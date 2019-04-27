CONTENT



SI

Deiter started all four years at Wisconsin (after redshirting) and should start in Year One with the Dolphins, who had iffy backups Chris Reed and Isaac Asiata penciled in at left guard. Deiter is a strong, nasty competitor who also has versatility. Grade A+



Deiter absorbs the initial surge and anchors well. He's playing out of position at left tackle. He's quick and agile enough to cut off speed rushers, but his arm length is a red flag for an offensive tackle, and he gets pushed around when defenders get into his frame. He plays with good pad level and gets good push in the run game. He flashes the ability to press defenders once in position, but his base narrows and he falls off some blocks. Deiter's ability to line up at a number of different positions is a testament to his football intelligence. He's a team captain with excellent football character. Deiter grades out as a versatile reserve interior offensive lineman with the skill set to develop into an effective starting center or guard early in his career.

PLAYER BIO

Deiter (pronounced DEET-er) came to Wisconsin from Ohio, where he was a first-team All-State pick and the Division IV Lineman of the Year. After redshirting in 2014, he started all 13 games, seven at left guard and six at center. Big Ten coaches voted him honorable mention all-conference as a sophomore after he split 14 starts between center (10) and left guard (4). In 2017, he was a first-team all-conference pick as a 14-game starter at left tackle. National media voted Deiter onto the Associated Press second-team All-American squad after his senior season and he returned to the first-team All-Big Ten pick as well due to his play in 13 starts at left guard.

ANALYSIS

Draft Projection - Round 3

Strengths

Broad waist and thick chest

Posted double-digit starts at left tackle, left guard and center

Durable, lunch-pail guy who answers the bell each week

Adequate initial quickness

Strikes with upward blow into initial contact and rolls hips under him for lift

Good leg drive into double teams and down blocks

Finishes with vigor once he gets upper hand

Plus awareness to pass and catch twisters

Punch is tight, efficient and well-timed

Adequate technique in both run and pass game.

Weaknesses

Low winning percentage against powerful opponents with capable hands

Needs to use footwork to help seal and sustain against powerful opponents

Mechanical second-level climbs

Issues adjusting and connecting in space limit effectiveness as move blocker

Surrenders positioning and gives some ground to bull-rush

Lacking lateral foot quickness to mirror quickness and counters

Below-average ability to recover when beaten.

9. MICHAEL DEITER | WISCONSIN | #63 | rSR |

Curtice, OH | 6051 | 309 | SR BOWL | 3RD | 7.9 | Athletes First

OUTLOOK:

A four-year starter, Deiter brings a wealth of experience and ability to adapt to multiple positions. His high energy and competitiveness has been contagious to the Wisconsin offensive front line. NFL teams will love him for his consistency, durability and dependability. The team who drafts Deiter will hopefully have plenty of maple syrup stored for the occasion because he appears ready to serve up some pancakes on Sunday for the next decade.

PROS:

Versatility would best describe his collegiate career, demonstrating the ability to to play multiple positions and the durability to set a school record with 53 career starts. His experience breaks down as follows; 23 starts at left guard, 16 starts at center and 14 starts at left tackle (plus one touchdown lined up at tight end versus Illinois in 2017). His team-first mentality also earned him captain duties this past season. Sets a great example with his work ethic and attention to detail, a technician who is always looking to enhance his craft. He possesses a strong, wide stance which is hard for oncoming rushers to disrupt in pass protection and the athleticism necessary to to be an effective pull blocker and seal off holes in the run game.

CONS:

Will tend to stay on a block a bit too long at times, allowing blitzing linebackers to shoot the gap. Struggled against speed while playing left tackle due to his short arms, an indication that he’s best-suited to play inside. Will let smaller defenders get underneath his pads and get stood upright. Won’t wow anyone with his testing measureables but his lunch bucket mentality overcompensates for his timed speed. Weight has fluctuated between 310-330 pounds.

Strong Points:

Tall, strong and explosive. Started 54 career games, spending time at tackle, guard and center. Good leader. Strong run blocker -- low out of his stance, snap in his hips and a people mover. Sets quickly in pass protection, getting his hands on his opponent and keeping them inside. Good mirror skills and strong anchor.

Weak Points:

Must add a little bulk to his frame. Has short arms for a 6-foot-5 lineman. Lacks the arm length and lateral agility to play tackle at the NFL level.

The Way We See It:

Deiter is one of the most versatile linemen in this draft, faring well at left tackle, left guard and center during his time at Wisonsin. He will be an inside player at the NFL level, however, because of his short arms and average lateral agility but could very well start inside as a rookie. If he doesn't start, Deter will dress because of his impressive positional flexibility. Deiter is a very smart player who understands the position and angles. He easily has enough strength to compete in the NFL but could use a bit more bulk. With his Wisconsin pedigree and vast starting experience, Deiter is ready for the NFL game.