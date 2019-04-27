^Back To Top


Dolphins draft Fullback Chandler Cox with in the 7th round

Published: Saturday, 27 April 2019 22:48 | Written by David Blake | Print | Email | Hits: 203

CONTENT

Post Draft Analysis
Youtube Highlights
ESPN Insider Draft Analysis (paid subscription)
NFL.COM Draft Analysis
NFLDraftScout Draft Analysis (paid subscription)
Pro Football Focus Draft Analysis (paid subscription)
Pro Football Weekly Draft Analysis (paid subscription)

 

 

 

POST DRAFT ANALYSIS

 

 

 

 

 

CHANDLER COX | AUBURN | #27 | SR | 07/29/96 (age 22.8) |
Apopka, FL | 6006 | 236 | UDFA | 6.9

OUTLOOK:
It’s easy to root for the versatile Cox, who has multiple uses in the Auburn offense, primarily as a blocker but also as a runner and pass catcher. While it has yet to be unveiled this season, Cox was also seen taking direct snaps in training camp during the Tigers installation of the Wildcat package, yet another way he can hurt a defense. Cox shows up every day with his hard hat and he hasn’t held back his excitement to face LSU, saying that the game is going to be a ‘bloodbath.’ Cox timed in at 4.70/4.78 at the Auburn pro day, adding a 32” vertical jump, 9-3 broad jump and 18 bench press reps of 225 pounds.

 

Chandler Cox last season at Auburn:

  • FB - 284 snaps
  • TE - 112 snaps
  • WR - 52 snaps (48 slot)
  • HB - 47 snaps
  • QB - 2 snaps

Not your typical fullback

 

 

 

 

NFL Draft   Phinfever   Miami Dolphins   2019 NFL Draft   Chandler Cox   Fullback  
| Category: Blog

