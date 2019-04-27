^Back To Top


Dolphins draft OLB Andrew Van Ginkel in the 5th round

Published: Saturday, 27 April 2019 21:07 | Written by David Blake | Print | Email | Hits: 214

 

POST DRAFT ANALYSIS

PFF
The Dolphins select Northwest Iowa product Andrew Van Ginkel with the 151st overall pick. Van Ginkel earned an ELITE PFF grade of 90.2 in 2017, and his incredible Combine numbers prove he is an NFL level athlete. Should get a chance to play early on in Miami.

 

 

 

 

 

PLAYER BIO
Prince was a three-time All-Washington D.C. Metro pick at Eleanor Roosevelt High School in Maryland before heading to Columbus to play for the Buckeyes. The top-100 overall recruit played in all 14 games as a reserve lineman as a true freshman, then moved into the starting lineup for all 13 games at right tackle in 2016. Prince was a 14-game starter on the right side in 2017, using his large frame to earn third-team All-Big Ten honors. He was a team captain and first-team all-conference pick in 2018, starting all 14 games at right tackle.

OVERVIEW
Prince will get touched up in scouting circles for what he can't do, but he's made strides in his pass-protection technique that warrants a deeper dive. He's not a natural knee-bender so his pad level -- and therefore balance -- will always be concerns, but his length can become an effective weapon in pass sets if a coach can get his hands timed up. He's a right tackle-only with leverage limitations, but there are enough flashes to project him as a backup with eventual starter potential as a middle round pick.

STRENGTHS

  • Big ground-gainer with initial kick slide
  • Goes big and quick with first three steps
  • Pass-pro technique has continued to improve
  • Throws his right-left punch combo with some heaviness in hands
  • Length is a factor when he gets it locked out
  • Catches inside moves with his feet rather than lunging
  • Got his nasty going against Michigan in 2018 with plenty of finishes
  • Has some twitch in initial movements
  • Able to get out in space as lead blocker and on screens
  • Shows some ability to alter and adjust to targets in space

WEAKNESSES

  • Wasted motion getting out of snap and into block fit
  • Straight-legged playing style creates imbalance
  • Below average in creating leverage
  • Tries to use helmet to dig up under opponent's pads
  • Inconsistent angles to second level
  • Body control can come and go due to pad level
  • Narrows base width and opens turns shoulder too early
  • Feet too often unsettled into pass punch
  • Still working to eliminate hitch when throwing hands
  • Fails to unlock hips to anchor

 

 

