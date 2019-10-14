The Good

Mark Walton and Kenyan Drake did some nice work both carrying and catching the ball. It was about all that was good prior to the 4th Quarter.

Ryan Fitzpatrick. He probably should be the QB going forward and you saw the offense respond to him in the huddle. Maybe those rumors about Rosen's personality have crept into the Miami offense. Fitzpatrick had time, made some throws and got points on the board.

I'm really reaching here but the defense made a few plays. Adrian Peterson ran well against them and Case Keenum uncorked a few deep throws that beat the coverage, but they surrendered less than 20 points.

The Bad

Miami's receivers continue to run sloppy routes, seem to not know where they need to be, and lack fight on some contested throws. Just an uninspiring group.

Josh Rosen made some bad throws and deserved to be benched. When you have a pair of interceptions and less than 100 yards passing after 3 Quarters you know it just isn't your day. In his defense he ran for his life more than any QB I think I've ever seen in a Miami uniform. He experienced David Carr's entire career in one afternoon and was lucky to finish uninjured.

Kalen Ballage and Charles Harris, who both went into the summer with high expectations, have clearly lost their jobs. Harris looks to be another 1st Round disappointment and makes you question having Chris Grier in control of next year's selections

The Ugly

The offensive line should all be cut tomorrow. Seriously, that was beyond pathetic. Not a single one of them should be guaranteed a job week in and week out. I understand that Washington has a very talented defense but these guys looked clueless. The only completions Rosen was making were quick dump-offs and even then he had hands in his face.

Fan interest. I believe I read this was one of the least viewed games in South Florida history and quite frankly I don't blame people. There is tanking and then there is what Grier is doing...

Chris Grier. I've lost all respect for him because he won't even allow his coaches to field a slightly competitive team. He can't evaluate a QB so he is cheating in reverse to bail himself out. How many of these players are going to resent what they are being subjected to just so Miami can land a QB who is no guarantee for future success? I'm not sure I can continue to support this nonsense because at best it will be Ryan Grigson 2.0 ruining a talented prospect with pee poor ability to surround him with competent players.



Sorry guys, this one stung to the point that I'm letting emotions take over. I understand that a tanking effort will be ugly, but this is far beyond acceptable. Sitting Xavien Howard? Yeah, convince that one didn't come down from the management team. The front office has already lost the respect of league peers and analysts not in Dolphin blogger world. I fear they may end up losing fans not in the South Florida area like myself if this keeps up. Spare me the "a real fan doesn't quit his team" speech. I've followed these guys through thick and thin for over 30 years. Even the Browns (or any team for that matter) didn't take it to this level. I'm truly disgusted.