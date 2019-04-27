^Back To Top
2015 Dolphins Draft Picks
Post Draft Analysis
POST DRAFT ANALYSIS
CHANDLER COX | AUBURN | #27 | SR | 07/29/96 (age 22.8) |
Apopka, FL | 6006 | 236 | UDFA | 6.9
OUTLOOK:
It’s easy to root for the versatile Cox, who has multiple uses in the Auburn offense, primarily as a blocker but also as a runner and pass catcher. While it has yet to be unveiled this season, Cox was also seen taking direct snaps in training camp during the Tigers installation of the Wildcat package, yet another way he can hurt a defense. Cox shows up every day with his hard hat and he hasn’t held back his excitement to face LSU, saying that the game is going to be a ‘bloodbath.’ Cox timed in at 4.70/4.78 at the Auburn pro day, adding a 32” vertical jump, 9-3 broad jump and 18 bench press reps of 225 pounds.
Chandler Cox last season at Auburn:
Not your typical fullback