POST DRAFT ANALYSIS

CHANDLER COX | AUBURN | #27 | SR | 07/29/96 (age 22.8) |

Apopka, FL | 6006 | 236 | UDFA | 6.9

OUTLOOK:

It’s easy to root for the versatile Cox, who has multiple uses in the Auburn offense, primarily as a blocker but also as a runner and pass catcher. While it has yet to be unveiled this season, Cox was also seen taking direct snaps in training camp during the Tigers installation of the Wildcat package, yet another way he can hurt a defense. Cox shows up every day with his hard hat and he hasn’t held back his excitement to face LSU, saying that the game is going to be a ‘bloodbath.’ Cox timed in at 4.70/4.78 at the Auburn pro day, adding a 32” vertical jump, 9-3 broad jump and 18 bench press reps of 225 pounds.

Chandler Cox last season at Auburn:

FB - 284 snaps

TE - 112 snaps

WR - 52 snaps (48 slot)

HB - 47 snaps

QB - 2 snaps

Not your typical fullback