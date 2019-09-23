The Good

The first-half effort was very good and several players had "moments." Josh Rosen was making accurate throws downfield and the offensive line was buying him just enough time do so. Kudos to rookie Michael Dieter for holding his own and then being asked to play left tackle. Bobby McCain capitalized on a horrendous decision by Dak Prescott and some of the newer arrivals in the secondary stopped what appeared to be an early touchdown drive for Dallas.

Christian Wilkins and Davon Godchaux did very fine jobs disrupting Dallas's vaunted interior offensive line. They created pressure, cut off running lanes and allowed others to make tackles.

The Bad

The coaching was not up to par. It didn't appear any half time adjustments were made on offense and the defense got worn down. What appeared to be a close game got out of hand quickly because Dallas was able to apply significant pressure on Rosen and he had to force throws.

Someone needs to explain why the coaching staff decided all plays inside the 15-yard line needed to be running plays. Kallen Ballage ranks among the worst in the league with yards after contact and the coaches decided that handing him the ball while Rosen was throwing dimes was a smart play.

Jakeem Grant is becoming a liability. Another muffed punt and he isn't exactly lighting it up as a receiver.



The Ugly

The drops in this game were unacceptable. Jakeem Grant, Kenyan Drake, Devante Parker, and Preston Williams were all guilty of it. Parker's ridiculous drop inside the 10-yard line (the one time Rosen was allowed to throw) was nearly intercepted and basically wiped away the good will he received for his earlier one-handed catch. Miami really needs to consider other receivers because these all too frequent instances are costing the team points.

Xavien Howard had a bad day, a very bad day. It concluded with him being ejected and it makes you wonder where his patience level is at.



This game was the worst loss this year because Miami had opportunities to at least keep it close. The coaching staff failed Rosen and the offense in my opinion. I understand that the talent level is minimal and the receivers had some awful drops, but their play-calling in the Red Zone was curious at best. Miami's schedule softens up a bit in the next few weeks so maybe we'll see some better football. Maybe they can pull off a win to at least look like they're giving their best efforts in game plans and adjustments.