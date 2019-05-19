I disagree with the consensus. I see this team continuing its trend of going somewhere between 6-10 and 10-6 this coming season. I know that's heart-breaking to all of you who wanted us to be picking first, or at least in top 5, in the 2020 draft, I just don't see this team being as bad as most people think for several reasons.

1) Quality of players lost vs. quality of players gained. When you look at who we lost, compared to who we gained, I don't see the roster overall being worse than last year's. Everyone is acting like the entire 2018 Dolphin team was jettisoned and all we have this year is who we've acquired this year, and of course that's simply not the case. I would say the best player we lost was Tannehill, but most of you think he's garbage anyways, and replacing him with Fitzpatrick and Rosen an instant upgrade. Gore, Amendola, and Wake are the best of the rest of the players we lost, each one being old veterans on the decline anyway. The rest of the players we lost were bad to mediocre and easily replaceable IMHO.

2) Quality of Gase and his staff vs. quality of Flores and his staff. OK, we don't know what we have in Flores yet, but we knew what we had in Gase......an egomaniac idiot. Flores brings with him some other guys from the Patriots' staff, and they'll be installing a system very similar to that of the Patriots. It all looks good on paper, we'll just have to wait and see how it unfolds when games are actually played. So far, the new approach to the draft and free agency is already paying off.

3) This is a new Dolphins team installing new offensive and defensive systems. If you're an opponent, you might as well take all the game film you have of the Dolphins and throw it in the trash. Particularly the early season opponents. Conversely, our early opponents haven't changed and we should be better prepared.

4) The schedule makers were very kind to the Dolphins. 3 home games in September. When have we ever had that? No Thursday games. Only one prime time game on Monday Night, the rest of our games on Sunday afternoon. We have a schedule this season that coaches can only dream about.

5) This team is not tanking for Tua. Despite what Ross said, directly after last season was over, this team is not throwing away games just to pick higher in next year's draft. A tanking team would not be approaching late free agency like we have.

Putting all of the above reasons together, I do not see us wining less than 6 games. Don't get me wrong, I don't think we have a good enough roster yet to make the playoffs and win games there, but I do think this team is better than last year's and we did win 6 games.