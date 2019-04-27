CONTENT



Post Draft Analysis

Youtube Highlights

ESPN Insider Draft Analysis (paid subscription)

NFL.COM Draft Analysis

NFLDraftScout Draft Analysis (paid subscription)

Pro Football Focus Draft Analysis (paid subscription)

Pro Football Weekly Draft Analysis (paid subscription)

POST DRAFT ANALYSIS

PFF

New Dolphins OT Isaiah Prince had the draft class' fifth-highest run-blocking grade among tackles.

Prince started 39 of 41 games during his final three seasons. He has excellent height, weight and arm length, but needs to work hard to trim fat and improve core strength. He shows good initial pop as a run blocker, but struggles to sustain too often and is not a finisher. He has upside but still has a lot of room to grow, especially in pass protection. He grades out as a possible NFL starter at right tackle but it will likely take time for him to develop. He projects as a Day 2 pick.

PLAYER BIO

Prince was a three-time All-Washington D.C. Metro pick at Eleanor Roosevelt High School in Maryland before heading to Columbus to play for the Buckeyes. The top-100 overall recruit played in all 14 games as a reserve lineman as a true freshman, then moved into the starting lineup for all 13 games at right tackle in 2016. Prince was a 14-game starter on the right side in 2017, using his large frame to earn third-team All-Big Ten honors. He was a team captain and first-team all-conference pick in 2018, starting all 14 games at right tackle.

OVERVIEW

Prince will get touched up in scouting circles for what he can't do, but he's made strides in his pass-protection technique that warrants a deeper dive. He's not a natural knee-bender so his pad level -- and therefore balance -- will always be concerns, but his length can become an effective weapon in pass sets if a coach can get his hands timed up. He's a right tackle-only with leverage limitations, but there are enough flashes to project him as a backup with eventual starter potential as a middle round pick.

STRENGTHS

Big ground-gainer with initial kick slide

Goes big and quick with first three steps

Pass-pro technique has continued to improve

Throws his right-left punch combo with some heaviness in hands

Length is a factor when he gets it locked out

Catches inside moves with his feet rather than lunging

Got his nasty going against Michigan in 2018 with plenty of finishes

Has some twitch in initial movements

Able to get out in space as lead blocker and on screens

Shows some ability to alter and adjust to targets in space

WEAKNESSES

Wasted motion getting out of snap and into block fit

Straight-legged playing style creates imbalance

Below average in creating leverage

Tries to use helmet to dig up under opponent's pads

Inconsistent angles to second level

Body control can come and go due to pad level

Narrows base width and opens turns shoulder too early

Feet too often unsettled into pass punch

Still working to eliminate hitch when throwing hands

Fails to unlock hips to anchor

ISAIAH PRINCE | OHIO STATE | #59 | SR | Greenbelt, MD |

07.29.97 (age 21.9) | 6064 | 305 | 4th RD | 7.6

OUTLOOK:

Highly recruited out of high school, Prince chose Ohio State over Alabama and his hometown Maryland, so the talent was always there, it just took some time for the light bulb to turn on. A three-year starter at right tackle, he will probably remain in that position when he transitions to the NFL. He’ll likely need to fill out his frame more before he’s ready to compete for a starting job. He thrives as a run blocker and will be a player that grows on a team with his infectious personality and hard working mentality.

PROS:

A well-respected team leader who takes pride in his toughness. Lunch bucket player who brings high energy and effort. Captain of the offensive line; “One of the most improved players” he has ever coached at Ohio State according to head coach Urban Meyer. Adjusted well to a more RPO-based offense after early season struggles as a senior, in addition to making tremendous strides in the footwork department. Prince has the athleticism and range to play well on the outside, but his balance coupled with his functional strength will allow him to play a long time in the league.

CONS:

Endured a few tough games such as the one against Minnesota in 2018 when he was flagged for three penalties and allowed three sacks, plus a nightmarish performance versus Penn State in 2016, in which the Buckeyes allowed 11 sacks for loss and six sacks that day. One has to wonder if the accumulation of errors takes a mental toll; he’s a self-proclaimed sore loser and plays with a “pissed off” mentality.

Strong Points:

Excellent size, length, speed and athleticism for an O-lineman. Flashes as a run blocker and a pass blocker. Strong and explosive.

Weak Points:

Too many mental mistakes, such as getting off the ball late, taking the wrong angle, failing to get good position on his opponent, and going one way while the rest of the line goes the other. Inconsistent hand use. Gets tall at times.

The Way We See It:

Prince was a three-year starter at right tackle for Ohio State. The Buckeyes tried him at left tackle in the 2017 offseason but moved him back to right tackle when fall practice began last year. Prince is one of the most physically gifted tackles in this draft but doesn't play like it. There are flashes of dominance but also too much inconsistency and myriad mental mistakes. Can he be trusted to play to his talent level? Interviews and workout will be very important for Prince, who has second-round talent but fourth-round tape. There is obvious upside, but will Prince ever reach it?