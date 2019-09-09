^Back To Top


Social Media

Phinfever TwitterPhinfever FacebookRSS Feed

Post Game Analysis

Phinfever, Rich Rodriguez, The Good Bad Ugly 
0-1. Ravens 59, Dolphins 10

 

Ravens 59, Fins 10 Highlights

Draft Central

Phinfever Draft Central - Complete Info On Miami Dolphins' draft picks.

Draft Info

Dan Jamroz Phinfever Mock 2019

Phinfever Mock Database

Books

"In Defense of Dan Marino"

Podcasts, Interviews

DolphinsTalk.com

Phinfever FFL

T-Rock's Phinfever FFL 2014

Phinfever - Jeopardy

Armando Salguero

 

Barry Jackson

 

Dave Hyde

 
  • 001.jpg

    001.jpg

  • 002.jpg

    002.jpg

  • 003.jpg

    003.jpg

  • 004.jpg

    004.jpg

  • 005.jpg

    005.jpg

  • 006.jpg

    006.jpg

  • 007.jpg

    007.jpg

Joomla gallery extension by joomlashine.com

Ravens 59, Dolphins 10 ... The Good, The Bad and The Ugly

Published: Monday, 09 September 2019 12:01 | Written by Dan Jamroz | Print | Email | Hits: 165

Alright gang, I'm going to take a stab at this due to Rich's temporary hiatus from providing our Monday morning misery review. Here goes...

 

The Good

We only have 15 and not 16 more games of this. Seriously, that is about it. Miami went above and beyond to trot out the worst product I have witnessed in nearly all of my years as a Miami fan. Outside of a beautiful deep catch by Devante Parker and a nice Touchdown to Preston Williams, there was nothing to be happy about. Raekwon McMillan made a few nice run stuffing tackles.

 

The Bad

The defense was a complete no show when I had hoped they would keep the game respectable. They were flat, showed little fight and looked as though they were unprepared to execute their assignments. The lack of pressure allowed Lamar Jackson all day to find his targets and he more than capitalized.

 

The Ugly

This is where I will get loquacious. Let's start with Chris Grier and Brian Flores tearing apart the team a week before the game and starting guys who do not know the playbook. Exactly what did you expect? Word came out after the game that several players have no interest in being a part of what the GM and Coach set the team up for. Why did Flores refuse to use Kenyan Drake when he spoke earlier in the week about giving him carries? Is he protecting him from further injury? The Offensive Line was simply offensive and could not even provide adequate time for plays to develop. I can't completely fault Ryan Fitzpatrick and the running backs from not being able to produce although Fitzpatrick was exactly what I expected. He won't last long and the body language of Albert Wilson on a missed 3rd Down throw said it all about the team recognizing what is ahead. Jakeem Grant still has mental lapses and the dropsies which can be a killer. Finally, John Harbaugh and his fake punt call with a huge lead. What a turd.

 

I don't think the rest of the season will be this bad but we got a taste of what is to come from time to time. Hopefully the Offensive Line finds some stability and Josh Rosen will be able to play up to his hype level. If the Defense cannot realize its talent then we are in for a much worse experience than previously anticipated.

Phinfever   Miami Dolphins   The Good, The Bad and The Ugly  
| Category: Blog

Next Game

2019 Game 2: Patriots at Dolphins, 1pm EST

 

AFC East Standings

Support Phinfever

Get Miami Dolphins Game Day here!

 

verification seal

2018 Draft

2017 Draft

2016 Draft

2016 Miami Dolphins Draft, Phinfever

2015 Draft

MiamiDolphins.com

 

Cameron Wolfe

 

Copyright © 2014 ... Phinfever.com ... since 1999

Designed by www.diablodesign.eu.