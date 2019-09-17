The Good

The defense kept it respectable for a while despite being on the field way too much and the coaches not dialing up creative blitz packages to get Tom Brady. They ended up sacking Brady twice and hitting him a few other times. New Linebacker Vince Biegel and new Defensive Tackle John Jenkins did some nice work creating pressure and disrupting the pocket. I think they only missed a handful of tackles as opposed to last week when they missed about a dozen.

Despite the craziness and the rumors I thought Minkah Fitzpatrick did okay. Saw him make some tackles and be around the ball. He really should replace Eric Rowe on the boundary (if he isn't traded this week).

Xavien Howard had some hiccups (penalties, missed tackles) but he largely kept Josh Gordon out of the game.

Josh Rosen unleashed three very nice deep throws although two of them were dropped. The third was a great seam pass for a completion. Don't be surprised if he gets the nod versus Dallas next weekend or at the very least is inserted for more than mop up duty. I'm not saying Rosen played well, but it was cool to see his arm talent on a few drop backs.

The Bad

Let's start with the coaches. What is going on? Players don't know their assignments, receivers can't get open and defenders are being left on island to cover a very good crowd of New England receivers. Its supposed to be the front office tanking, not the coaching staff.

Miami's receivers dropped seven passes with at least three of them costing the team touchdowns. At some point they have to reduce the targets to Jakeem Grant and Preston Williams who both have serious cases of the dropsies.

Ryan Fitzpatrick continues to think he has Dan Marino's arm combined with elite accuracy. He cannot hit tight window throws and it created a pair of interceptions. You can't keep trotting him out there.

The Ugly

Kalen Ballage. I feel for the guy because he was inconsolable on the sideline, however ducking a pass and that crazy bobble leading to a pick six were two of the worst receiving results I've ever witnessed. He has nine carries for five yards on the season yet we were led to believe Miami would lean on him. Hopefully he finds himself because the talent is there.

Train wreck is too kind for the offensive line. Fitzpatrick and Rosen were under duress too often and the running lanes were non existent. Jesse Davis took a step back this week and Danny Isidora was eventually benched.

Guys, this isn't getting better any time soon unless the coaches adjust. Starting Rosen and developing a quick pass game plan is step one. Moving the pocket or designing roll outs to give him at least a little time to open up the field is step two. Maybe getting Isaiah Ford involved and targeting Allen Hurns, Mike Gesicki and Kenyan Drake more is step three. I just don't know.

If the defense is allowed to blitz they just might get this team a victory or two. I just don't know why the coaches insist on being vanilla.

We're on to Dallas.