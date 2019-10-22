^Back To Top


Social Media

Phinfever TwitterPhinfever FacebookRSS Feed

Post Game Analysis

Phinfever, Dan Jamroz, The Good Bad Ugly 
0-1. Ravens 59, Dolphins 10
0-2. Patriots 43, Dolphins 0
0-3. Dolphins 6, Cowboys 31
0-4. Chargers 30, Dolphins 10
0-5. Redskins 17, Dolphins 16
0-6. Dolphins 21, Bills 31

 

Fins 21, Bills 31 Highlights

Draft Central

Phinfever Draft Central - Complete Info On Miami Dolphins' draft picks.

Draft Info

Dan Jamroz Phinfever Mock 2019

Phinfever Mock Database

Books

"In Defense of Dan Marino"

Podcasts, Interviews

DolphinsTalk.com

Phinfever FFL

T-Rock's Phinfever FFL 2014

Phinfever - Jeopardy

Armando Salguero

 

Barry Jackson

 

Dave Hyde

 
  • 001.jpg

    001.jpg

  • 002.jpg

    002.jpg

  • 003.jpg

    003.jpg

  • 004.jpg

    004.jpg

  • 005.jpg

    005.jpg

  • 006.jpg

    006.jpg

  • 007.jpg

    007.jpg

Joomla gallery extension by joomlashine.com

Dolphins 21, Bills 31 ... The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly

Published: Tuesday, 22 October 2019 11:22 | Written by Dan Jamroz | Print | Email | Hits: 57

The Good

Some of the young skill position talent is looking better. Mark Walton, Devante Parker and Mike Gesicki all made impressive plays. Parker may never be a #1 WR, but he's quietly putting up some stats this year.

The OL didn't embarrass themselves. A win?

I'm begrudgingly saying Ryan Fitzpatrick. I don't think he was anything special, but its the first time this year we saw a FULL GAME of mostly decent QB play.

Vince Biegel looks to be a keeper on defense.

 

The Bad

Untimely turnovers once again haunt Miami. Fitzpatrick's interception killed Miami's chance to get points and Preston Williams gave Buffalo a short field with his fumble.

 

The Ugly

Christian Wilkins letting his emotions get the best of him cost Miami some much needed help on the DL.

Miami can't seem to capitalize on opportunities. Just like coming out strong against LA, they had a chance to get a two score lead and blew it. There just isn't enough talent to get these guys over the hump.

Josh Rosen. Yup, he didn't play and we witnessed a guy on the other side take his team to a 5-1 record. Josh Allen was supposed to be bust material who couldn't read a defense and was inaccurate. He has had bad moments but his coaches put their faith in him. Rosen can't even beat out a veteran that no one else wants as a starter. It is a hard pill of reality to swallow.


I said earlier this week that a rivalry game would motivate Miami and it seemed to be true. They played much better than expected and made it at least entertaining. I officially have some faith that Brian Flores may do enough to stop Chris Grier's plot to simply draft Tua.

 

Talk about it here.

Phinfever   Miami Dolphins   Dan Jamroz   The Good, The Bad and The Ugly  
| Category: Blog

Next Game

2019 Week 7: Miami Dolphins at Pittsburgh Steelers, MNF (8:15 PM EST)

 

AFC East Standings

 

Support Phinfever

Get Miami Dolphins Game Day here!

 

verification seal

2018 Draft

2017 Draft

2016 Draft

2016 Miami Dolphins Draft, Phinfever

2015 Draft

MiamiDolphins.com

 

Cameron Wolfe

 

Copyright © 2014 ... Phinfever.com ... since 1999

Designed by www.diablodesign.eu.