PHINFEVER MOCK DATABASE (58)

SITE MOCK BIO COMMENTS UPDATED

Phinfever Draft Analyst:

Dan Jamroz Christian Wilkins DT

Clemson

SR

6'3"

315 lbs

40 @ 5.04 Okay, I know - Borrrriiinnnnng. I've predicted Wilkins before and I'm sticking with him this time around. I've read Clelin Ferrell could be the target or that Miami is big on an offensive lineman. Even if they deal back a few picks I believe Wilkins is the guy. He is a defensive tackle but can line up in several spots and excels at penetrating into the backfield. I'd be thrilled with this pick and I believe Head Coach Brian Flores will be too. Miami's coaches have a history with the Clemson crowd and I think it will be a factor next weekend. As for their remaining picks here is my best guess (although trades will occur): Round 1 - Christian Wilkins DT

Round 2 - Charles Omenihu DE

Round 3 - Germaine Pratt LB

Round 4 - Ross Piersbacher G/C

Round 5 - Michael Jackson CB/S

Round 7 - Maxx Crosby Edge

Round 7 - Alex Bars G Apr 18

Phinfever:

George Gibson Clelin Ferrell DE

Clemson

rJR

6'4"

264 lbs

40 @ 4.80 Ferrell at 6’4” 265 may be on the smaller end for the style of defense. But he is a prototypical traditional Defensive End in his ability and strength to anchor against the run, and traits to rush the passer. Christian Wilkins comes in close second with his ability to play 3 and 4 man fronts. But Ferrell is better against the run and fills a bigger need. #1 Defensive End Clelin Ferrell

#2 Center Erik McCoy

#3 Defensive End Anthony Nelson

#4 Cornerback / Safety Kris Boyd

#5 Offensive Tackle Isaiah Prince

#7 Cornerback Mark Fields

#7 Linebacker Malik Carney Apr 20

Phinfever Draft Analyst:

Dan Jamroz Christian Wilkins DT

Clemson

SR

6'3"

315 lbs

40 @ 5.04 With 3 quarterbacks being picked in the top 10, I'd love to see DT Ed Oliver fall to us here, but I just don't think that will happen. The Dolphins have been looking at big defensive players pretty hard, and Clemson's DT Christian Wilkens is the perfect pick for them. Not only is he a good leader and a great tackler, but he can also slide to the end in 3-4 defensive situations. The Dolphins really wanted Patriots free agent DE/DT Trey Flowers, and this gives them that player without having to put themselves in cap hell if they had entered into a bidding war with the Lions. Round 2: C Erik McCoy. The Dolphins anchor the heart of their offensive line for the future. I've always believed that the center sets the attitude that you want for your offensive line. Apr 22

Athlon

Sports Clelin Ferrell DE

Clemson

rJR

6'4"

264 lbs

40 @ 4.80 Ferrell has the size, power and polish to step in right away for the new coaching staff, especially given the holes off the edge following the Cam Wake/Robert Quinn departures. There are still issues along the offensive line but this might be a safer pick for a Miami squad aiming to rebuild in 2019. Apr 16

Bleacher

Report

Expert Staff Clelin Ferrell DE

Clemson

rJR

6'4"

264 lbs

40 @ 4.80 (Note: Bleacher Report has the Dolphins trading down to pick 22.) If the draft plays out like this, Dolphins general manager Chris Grier will be one of the NFL's happiest men on April 25. A pair of trades back netted the team a pair of extra Day 2 picks—one in each of the next two drafts. And even with that wheeling and dealing, the Dolphins can take a big-time edge-rusher after the departure of Cameron Wake, Robert Quinn and Andre Branch. Clelin Ferrell doesn't get the run of some of this year's other top D-line prospects—in part because he played on a loaded front with the Tigers. But the 6'4", 264-pounder is a force in his own right—a powerful, technically sound defensive end who should be able to start for the Dolphins early in his NFL career. Miami effectively had their cake and ate it, too. Mmmmm. Cake. Apr 22

Bleacher

Report

Matt Miller Montez Sweat DE

Miss St

rSR

6'5"

260 lbs

40 @ 4.41 Following a ridiculous performance at the NFL Scouting Combine that saw Montez Sweat run a 4.41 second 40-yard dash at 6'6" and 260 pounds, many believed he could jump into the top 10 picks of the 2019 draft. In this mock, thanks to the rise of quarterbacks and offensive tackles, he's available at a sweet spot for the Miami Dolphins. Why aren't the Dolphins drafting a quarterback here? It's more about being in a position to draft one in 2020, when many evaluators expect a true franchise quarterback to emerge from a class led by Jake Fromm, Justin Herbert, Tua Tagovailoa and Jacob Eason. After signing Ryan Fitzpatrick, the Dolphins can roll into 2019 with a veteran quarterback and attempt to lose enough games to earn a blue-chip passer in 2020. Mar 25

CBS

Sportsline

Chris Trapasso Andre Dillard OT

Wash St

rSR

6'5"

315 lbs

40 @ 4.96 Whichever rookie quarterback takes the reins in 2020 for Miami will be very grateful the Dolphins picked this pass-blocking wizard the year before. Round 2: Erik McCoy, C, Texas A&M . Same pick as last week for the Dolphins. Perfect foundational piece for 2020 and beyond. Apr 16

CBS

Sportsline

Pete Prisco Dwayne Haskins QB

Ohio St

rSO

6'3"

231 lbs

40 @ 5.04 The Dolphins stand pat in this scenario and take the Buckeyes passer. Haskins would be the guy they build around. Apr 18

CBS

Sportsline

RJ White Jeffery Simmons DT

Miss St

JR

6'4"

300 lbs

40 @ 5.00 Mock trade: Dolphins get No. 23, 55 for No. 13. The Dolphins should be open for business at No. 13 as they're at the start of a rebuild. Considering the Texans should be making nabbing one of the top offensive lineman a priority while also owning an extra second-rounder, this trade should be a match. The Dolphins use their new first pick on the abundantly talented Simmons, who is a top-13 talent in this draft but might not be ready to contribute fully in 2019 after tearing his ACL. That should be just fine for a Dolphins team eyeing the future anyway. Apr 9

CBS

Sportsline

Ryan Wilson Dwayne Haskins QB

Ohio St

rSO

6'3"

231 lbs

40 @ 5.04 The Dolphins need a quarterback, and at this stage of the proceedings Ryan Fitzpatrick is better served as a short-term starter. Haskins had a fantastic 2018 season, completing 70 percent of his passes and throwing 50 touchdowns. He's the No. 1 quarterback on our board and would save Miami having to answer questions about "Tanking for Tua." Round 2: RT Kaleb McGary, Washington

Round 3: OL Michael Deiter, Wisconsin

Round 4: WR Mecole Hardman, Georgia

Round 5: DB Kris Boyd, Texas

Round 7a: DB Zedrick Woods, Ole Miss

Round 7b: LB Tre Watson, Maryland

Round 7c: QB Gardner MinshewII, Wash St (Trade) Apr 17

Detroit

Free Press

Dave Birkett Jeffery Simmons DT

Miss St

JR

6'4"

300 lbs

40 @ 5.00 TRADE DOWN TO 15 – Dolphins GM Chris Grier said there are five elite defensive linemen in this draft. Simmons is one of them, even if he misses the season with a torn ACL. Apr 16

Draft Blaster Daniel Jones QB

Duke

rJR

6'5"

220 lbs

40 @ 4.81 (No comment given). Apr 16

Draft

King Jonah Williams OT

Alabama

JR

6'4"

302 lbs

40 @ 5.12 Williams played both left tackle and right tackle for the Crimson Tide, but he might project best as an interior offensive lineman. He would seem to be a good target for a team wanting a skilled pass-blocker with the versatility to play multiple positions. Signing 36-year-old Ryan Fitzpatrick to a two-year deal bought the team some time to find its QB of the future. But there are some who believe the Dolphins won't be targeting a quarterback at #13 overall. Apr 19

Draft

Season

Lupagus Drew Lock QB

Missouri

SR

6'3"

228 lbs

40 @ 4.69 The Phins know Ryan Fitzpatrick isn’t the longterm answer and feely truly blessed to see Lock sitting here at pick 13. Apr 8

Draft

Season

Onebar Drew Lock QB

Missouri

SR

6'3"

228 lbs

40 @ 4.69 Lock is well worth a top 10 pick, so getting him at pick 13 would be a huge get for Miami. They have been looking for a quarterback for too damn long, Lock gives Miami fans some hope looking to the future. Apr 15

Draft

Season

ULTIMATE Jonah Williams OT

Alabama

JR

6'4"

302 lbs

40 @ 5.12 With Fitzmagic on board the Phins don’t have to force a QB here. Instead they beef up their offensive line with Jonah Dubbs. Round 2: Jaylon Ferguson DE, Louisiana Tech Mar 28

Draft

Tek Jonah Williams OT

Alabama

JR

6'4"

302 lbs

40 @ 5.12 The Dolphins are rebuilding --or are they 'Dolphin Tanking'?-- and looking toward the future in Miami. New Head Coach Brian Flores wants to establish his culture and build the core of his roster. Jonah Williams is the definition of a core player. He might never be the dancing-bear type LT that is immediately a blue-chip player on the offensive line, but he started at OT in the best college program in college football at Alabama every down that was available to him in his three-year career. Williams reminds me of Joe Thomas, as he makes up for his lack of length with veteran savvy and elite hand usage. His feet aren't as smooth as a player like Andre Dillard, but Williams has the football character and the consistency on the field that point to a ten-to-fifteen-year career starting for an NFL team. Many doubters point to his struggles against Clemson's Clelin Ferrell, but beyond the one play he lost his balance and ended up on his backside, Williams battled effectively and was able to reset after being beat effectively throughout. I would start him at LT, and if he can't make it there I would slide him inside and watch him make Pro Bowls as a dominant player on the interior. Apr 17

Draft

Wire

Luke Easterling Brian Burns DE

FSU

JR

6'5"

249 lbs

40 @ 4.53 Note: Trade Down to 16. This is fantastic for the Dolphins, who move back a few spots and still land an instant-impact player at a position of need. Burns isn’t the most complete edge defender in the draft, but he is the most polished pass rusher of the group. Apr 22

ESPN INSIDER

Mel

Kiper

* Drew Lock QB

Missouri

SR

6'3"

228 lbs

40 @ 4.69 I thought about Lock for Denver at No. 10 and Cincinnati at No. 11, but Miami also makes a ton of sense. The Dolphins are clearly in the beginning stages of a rebuild, and they need a new face of their franchise after parting ways with Ryan Tannehill. Lock (6-foot-4, 228 pounds) is inconsistent, but he has a strong arm and can make every throw. There have been some rumblings that Lock could be the second quarterback off the board, before Ohio State's Dwayne Haskins. Miami could go also go offensive line with this pick, or it could try to trade down to pick up assets. Round 2: Jaylon Ferguson, DE, Louisiana Tech. Miami has needs at almost every position. There's a chance that Ferguson, the NCAA's all-time sack leader, sneaks into the end of Round 1. (Apr 18) Round 3: Elgton Jenkins, C/G, Mississippi State. Miami should try to trade down to pick up more picks, or it should take the best player available. Jenkins has the potential to be a starter as a rookie. (Apr 18) Mar 25

Apr 18

ESPN INSIDER

Todd

McShay

* Drew Lock QB

Missouri

SR

6'3"

228 lbs

40 @ 4.69 Lock falls right into Miami's lap. His four seasons of experience, ability to make off-schedule throws with ease and above-average mobility would be welcomed by new offensive coordinator Chad O'Shea. Apr 18

FanSided

Brad Weiss Brian Burns DE

FSU

JR

6'5"

249 lbs

40 @ 4.53 During his time at Florida State, Brian Burns established himself as one of the premier pass rushers in college football, and likely could have been a first round pick last year. He is a guy who is going to get double-digit sacks consistently at the NFL level, and could jump right in and replace the production lost by losing Wake. The Dolphins have a first-time head coach at the wheel in 2019, but it is an incredibly gifted defensive mind in Brian Flores, who most recently called the plays for the New England Patriots defense. This is a franchise that should improve immensely over the next few years, and the hope is that they got the right guy in Flores. Apr 17

FanSided

Joe Romano Brian Burns DE

FSU

JR

6'5"

249 lbs

40 @ 4.53 The most glaring need on this team is on the edge. Long-time presence Cameron Wake is now with the Tennessee Titans. Former first-round pick Charles Harris is a bust and not what the team expected when they drafted him two years ago. The only remaining pass rusher on the team is veteran Robert Quinn and his time in Miami seems to be coming to an end. That is not a lot of production or potential for one of the game’s most important positions. Miami should be counting their blessings that this is a deep edge rushing group and they can find a very talented player at the No. 13 pick. In this mock draft, that player is Florida State’s Brian Burns. Round 2: Chris Lindstrom, OG, Boston College. If Flores wants to follow New England’s path to success, he will need players up front. Chris Lindstrom of Boston College is a first-round talent. There is little chance he makes it out of there, let alone to the middle of the second round. However, if he does, Miami should sprint to turn the card in. Lindstrom is a plug-and-play offensive guard who can solidify the position for a decade. There are very few noticeable weaknesses in his game. The only reason Lindstrom could slide is because guards are not highly-valued positions. Round 3: Michael Deiter, T, Wisconsin. It seems odd for the team to go after offensive linemen with back-to-back picks. But given what is currently in place and the lack of other options on the board at linebacker, defensive tackle and corner, Deiter was the right pick. The former Badger can come in and take Ja’Wuan James’ spot. He will play oppposite Tunsil and be a solid pairing for whoever takes over in 2020. Deiter does not have the best traits, with shorter arms and mediocre athleticism. However his technique and footwork are excellent. He is a solid player across all areas of offensive line play. Deiter’s functional athleticism allow him to anchor well in the run game and to also get out in front of speed rushers in the pass attack. Mar 23

FanSided

Matt Verderame Brian Burns DE

FSU

JR

6'5"

249 lbs

40 @ 4.53 The Miami Dolphins are picking 13th, but they have the roster of a team that would normally be leading things off. Miami is clearly in the midst of tanking, and so this is going to be a long, painful rebuild. General Manager Chris Grier should be taking the best player available, and Brian Burns fits that mold. Burns has been rising up the draft boards over the past two months, and should be an early first-round choice. If he gets past the Bengals and Packers, it would be tough for Miami to pass on him. Burns totaled 29 sacks over the last two years at Florida State. Apr 22

FMIA

Peter King Christian Wilkins DT

Clemson

SR

6'3"

315 lbs

40 @ 5.04 Falcons, on deck here, cry. Wilkins slipping to 13 would be a gift for rookie Dolphins coach Brian Flores, who learned under Bill Belichick that quick 315-pound people-movers in the defensive interior are to be collected and valued. Dolphins have so many needs, and if an offensive tackle they like falls here, that could be the pick too. Regarding QB? No team in the league—from what I’ve heard—has spent more time researching Josh Rosen in recent weeks than Miami. Suppose my mock is correct, and Washington and the Giants use the draft to take young quarterbacks, and Miami and the Chargers are the only teams with even some interest in Rosen, and GM Chris Grier tells Arizona GM Steve Keim on draft night: “We’ll give you our third-round pick—78 overall—for Rosen. That’s it.” Tough call for Keim, but knowing Rosen would be an unhappy camper behind Kyler Murray, and figuring this is a good depth draft in the first three rounds … well, that’s a lot to think about right there. Apr 22

Football

Fan

Spot Clelin Ferrell DE

Clemson

rJR

6'4"

264 lbs

40 @ 4.80 The Dolphins’ plan seems to be to stockpile future draft picks, shed salary, and rebuild, with an eye on taking a quarterback with an early draft pick in a better quarterback class in 2020. That makes more sense than giving away future picks to move up and get a quarterback in the top-5 or top-10, even with only Ryan Fitzpatrick and unproven backups on the roster. They could still take a quarterback in the middle rounds, but in the first round I expect them to address another need. After getting rid of Andre Branch and Robert Quinn and losing Cameron Wake, the Dolphins are very thin at defensive end and need a long-term starter opposite Charles Harris. They’ll have their pick between Clelin Ferrell and Montez Sweat in this scenario, but Ferrell seems like the safer pick given the concerns about Sweat’s heart condition. Apr 6

For The Win

USA Today

Jonah Williams OT

Alabama

JR

6'4"

302 lbs

40 @ 5.12 Dolphins trade down to 17 with the Giants. Williams could very well be the best tackle in the draft. He certainly has the highest floor. If Williams doesn’t cut it as a tackle, the Dolphins can simply move him to guard, where he could be an all-pro. Mar 26

Fueled By Sports Drew Lock QB

Missouri

SR

6'3"

228 lbs

40 @ 4.69 (No comment given). Apr 12

Houston

Chronicle Clelin Ferrell DE

Clemson

rJR

6'4"

264 lbs

40 @ 4.80 McClain: Clelin Ferrell, EDGE, Clemson

Wilson: Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State Apr 17

LA Times

Sam Farmer Dwayne Haskins QB

Ohio St

rSO

6'3"

231 lbs

40 @ 5.04 Ryan Fitzpatrick is a Band-Aid. Haskins is theoretically a franchise player, even though that label is tossed around pretty casually. Apr 8

Miami Herald's

Armando Salguero Brian Burns DE

FSU

JR

6'5"

249 lbs

40 @ 4.53 So let me be crystal clear with an opinion: I believe the Miami Dolphins should draft Florida State edge rusher Brian Burns with the No. 13 pick in the first round on April 25. I am not reporting that’s what the Dolphins will do. I’m not predicting that’s what the Dolphins will do, based on what I’m hearing from sources. I am merely saying what I would do if I were in their position. So, why Burns? Well, he reminds me of Jason Taylor, for starters. He is 6-foot-5 and between 242 and 249 pounds. He actually gained 21 pounds after the season to prepare for the coming draft, so he played at 228 pounds for FSU last season. He runs a 4.53. And he produces. Last year, while the Seminoles were a smoldering, sinking ship, Burns turned in an excellent season. He had 10 sacks. He had 15.5 tackles for loss among his total of 52 total tackles. But that’s not all because, frankly, this is a great year for pass rushers in the draft and Burns isn’t the best of the lot. But the best of the lot will probably be picked in the Top 10, or well before Miami selects. Burns, to me, will be the best available Apr 9

MMQB

Albert Breer



Christian Wilkins DT

Clemson

SR

6'3"

315 lbs

40 @ 5.04 Needs: QB, DE, OT What I know: The Dolphins are wide open here, and building with the long-term in mind. That said, an offensive or defensive lineman makes sense. And I’ve been told that finding a cultural fit will be a priority for new coach Brian Flores. Good thing there’s a guy who really fits that here. This is another trade down possibility, and maybe a spot where someone comes up for an offensive tackle, but we’ve got Miami making the pick… With the 13th pick: Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson Apr 22

MMQB

Gary Grambling



Rashan Gary DE

Michigan

JR/SR

6'4"

277 lbs

40 @ 4.58 Brian Flores and his staff take a chance that they can get the boom-or-bust Gary going, envisioning a movable pass-rush threat up front a la Trey Flowers (without the technical skills but with a lot more athleticism). Apr 20

NBC Sports

Boston

Phil Perry Jonah Williams OT

Alabama

JR

6'4"

302 lbs

40 @ 5.12 Miami's in the quarterback market, even after signing Ryan Fitzpatrick, but they make the sensible move here to go with the best offensive lineman available rather than a quarterback they may not be too sure about. Apr 17

NBC Sports

Washington

Ben Standig Montez Sweat DE

Miss St

rSR

6'5"

260 lbs

40 @ 4.41 Signing Ryan Fitzpatrick solves the Dolphins' need for a stopgap QB. Unless they trade up they likely miss out on Kyler Murray, Dwayne Haskins or Drew Lock. For the moment it appears team tank isn't worried about adding a passer for the future, at least not in the first. Interior line, receiver and edge rusher are the remaining offensive needs. Sweat pushed himself into top 5-10 consideration after monster performances at the Senior Bowl and NFL Combine, but concerns over an enlarged heart leave his draft status unclear. The 6-foot-6 pass rusher ranked among the nation's leaders with 11.5 sacks. Apr 22

Newsday

Rashan Gary DE

Michigan

JR/SR

6'4"

277 lbs

40 @ 4.58 After trading Ryan Tannehill to Tennessee, the first reaction is to give Miami a quarterback. But the signing of Ryan Fitzpatrick to a two-year deal means they may decide to sit out of this year’s rookie QB sweepstakes and turn their eyes to a potentially deeper 2020 class. Meanwhile, the defense ranked second-to-last in rush yards allowed per game (145.3) and fourth-to-last in sacks (31) — and that was before Cameron Wake left for Tennessee. Rashan Gary has excellent size and speed and can line up anywhere on the defensive line. Previous picks: Drew Lock, QB, Missouri (1.0, 1.1, 2.0); Kyler Murray (1.2, 1.3, 1.4); Ed Oliver (3.0); Gary (4.0) Apr 18

NFL.COM

Chad

Rueter

Dwayne Haskins QB

Ohio St

rSO

6'3"

231 lbs

40 @ 5.04 PROJECTED TRADE WITH BILLS. The Dolphins move ahead of Cincinnati, Denver, and Washington to get their future starter while bridge quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick runs things in 2019 (or until the team thinks Haskins is ready). Apr 19

NFL.COM

Charley Casserly

Christian Wilkins DT

Clemson

SR

6'3"

315 lbs

40 @ 5.04 PROJECTED TRADE WITH GIANTS (to pick 17). Wilkins gives the Dolphins a playmaker on the inside of their defense. Apr 9

NFL.COM

Charles Davis

Clelin Ferrell DE

Clemson

rJR

6'4"

264 lbs

40 @ 4.80 The impressive Ferrell brings power, speed and a culture of winning with him from Clemson. With the recent trade of Robert Quinn to the Cowboys, there's a big need at the position for Miami. Apr 2

NFL.COM

Daniel Jeremiah

Rashan Gary DE

Michigan

JR/SR

6'4"

277 lbs

40 @ 4.58 The Dolphins did not pick an offensive or defensive lineman last year. This draft will be heavy in both for them. Apr 16

NFL.COM

Peter Schrager

Christian Wilkins DT

Clemson

SR

6'3"

315 lbs

40 @ 5.04 The Dolphins are clearly in rebuilding mode, seeking leaders and champions. They got one in defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick (drafted 11th overall out of Alabama) a year ago; Wilkins is that guy for them this year. His college numbers are absurd from the DT spot: 208 total tackles, 45 tackles for loss, 17 sacks and 56 quarterback pressures across four seasons, with two national championships as cherries on top. Mar 26

NFL

Draft

Countdown Rashan Gary DE

Michigan

JR/SR

6'4"

277 lbs

40 @ 4.58 This feels like a team without an identity or direction, on either side of the ball. It all starts at quarterback and the Phins are back in the market for a signal caller after reaching a breaking point with Ryan Tannehill. However, there have been rumblings that Miami may be content to tread water for a year then target Tua Tagovailoa of Alabama, Jake Fromm of Georgia or Justin Herbert of Oregon in the 2019 NFL Draft. Or maybe even Trevor Lawrence in the 2020 NFL Draft. If that’s the plan they will likely use this pick to shore up another area and there are glaring holes on both the offensive and defensive lines. Gary is a jumbo athlete and freakish physical specimen but has yet to consistently translate that eye-popping combination of size and speed into on-field production. All of the pieces are there for Gary to eventually develop into a dominant, scheme diverse force in the front seven, he just hasn’t put them all together yet. Gary coming off the board this early would be based largely on potential, but the upside is a Richard Seymour-type of performer. Team Needs: QB | OL | DL April 16

NFL

Draft

Geek Montez Sweat DE

Miss St

rSR

6'5"

260 lbs

40 @ 4.41 (No comment given). Mar 22

NFL

Spin Zone Jonah Williams OT

Alabama

JR

6'4"

302 lbs

40 @ 5.12 Williams was a fantastic left tackle in college, dominating as a run blocker and shining in pass protection. He is an extremely smart and reliable player who understands angles well and shows impressive hand usage in both the run game and pass protection. He is a high character and hard-working player who is always looking to improve and is a natural leader on the field. Williams showcases a quick first step in the run game and he follows that up with a powerful and accurate punch. He shows the ability to steer defenders away from the back and has the mobility to consistently make blocks at the second level. The Alabama product is nearly flawless in pass protection, showing good pad level, fantastic footwork and the necessary patience to have consistent success. Round 2: WR Deebo Samuel, SC

Round 3: DL Zach Allen, BC

Round 4: DL Daniel Wise, Kansas

Round 5: OL Ryan Bates, PSU

Round 7a: RB Alexander Mattison, Boise St

Round 7b: OL Paul Adams, Missouri Apr 18

Phinphanatic Christian Wilkins DT

Clemson

SR

6'3"

315 lbs

40 @ 5.04 Getting Wilkins ensure that the Dolphins now have a true Nose Tackle that can can control the line of scrimmage and not eat up 25MM in cap space. 2: Oshane Ximines - DE - Old Dominion. Listen, I just heard about this kid a few weeks ago and he’s on my crush list. This kid is a freak of nature and loves to get after the quarterback. Watch the tape on him and you will lean back and say DAAAM. He reminds of Cameron Wake and Jason Taylor. With the two top picks, Dolphins rebuild their Dline in stopping the run and attacking the quarterback. 3: Yodny Cajuste - OT - West Virginia

4: Isaiah Johnson – CB – Houston Mar 29

Pro Football Draft Network Rashan Gary DE

Michigan

JR/SR

6'4"

277 lbs

40 @ 4.58 The Dolphins have needs everywhere and just select the most talented player on their board. Apr 20

Pro

Football Focus

Chris Collinsworth Montez Sweat DE

Miss St

rSR

6'5"

260 lbs

40 @ 4.41 No Cameron Wake and no Robert Quinn, I go edge rusher for the Dolphins. Sweat did not grade highly on PFF boards but is just so athletic, I find it hard to believe teams will let him fall below this spot. Risky, but big upside if he lives up to his physical skills. Apr 22

Pro

Football Focus

Steve Palazzolo Brian Burns DE

FSU

JR

6'5"

249 lbs

40 @ 4.53 If you’re looking at quarterbacks here, the next guys up are not here (as high first-round picks). Burns led the nation in pressures during the regular season. 48. Miami Dolphins (MR) – Elgton Jenkins, C, Mississippi State

78. Miami Dolphins (MR) – Jachai Polite, Edge, Florida Apr 4

Pro Football Weekly

Hub Arkbush Rashan Gary DE

Michigan

JR/SR

6'4"

277 lbs

40 @ 4.58 Dolphins need help everywhere, and Gary is the top-rated prospect on the board. Apr 12

Pro Football Weekly

Marcus Mosher Montez Sweat DE

Miss St

rSR

6'5"

260 lbs

40 @ 4.41 The Miami Dolphins are in the midst of a full-blown rebuild. They have dumped a lot of their big contracts, leaving them devoid of talent on defense. Mississippi State’s Montez Sweat would make for an interesting player in Brian Flores' defense, as he fits both a 4-3 and a 3-4. At No. 13, this would be an outstanding value. Apr 17

RotoWorld Jawaan Taylor OT

Florida

JR

6'5"

312 lbs

40 @ 5.30 If the goal isn’t to improve at quarterback this year, the goal should be to set up that future player for success. The position that most helps the running and passing game is the offensive line. We know Tunsil locks down the left tackle spot, and Taylor has plenty of right tackle experience and positive tape in both running and passing situations. Apr 8

SB Nation

Dan Kadar Andre Dillard OT

Wash St

rSR

6'5"

315 lbs

40 @ 4.96 Offseason needs: Quarterback, offensive tackle, edge defender, defensive tackle Although he’s highly regarded for his pass blocking, Dillard is still about a year away from being a quality NFL starter at left tackle. It just so happens the Dolphins are at least a year away from being a quality NFL team. Apr 22

Sports

Illustrated

Jenny Vrentas Christian Wilkins DT

Clemson

SR

6'3"

315 lbs

40 @ 5.04 Look for the Dolphins to focus on the trenches as they reshape their roster under new head coach Brian Flores. Wilkins is a versatile defensive lineman who can play multiple positions. A team captain for Clemson’s national championship team, he also fits the bill as a culture-builder for Flores Apr 17

Star Telegram Drew Lock QB

Missouri

SR

6'3"

228 lbs

40 @ 4.69 The Dolphins need a QB badly. Lock could be the one they build with for the future. Apr 15

The

Sporting News (TSN) Clelin Ferrell DE

Clemson

rJR

6'4"

264 lbs

40 @ 4.80 The Dolphins have a void at end after Cameron Wake left for the Titans, and they need a versatile cornerstone for Brian Flores’ defense. Ferrell is the best of the Clemson defensive line prospects because his size (6-4, 264 pounds) makes him a good outside run-stopper to add to his explosiveness as a pass-rusher. Apr 17

USA

Today Jawaan Taylor OT

Florida

JR

6'5"

312 lbs

40 @ 5.30 Taking Taylor as a bookend opposite Laremy Tunsil would lay a solid foundation on which to begin a rebuild. And if fans are unsatisfied with Ryan Fitzpatrick as their starting quarterback for 2019, well ... let them eat cake. Apr 22

Walters

Footbal

Matt McGuire Christian Wilkins DT

Clemson

SR

6'3"

315 lbs

40 @ 5.04 The Dolphins have so many holes and not enough resources to fill them. They have just five draft picks in the 2019 NFL Draft, excluding the seventh round, so I imagine that they'll attempt to trade down. If they make a move, Christian Wilkins is someone they could target in five or six selections. They sorely missed Ndamukong Suh, so Wilkins could be obtained as a replacement. Wilkins has superior speed and athleticism as an interior disruptor. He was unstoppable in the national championship. *** OTHER 2019 NFL DRAFT POSSIBILITIES: *** 1. Clelin Ferrell, DE - I considered both Clemson defensive lineman at this juncture. The Dolphins have a horrible edge rush that must be addressed. 2. Jonah Williams, OT/G - Rumor has it that the Dolphins like Williams, but there's a good chance they trade down and miss out on him. Round 2: RB Damien Harris, Alabama

Round 3: DE/OLB Christian Miller, Alabama Apr 22

Yahoo!

Sports Andre Dillard OT

Wash St

rSR

6'5"

315 lbs

40 @ 4.96 Dillard would be able to step in as a right tackle right away and give the offense a nice piece at a major position of need. He’s a reliable and highly athletic pass blocker who would be ready to step in Day 1. Apr 22