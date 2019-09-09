Alright gang, I'm going to take a stab at this due to Rich's temporary hiatus from providing our Monday morning misery review. Here goes...

The Good

We only have 15 and not 16 more games of this. Seriously, that is about it. Miami went above and beyond to trot out the worst product I have witnessed in nearly all of my years as a Miami fan. Outside of a beautiful deep catch by Devante Parker and a nice Touchdown to Preston Williams, there was nothing to be happy about. Raekwon McMillan made a few nice run stuffing tackles.

The Bad

The defense was a complete no show when I had hoped they would keep the game respectable. They were flat, showed little fight and looked as though they were unprepared to execute their assignments. The lack of pressure allowed Lamar Jackson all day to find his targets and he more than capitalized.

The Ugly

This is where I will get loquacious. Let's start with Chris Grier and Brian Flores tearing apart the team a week before the game and starting guys who do not know the playbook. Exactly what did you expect? Word came out after the game that several players have no interest in being a part of what the GM and Coach set the team up for. Why did Flores refuse to use Kenyan Drake when he spoke earlier in the week about giving him carries? Is he protecting him from further injury? The Offensive Line was simply offensive and could not even provide adequate time for plays to develop. I can't completely fault Ryan Fitzpatrick and the running backs from not being able to produce although Fitzpatrick was exactly what I expected. He won't last long and the body language of Albert Wilson on a missed 3rd Down throw said it all about the team recognizing what is ahead. Jakeem Grant still has mental lapses and the dropsies which can be a killer. Finally, John Harbaugh and his fake punt call with a huge lead. What a turd.

I don't think the rest of the season will be this bad but we got a taste of what is to come from time to time. Hopefully the Offensive Line finds some stability and Josh Rosen will be able to play up to his hype level. If the Defense cannot realize its talent then we are in for a much worse experience than previously anticipated.