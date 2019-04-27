CONTENT



ESPN

Gaskin is an undersized scat back with good burst through the hole. He's an effective between-the-tackles runner thanks to his patience and instincts. He's built low to the ground and has good contact balance but lacks core strength. He's quick enough to separate from coverage, and he has above-average ball skills. He has average top-end speed, but he's not a threat to pull away. He's not big or strong enough to anchor in pass protection.

PFF

In terms of overall production, Myles Gaskin was a monster at Washington:

5,320 rushing yards

3,105 yards after contact

57 rushing touchdowns

196 forced missed tackles on the ground

longest rushes of 80, 69, 68 and 86 in his 4 seasons

Rotoworld

Gaskin (5’9/205) was a rare four-year feature back for the Huskies, becoming the first player in Pac 12 history to rush for 1,000-plus yards in all four seasons and graduating with a career 945/5,323/57 (5.6 YPC) rushing line and 65/465/5 (7.2 YPR) receiving. Gaskin rewrote Washington’s rushing record books, then turned in substandard Combine results with a 4.58 forty, 9-foot-10 broad jump, and 7.19 three-cone time. Gaskin was a solid multi-year college starter, but his NFL prospects are underwhelming on a game-tape and athleticism basis. Given the lack of depth behind Kenyan Drake and Kalen Ballage, Gaskin is expected to start the year as the No. 3 back in Miami by default.

Gaskin was a four-year starter at Washington and rushed for over 1,250 yards in each of his four seasons. He finished his career with a remarkable 5,320 rushing yards and averaged 5.6 yards per carry. He also caught 65 passes for 465 yards (7.2 yards per catch) and five touchdowns. Gaskin is an undersized scat back with above-average burst to and through the hole and enough initial acceleration to turn the corner as an outside runner. But his top-speed levels off quickly. He's an effective between-the-tackles runner for his size thanks to his patience and instincts. He's built low to the ground and has surprisingly good contact-balance for his size -- but he's undersized and lacks core strength. As a receiver, he has the initial burst and agility to separate. He has above-average ball skills and he's a mild threat after the catch. In pass pro, he's willing, but he's just not big or strong enough to anchor and sustain. He projects as a complementary back with the potential to contribute in the return game in the NFL.

PLAYER BIO

Gaskin's tough running and track speed (he won a Washington high school state title in the 100 meters) have made him an ultra-productive player for the Huskies. The former two-time All-State running back garnered honors in his first year on campus, including Freshman All-American and honorable mention All-Pac-12 notice, as well as being named the team's Most Outstanding Offensive Player. In 13 games (six starts), Gaskin ran 227 times for 1,302 yards (5.7 average) and 14 touchdowns. He was a first-team all-conference selection in 2016 (237-1,373-5.8, 10 TD rushing; 19-137-7.2, one TD receiving) and second-team selection as a junior (222-1,380-6.2, 21 TD rushing; 19-232-12.2, three TD receiving.) The workhorse set school career records with 41 rushing touchdowns and 45 total scores in 2017, and was the team's Most Outstanding Offensive Player again. In 2018, Gaskin became UW's career rushing leader (third in conference history) and the first Pac-12 back to rush for more than 1,000 yards in four straight years, garnering second-team All-Pac 12 accolades by rushing for 1,268 yards and 12 touchdowns on 259 totes (4.9 average). He also caught 21 passes for 77 yards (3.7 average) and a score and returned four kickoffs for 74 yards (18.5 average).

Draft Projection: Round 6

OVERVIEW

Durable, productive runner who could find the transition from college to pro more challenging due to his lack of size. Gaskin's quick feet and loose hips offer early elusiveness and success on wide flowing plays, but his overall play is less explosive/elusive than his athletic traits might suggest. He will need to run with better decisiveness and downhill burst to become an effective member of a running back committee, but his ability to play on third downs should help his chances for some early touches.

STRENGTHS

Longer torso with shorter legs provides optimal center of gravity

Despite a lack of desired size, has been able to take a heavier workload

Adequate lower body looseness to side-step early penetration into backfield

Light in his strides with ability to make quick cuts on outside zone runs

Able to string his jump-cuts together early in the run when probing for his lane

Adequate burst to the perimeter in a foot race to turn the corner

Early access to his top gear

Extremely consistent and productive throughout his four years at Washington

Shows the courage to square up and take on much bigger pass rushers in pass protection

Capable pass-catcher with sharpened focus and ball skills when targeted downfield

WEAKNESSES

Smaller frame than desired for an early down, NFL running back

Oftentimes looks for something better than the designed rush lane rather than trusting the path

Has moments of hesitation when attempting to make his reads downhill

Might not have a natural feel for run-lane development

Inconsistent as interior runner; needs to play with better downhill burst through the line

Creativity falls flat when attempting to elude second-level tacklers

Anticipates contact and will slow his feet rather than accelerate through it

Lack of size and consistent contact aggression could limit yards after contact in pros

15. MYLES GASKIN | WASHINGTON | #9 | SR | 02.15.97 (age 22.2) |

Lynwood, WA | 5092 | 205 | 6th RD | 7.5

OUTLOOK:

Doesn’t have great strength or top notch speed but runs with real heart and passion. Gaskin amassed 5,788 total yards during his career and finished as the school’s all-time leading rusher with 5,323 yards and touchdown leader with an impressive 62 scores in 52 games played. He bypassed an opportunity to boost his draft stock by declining his invitation to the Senior Bowl. He’s a ping pong ball in the open field and might be viewed as nothing more than a slasher at the next level.

PROS:

An elusive, cutback runner, who runs with a low center of gravity and waits patiently for his holes to develop. His burst and ability to make defenders miss are two of his most impressive traits, not to mention he has spin moves for days. An attentive runner with natural instincts, plus a proven track record of being durable and dependable. Will line up out wide, has been used as the wildcat in short yardage situations and has even tossed a touchdown pass in the red zone. Also a return man. Shows the ability to gallop his way through the tackles with the ball in his hands. Surpassed the 1,000-yard barrier in each of his four seasons played.

CONS:

Will look to run out of bounds if presented the opportunity, rather than putting his head down and fighting for the extra yardage. His short stature and lack of size may attribute to that type of mentality. In his defense, he did manage to make strides in this department as a senior. Has relied upon his agility too much at times and spends too much time dancing instead of capitalizing on his quickness and taking the yards that are given to him. His pre-snap stance is rather upright. Doesn’t embrace the blocking role well and has limited experience playing on special teams. A durable player, he did miss two games due to injury during his career.

Strong Points:

Quick, fast and explosive. Ran for more than 1,000 yards in each of his four seasons at Washington. Good vision/instincts. Quick to hole, with cut-back ability and the patience to set up blocks. Makes good decisions when on the move. Makes people miss in the open field. Good short route runner. Strong hands. Effective after the catch. Durable performer. Protects the ball.

Weak Points:

Size -- not a power runner and very average after contact. Logged a lot of touches at Washington, and with his small frame, how much tread remains? Average in pass protection, where he can get overpowered. Production dropped in many areas last season.

The Way We See It:

Gaskin was a very productive college running back, but I doubt that will carry over to the NFL. While he is quick, fast and elusive, Gaskin lacks power and the potential to produce much after first contact. There have been players like him in the past who were very good in college only to do nothing in the NFL. I see Gaskin as a role player at the next level. Will be a useful contributor if a team deploys him properly, meaning limiting his touches to 10-12 per game. If used in that role, Gaskin can be a solid. But he must get stronger and learn to become a better pass protector. A Day 3 prospect who can be helpful under the right circumstances.