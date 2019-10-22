The Good

Some of the young skill position talent is looking better. Mark Walton, Devante Parker and Mike Gesicki all made impressive plays. Parker may never be a #1 WR, but he's quietly putting up some stats this year.

The OL didn't embarrass themselves. A win?

I'm begrudgingly saying Ryan Fitzpatrick. I don't think he was anything special, but its the first time this year we saw a FULL GAME of mostly decent QB play.

Vince Biegel looks to be a keeper on defense.

The Bad

Untimely turnovers once again haunt Miami. Fitzpatrick's interception killed Miami's chance to get points and Preston Williams gave Buffalo a short field with his fumble.

The Ugly

Christian Wilkins letting his emotions get the best of him cost Miami some much needed help on the DL.

Miami can't seem to capitalize on opportunities. Just like coming out strong against LA, they had a chance to get a two score lead and blew it. There just isn't enough talent to get these guys over the hump.

Josh Rosen. Yup, he didn't play and we witnessed a guy on the other side take his team to a 5-1 record. Josh Allen was supposed to be bust material who couldn't read a defense and was inaccurate. He has had bad moments but his coaches put their faith in him. Rosen can't even beat out a veteran that no one else wants as a starter. It is a hard pill of reality to swallow.



I said earlier this week that a rivalry game would motivate Miami and it seemed to be true. They played much better than expected and made it at least entertaining. I officially have some faith that Brian Flores may do enough to stop Chris Grier's plot to simply draft Tua.

