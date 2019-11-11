^Back To Top


Dolphins 16, Colts 12 ... The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly

Published: Monday, 11 November 2019 18:40 | Written by Dan Jamroz | Print | Email | Hits: 136

The Good

Brian Flores had his guys fired up for a big road victory. Kudos to him and the staff for getting the most of the players

Nik Needham had a nice day with an interception and some pass breakups. It has been a tough road for the rookie and it was nice to see him perform.

Devante Parker. Every week he comes up with clutch catches and is looking more and more like someone who belongs long term.

The No Name Secondary, in general, had a good day. Bobby McCain, who I've read is the leader of that unit, had an interception and played well.

Jason Sanders kicked some clutch field goals to help secure the win.

 

The Bad

Ryan Fitzpatrick was intercepted and Mike Gesicki lost a fumble. Turnovers need to be very limited if this team wants to pull out a few more wins.

The running game just can't seem to materialize. Miami needs to find someone who can average more than two or three yards per carry.

 

The Ugly

The game itself was ugly. Both suited up without injured starters and what we got was 28 total points and a little over 500 total yards.


Not a lot to write about in this one. Miami came away with an unexpected victory due in large part to Jacoby Brissett not playing. Sure, Miami isn't fielding a team of guys who would start on most other clubs, but they took advantage of a rather anemic Indy offense. Anyone holding out hope for that first overall pick can now panic. Flores has these guys believing in themselves and they will pull off another couple of victories before the end of the year. It also makes me wonder if we'll see Josh Rosen take another meaningful snap in 2019 (yes I realize he handed the ball off yesterday while Fitzpatrick was getting checked for a concussion).

