’t say they are outright awful, but the Phins could do a lot better. Lucky for the Phins this draft is loaded with Offensive Line talent, which pushes this need down a bit for first round priority.

Jonah Williams, Jawaan Taylor, and Andre Dillard top the list.

TRADE DOWN: If the Phins trade down then they would most likely be looking at an Offensive Lineman from a BPA and need standpoint. Options for backend of the first round and early second round are Cody Ford, Garrett Bradbury, Kaleb McGary, Dalton Risner, Erik McCoy, and Chris Lindstrom. Dexter Lawrence makes for an intriguing pick as well for his size and versatility.

THE PICK: DE Clelin Ferrell

Ferrell at 6’4” 265 may be on the smaller end for the style of defense. But he is a prototypical traditional Defensive End in his ability and strength to anchor against the run, and traits to rush the passer. Christian Wilkins comes in close second with his ability to play 3 and 4 man fronts. But Ferrell is better against the run and fills a bigger need.

ROUND 2

THE PICK: C Erik McCoy

It’s hard to go any other way than Offensive Line in this round. Whether the Phins go OLine in round 1 or not, it won’t be enough, and the second round just offers too much value in Erik McCoy, Chris Lindstrom, Elgton Jenkins, and Greg Little. McCoy gets the nod as he has shown that he can handle first round talents like Quinnen Williams and Dexter Lawrence, among others. Physically gifted and a team Captain, McCoy can anchor the Offensive Line.

ROUND 3

OFFENSIVE LINE: Again another round full of Offensive Line talent. Even if they draft 2 Offensive Lineman in the first two rounds, they could still use another. Tackles Yodny Cajuste, Tytus Howard, and Guards Michael Deiter, Connor McGovern, Michael Jordan, highlight the group.

DEFENSIVE END: As mentioned earlier the Dolphins need some big traditional ends, both Anthony Nelson, and Joe Jackson, come with size and production.

THE PICK: DE Anthony Nelson

At 6’7” 271 Nelson is a rangy player that carries a lot of weight with him. He is a high motor player with pro pedigree. He is a bit raw but has had solid production, and his traits combined with his motor give him a high ceiling.

ROUND 4

OFFENSIVE LINE: Noticing a pattern? A trio of lineman Beau Benzschawel, Dennis Daley, Chuma Edoga, make for potential steals as possible immediate starters.

SAFETY: Safety? Yes. Flores style of Defense uses 5 Defensive Backs that can cover. That means Safeties that can cover. McDonald has slimmed up and seems to really wanna play. But even if McDonald can fit the Defense, another cover Safety would free up Minkah to roam. Hurricane Jaquan Johnson , and/or physical Cornerback Kris Boyd, would boost the Defense.

THE PICK: CB/S Kris Boyd

Boyd would be tough to pass up here. Boyd isn’t very fluid so he will probably drop because of his struggles in man coverage. However, he is a productive zone defender and solid tackler who could flourish at Safety. He also has the added bonus of versatility.

ROUND 5

THE PICK: OT Isaiah Prince

More Offensive Line. Can you believe it? If Chuma Edoga, or Nate Davis, are there then they are the picks. But they will probably be gone. Lamont Gaillard, and Ross Pierschbacher, are also possibilities. Prince gets the nod because he is probably the most well rounded. He has some bend issues but plays as a natural Right Tackle that could start early.

SIXTH ROUND

NO PICK: The Dolphins could end up with some sixth round picks which should be highlighted by defenders who fell through the cracks. Defensive Lineman John Cominsky, Linebackers Jordan Brailford and Sione Takitaki, Defensive Backs Iman Marshall and Evan Worthington, make for a high ceiling group that would at least contribute on special teams.

SEVENTH ROUND

THE PICKS: CB Mark Fields, and LB Malik Carney

Impossible to predict who will fall, but the seventh could be much like the sixth, packed with high ceiling defenders that can immediately contribute on special teams. Situational Pass Rushers Wyatt Ray and Porter Gustin, and Cornerbacks Ken Webster, and Blace Brown stand out.

Fields is a speedster that finished strong last season but he only has six starts and is very raw. However, he has a ton of physical talent and could be a good slot corner.

Carney gets the nod as an undersized pass rusher who has had traditional linebacker experience. At 250 pounds he could be worth a flyer as a developmental prospect to play the “Kyle Van Noy” linebacker position.

FINAL DRAFT

#1 Defensive End Clelin Ferrell

#2 Center Erik McCoy

#3 Defensive End Anthony Nelson

#4 Cornerback / Safety Kris Boyd

#5 Offensive Tackle Isaiah Prince

#7 Cornerback Mark Fields

#7 Linebacker Malik Carney