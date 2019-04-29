Undrafted Free Agents

Aaron Monteiro - OT - Boston College

Deion Calhoun - G - Mississippi St

Jonathan Ledbetter - DE - Georgia

Montre Hartage - CB - Northwestern

Nik Needham - CB - UTEP

Preston Williams - WR - Colorado St

Rob Rolle - S - Villanova

Ryan Anderson - OT/G - Wake Forest

Terrill Hanks - LB - New Mexico St

Tre Watson - LB - Maryland

Trenton Irwin - WR - Stanford

Tyler Horton - CB - Boise St

Wes Farnsworth - LS - Nevada

PRE-DRAFT ANALYSIS

Aaron Monteiro - OT - Boston College

Draft Analyst.com

Positives:

Underrated left tackle prospect with backup potential at the next level. Fundamentally sound, exceptional with his hands and blocks with leverage. Quickly sets up off the snap, anchors in pass protection and keeps his feet moving. Instinctive, keeps his head on a swivel and shows the ability to slide in space.

Lacks fluid, quick footwork off the edge. Must sink his butt better at the line of scrimmage.

Monteiro was not mentioned in scouting circles prior to his senior season despite being a two-year starter at Boston College but is now getting consideration as a priority free agent. He projects best on the right side in the NFL and is worth stashing on the practice squad.

Deion Calhoun - G - Mississippi St

NFL.COM

Draft Projection: Rounds 6-7

Rounds 6-7 Player Bio:

Calhoun goes by "Shaq" because of his size and basketball prowess. He was the first in his Birmingham, Alabama-area high school to earn a FBS scholarship. He redshirted in 2014 and then earned a start at right guard in the Bulldogs' 2015 bowl game after playing in the first 12 games as a reserve. He started nine games on the right side in 2016, missing four with an ankle injury, and then lined up for all 13 games at right guard with the ones as a junior. Calhoun finished his career at Starkville with 13 starts in 2018 at right guard.

Calhoun is more gritty than pretty with a body type that falls outside the NFL norm, but he has a grit level that is right on time. Hand inconsistencies force him into catch-up mode more than teams might like, but he has an impressive ability to scramble and get guys blocked. Calhoun is average in the phone booth, but will surprise teams with his body control and ability to make blocks in space. He has good backup potential with a shot to step in and stand his ground if asked to make a start.

Draft Analyst.com

Positives:

Three-year starter at right guard. Strong small-area blocker who gets the most from his ability. Stays square, easily turns defenders from the action and gets movement as a run blocker. Explosive at the point, bends his knees and blocks with leverage. Very effective with his hands and anchors in pass protection.

Stiff and marginally effective in motion. Struggles to adjust.

Calhoun possesses next-level size and strength but must be placed in a system that does not ask him to cover much area on the field.

Jonathan Ledbetter - DE - Georgia

NFL.COM

Draft Projection: Rounds 6-7

Rounds 6-7 Player Bio:

Ledbetter came into Athens with high expectations, a four-star recruit ranked in the top 10 defensive tackles nationally. After contributing as a reserve in seven games (four tackles) as a true freshman, he was suspended for the first six games of the 2016 season for multiple alcohol-related arrests (fake ID, found passed out in car) in the off-season. Ledbetter had 24 tackles, 2.5 for loss, in seven games (four starts) when returning to the field. He really started showing his skills in 2017 as an 11-game starter, making 38 tackles, 5.5 for loss, and 2.5 sacks in 15 games played for the SEC champs. He was a second-team all-conference pick as a senior, starting 13 of 14 games played and recording 56 tackles, 6.5 for loss, and one sack. Jonathan's brother, Joseph played tight end for Georgia.

Clear-cut "tweener" lacking the quickness and rush of a defensive end and the mass of an interior tackle. Ledbetter has an ability to win with skill, technique and effort over traits and twitch, but that will become much more challenging on the next level unless he continues to get bigger and stronger. He doesn't offer rush value, but he plays hard and does his job. He should find work as a blue-collar backup defensive lineman with some flexibility between DE and DT, depending on scheme.

Draft Analyst.com

Positives:

Full-time starter the past two seasons who posted a career-best 56 tackles in 2018. Somewhat effective as a pass rusher. Quickly reads and diagnoses the action, plays with terrific pad level and consistently gets leverage on opponents. Keeps his feet moving, works his hands throughout the action and gives effort. Displays terrific quickness as well as the ability to make plays in any direction of the field. Immediately alters his angle of attack, can bend off the edge and loses little momentum changing direction.

Lacks bulk and must improve his playing strength. Marginal production behind the line of scrimmage and as a pass rusher. Was arrested twice for alcohol-related offenses in college.

Ledbetter teased with his ability to be a playmaker but never dominated at Georgia as many thought possible. He's a solid athlete with growth potential and next-level computer numbers who must consistently play at a high level.

Montre Hartage - CB - Northwestern

NFL.COM

Draft Projection: Round 7-Priority free agent

Round 7-Priority free agent Player Bio:

Hartage contributed as a reserve defensive back and on special teams for the Wildcats as a true freshman in 2015 (four tackles) but really broke out as a sophomore. Big Ten coaches voted him honorable mention all-conference after the 2016 season, as he led his team with five interceptions to go along with nine pass breakups and 60 tackles in 13 starts. Hartage started all 13 games again in 2017, compiling 57 stops, two for loss, three interceptions (including one in the Music City Bowl), and seven pass breakups. Big Ten coaches voted him third-team all-conference in 2018, as he led his squad with 13 pass breakups in 12 games (11 starts) while also posting 51 tackles, 1.5 for loss, and two interceptions.

If teams don't care for instincts, toughness and ball production, then they probably won't like Montre Hartage. That's a bit of an overstatement, but he has all of the aforementioned traits and he's a consistent football player. He may be slower than teams like outside and not as sudden or agile as teams want from the slot which is what hurts his draft slotting somewhat. He knows how to play, he makes plays on the ball and he's willing in run support. His limitations are noted, but he should become quality, NFL depth.

Draft Analyst.com

Positives:

Feisty cornerback with a consistent game. Disciplined, stays with assignments and does not back down from a challenge. Shows good route recognition in zone coverage, displays the ability to burst to the action out of his plant and stays on the receiver's hip out of breaks. Tracks the ball in the air, competes to break up passes and consistently makes positive plays.

Struggled during Shrine Game practices. Often slow to turn his head when his back is to the ball. Deep speed is a concern.

Hartage plays smart, tough football and rarely makes mental mistakes on the field, but he has athletic limitations. He offers possibilities as a dime back in bump-and-run or zone coverage.

Nik Needham - CB - UTEP

Draft Analyst.com

Positives:

Nice-sized corner with solid ball skills. Fluid in transition off the line, smooth in his hips and mixes it up with opponents throughout the route. Displays burst to the ball out of his plant, shows good timing and quickly closes to the action. Fights hard to get off blocks and makes his way up the field to defend the run.

Lacks deep speed and trails receivers downfield. Occasionally bites on ball fakes and receivers’ moves.

Needham possesses the size and underlying skill to line up in dime packages and comes with a special-teams mentality.

Preston Williams - WR - Colorado St

Palm Beach Post: Joe Schad

Williams, 6-foot-4, 211 pounds, was projected by NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein as a possible fifth-round pick and compared Williams to former Clemson receiver Martavis Bryant. But ESPN’s Mel Kiper has said Williams has first-round type talent. Williams began his career at Tennessee, transferred to Colorado State but was suspended at one point after pleading guilty following an altercation with his girlfriend. According to a report, Williams shoved and restrained the woman. Williams was reinstated and posted 1,345 yards and 14 touchdowns last season. Williams, not invited by the NFL to the scouting combine due to the incident, did not test very well at his pro day but he has demonstrated burst, body control and on-field determination. According to Brad Kelly of The Draft Network, Williams is “one of the most tantalizing prospects in the class with elite track and field athleticism which led to offers from Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State and Georgia.”

NFL.COM

Draft Projection: Round 5

Round 5 Player Bio:

Williams had a long and winding path through his college career. He was a two-time all-state football selection and state long-jump champ from Lovejoy, Georgia, when he signed with Tennessee in 2015. He played in eight games for the Volunteers with one start, catching seven passes for 158 yards (22.6 average) and two touchdowns. After four games (two starts, 9-89-9.9) in 2016, however, he decided to join others transferring away from the tenure of coach Butch Jones. Williams signed on with former Georgia offensive coordinator Mike Bobo at CSU. He found trouble while sitting out the 2017 season, however, being arrested for an altercation with his girlfriend for which he eventually pled guilty and received a suspended sentence. He was reinstated to the team for spring 2018 practices. Williams starred for the Rams as a junior, earning first-team All-Mountain West honors after finishing among the nation's leaders with 96 receptions for 1,345 yards (14.0 average) and 14 touchdowns.

Tennessee transfer who put on a show in his single season at Colorado State under the tutelage of position coach and former NFL receiver Alvis Whitted. Williams was able to run by cornerbacks on tape, but the speed and explosion totals were disappointing for his pro day. Williams played in a pro-style passing attack and used his size and ball skills to attack secondaries successfully on all three levels. His character flags will likely cause him to drop, but there is talent to cultivate if he can accept coaching and focus on football.

Draft Analyst.com

Positives:

Large, athletic receiver with an unpolished game and off-field issues. Quickly releases off the line of scrimmage into pass routes, uses his hands to separate from defenders and exposes himself to the big hit to come away with the reception. Offers his quarterback an imposing target, plays with outstanding balance and body control and effectively uses the sidelines. Effective when he extends his hands to make the reception away from his frame and shows the ability to snatch the pass out of the air. Keeps the play in bounds after the catch and works to pick up positive yardage.

Poor route runner, displays little sharpness into breaks and rounds off routes. Does not play with great awareness. Unnecessarily lets the pass get inside him at times. Does not consistently get the results a big receiver should in battles. Suspended in 2017 after a domestic-violence incident.

A transfer from Tennessee, Williams turned in a terrific campaign in 2018 and looked like a dominant, game-controlling wideout at times. He possesses great physical skills, but he's unpolished in almost every area of his game and will need a lot of work before he's NFL-ready.

Rob Rolle - S - Villanova

NFL.COM

Draft Projection: Priority free agent

Priority free agent Player Bio:

Rolle was a first-team All-Colonial Athletic Association selection in 2016 after leading the Football Championship Subdivision with seven interceptions (also posting 63 tackles and five pass breakups in 13 starts). He suffered a torn ACL four games into his senior season (14 tackles, 1.5 for loss, two pass breakups) and took a medical redshirt. He returned to the field for 10 starts in 2018, posting 53 stops and two pass breakups as a team captain. Rolle was a reserve his first two years with the Wildcats, playing 12 games as a true freshman (12 tackles, one PBU) and 11 contests the following season (18 tackles, one for loss).

Long-armed, traits-based safety whose lack of instincts and coverage fundamentals limits his opportunities to convert the traits into ball production. Rolle has played both safety spots and over the slot, but he's better-suited to play near the line of scrimmage where his speed and ability to tackle can be utilized without exposing him in coverage situations as much. He's still a project but does offer special teams help right away.

Ryan Anderson - OT/G - Wake Forest

Draft Analyst.com

Positives:

Consistent, reliable three-year starter with limited upside. Explosive at the point, fires off the snap into blocks and gives effort. Keeps his head on a swivel, displays the ability to adjust and rides pass rushers from their angles of attack. Keeps his feet and hands active throughout the action and gets the most from his ability.

Lacks agility and struggles to finish blocks. Does not display a dominant base and gets pushed back off the line.

Anderson was a reliable starter at Wake Forest and offers decent size as well as a feel for blocking. He's a limited athlete with marginal upside, but his versatility and approach to the game could help him find a roster spot as an inexpensive backup.

Terrill Hanks - LB - New Mexico St

NFL.COM

Draft Projection: Rounds 4-5

Rounds 4-5 Player Bio:

Hanks went from a football hotbed in Miami, where he had 100 tackles as a senior at Immaculata LaSalle High School, to matriculate to Las Cruces. The move paid off early as he started 11 of 12 games and racked up 81 stops, 6.5 for loss, three interceptions, and seven pass breakups. He led the Aggies with 12 tackles for loss in 2016 among his 103 tackles, as well as two interceptions and five PBUs in 12 games (11 starts). Sun Belt coaches named his honorable mention all-conference in 2017 after he was credited with 111 tackles, 15 for loss, seven sacks, two interceptions, and four PBUs. Hanks was one of four players on NMSU to have 100-plus tackles in 2018 despite only starting nine games due to an ankle injury (101 tackles, 33 solos, 8.5 for loss, one INT, two PBUs).

Linebacker prospect with productive four-year resume to catch the attention of the scouting community. Hanks is active and plays downhill, but he can be overactive and inefficient in his flow to the ball, leading to missed run fits and tackles. He is an average athlete in space so he will need to improve his play strength and recognition quickness in order to be more than a backup and special teams contributor.

Draft Analyst.com

Positives:

Instinctive run-defending linebacker who is a tackling machine. Efficient, remains disciplined with assignments and breaks down well. Takes proper angles to the action, flows well laterally and nicely redirects to ball carriers. Aggressive, does not shy away from contact and wraps up tackling. Moves fluidly in every direction of the field and effectively uses his hands to protect himself.

Ran poorly at the combine and shows limited burst and closing speed on film. Slow to react in coverage.

Hanks was a terrific linebacker at New Mexico State but comes with limitations and projects as a two-down defender. He should be very effective on the inside of a 3-4 alignment and can stuff the run and occasionally play in zone coverage.

Tre Watson - ILB - Maryland

Pro Football Weekly

Strong Points: Playmaker -- more than 100 tackles last season. Good ILB size. Reacts quickly to run and pass. Gets depth with his pass drops and shows awareness in zone. Plays the ball well in the air and has good hands. Very good tackling ability -- hits and wraps.

Playmaker -- more than 100 tackles last season. Good ILB size. Reacts quickly to run and pass. Gets depth with his pass drops and shows awareness in zone. Plays the ball well in the air and has good hands. Very good tackling ability -- hits and wraps. Weak Points: Lacks top instincts -- reacts but anticipation skills less than desired. Average speed and range. Many of his plays come inside -- missing the speed or lateral quickness to be a consistent force vs. the outside run.

Lacks top instincts -- reacts but anticipation skills less than desired. Average speed and range. Many of his plays come inside -- missing the speed or lateral quickness to be a consistent force vs. the outside run. The Way We See It: Today's NFL is about speed, and Watson doesn't have enough of it. He makes a number of plays at the college level but just won't be able to get to the ball fast enough in the pros. He is tough and competitive, giving Watson a chance to make a team as a backup with good special-teams potential. If he runs faster than my estimated speed based on film, his grade goes up.

Draft Analyst.com

Positives:

Hard-hitting, two-down defender mostly effective against the run. Quick and sells out to make plays. Explosive, very instinctive and chases the action hard. Relatively quick and plays with proper leverage.

Limited athlete with a marginal burst. Struggles playing in reverse. Exploited in coverage situations.

Watson was a tackling machine for Maryland and displays a great head for the ball but is a limited linebacker who can only play two downs.

Trenton Irwin - WR - Stanford

NFL.COM

Draft Projection: Priority free agent

Priority free agent Player Bio:

Irwin was a Parade All-American, five-star recruit, top-100 overall recruit after setting state records with 285 career receptions for 5,268 yards while scoring 61 times for Hart High School in California. He got an early start to his Cardinal career, starting three of 14 games played (12 catches, 150 yards, 12.5 average). Irwin started all 13 games the next season, catching 37 passes for 442 yards (11.9 average) and a score. His production increased slightly in his junior season, as 43 receptions covered 461 yards and two touchdowns, and he returned punts (8 returns, 68 yards, 8.5 average). As a senior, Irwin started 12 games and set career highs with 60 receptions for 685 yards (11.4 average), scoring twice, while also returning punts (14 returns, 162 yards, 11.6 average). Did not work out at his pro day because he hadn't been medically cleared from partially torn MCL.

Wideout with good size and soft hands who will have issues releasing into routes against press and finding separation from physical cornerbacks. While Irwin saw a bulk of his catches short, he does a better job of getting open when he gets to stutter his steps rather than slow them into full breaks. He's a willing blocker and offers toughness over the middle so his best shot might be as a big slot with some special teams value.

Draft Analyst.com

Positives:

Sure-handed, instinctive receiver who can line up in the slot. Fluidly releases off the line, has incredible quickness and runs terrific routes. Fires into breaks, stays low on exit and positions himself to make the reception. Extends his hands, catches the ball away from his frame and quickly turns upfield to pick up extra yardage. Finds ways to separate from defenders, uses his frame to shield away opponents and consistently finds the open spot in the defense.

More quick than fast. Unnecessarily lets the pass get inside him at times. Must now return from injury.

Irwin possesses nice length, good feel for the game and the toughness to be a fifth wideout as a slot receiver at the next level as well as return punts.

Tyler Horton - CB - Boise St

Draft Analyst.com

Positives:

Undersized cornerback who has flashed ability but has shown little consistency. Rarely challenged by opposing quarterbacks. Locates the pass in the air, stays on the receiver’s hip out of breaks and displays a nice move to the throw. Possesses good hands for the interception. Quick up the field and works to make plays against running plays and screen passes.

Lacks an explosive burst to the ball out of his plant. Struggles in battles and consistently loses out to bigger receivers. Must significantly improve his backpedal.

Horton showed flashes of next-level ability the past two years but has struggled with consistency and really did not take his game to the next level in 2018. He possesses the tools to be used in a zone system but must earn his wage on special teams.

Wes Farnsworth - LS - Nevada

Barry Jackson

Nevada long snapper Wes Farnsworth. This could be the year the Dolphins replace John Denney.

Nevada Wolfpack.com