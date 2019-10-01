The Good

The first half offense once again looked to be moving in a positive direction. Kudos start with Evan Boehm and Isaiah Prince for helping the run game and doing a decent job in the pass protection. Several analysts pointed out that these guys gave a performance to build on.

Kenyan Drake bounced back from last week's fumble to show why he needs to be the lead back. His playmaking potential is something to watch going forward.

Preston Williams, despite another drop, made some clutch catches.

Davon Godchaux, Christian Wilkins and Raekwon McMillan continue to look like long term staples on this defense. Godchaux and Wilkins consistently cause disruption in the middle and will eventually receive their due credit for the hard work they are doing. McMillan seemed like a Preseason afterthought but has been a heat-seeking missile versus the run game.

Taco Charlton notched another sack and displayed his ability to both set the edge and create pressure. I think he has leapfrogged Charles Harris.

The Bad

Coaching. What gives with the lack of halftime adjustments? Miami's offense was putrid in the second half and the defense eventually folded. It is almost as if they want to give the game away after a great first half effort. Why are they only rushing four guys versus one of the best QBs in the game?

Josh Rosen. Sure, he made some great throws in the first half including a deep TD to Devante Parker. But two days after I was ready to write a blog defending him he showed why his doubters have valid points. His processing speed is simply too slow at this point and he reminds you of Ryan Tannehill waiting too long for guys to get open rather than throwing them open. Sure, he's behind a terrible offensive line and his targets drop a lot of passes. But you can't continuously fold like a lawn chair in the second half of games.

Xavien Howard and Reshad Jones gave up way too many plays for guys of their talent level. Maybe too much is being asked of them but it is disappointing.

The Ugly

Jason Sanders missed two kicks that felt like a bigger gut punch than you would normally expect. Trailing by a TD at halftime seemed insurmountable comparted to being doing by 1 point and receiving the ball at half time.

The team seemed lifeless in the second half. Its almost as if they realized they are supposed to tank and decided to increase the mental errors.



Miami gets a week off to reassess their situation and see if they can improve this dire situation. Three of the next four games are against teams that are just a notch better than them and it is their best chance to add a few wins to their record. I'm throwing my arms up in the air at this point as I'm already sick of the tank season.