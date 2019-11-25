^Back To Top


Dolphins 24, Browns 41 ... The Good, the Bad, the Ugly

Published: Monday, 25 November 2019 19:06 | Written by Dan Jamroz | Print | Email | Hits: 130

Dan Jamroz, Phinfever.comThe Good

Another week, another solid performance by Devante Parker. No TD catches this week but he continues his pace to a 1,000-yard season.

Tip of the cap to Mike Gesicki on his 1st career TD catch. Once this offense has a decent O-line he will start racking up some good stats.

I wouldn't say Ryan Fitzpatrick was good, but he did enough to prevent Miami's offense from looking completely lifeless. Congrats to him on getting 3 birthday TDs and getting the game closer than it should have been.

 

The Bad

The trenches were abysmal. Cleveland ran all over Miami and gave Baker Mayfield too much time to throw the ball downfield. The O-line couldn't open up running lanes and gave up a slew of sacks once again. Just imagine if Myles Garrett wasn't suspended.

Albert Wilson's drop (which turned into an interception) has now overtaken Parker's drop against Dallas as the worst of the season. It gets extra points for becoming a turnover.

Miami's No Name Secondary was completely carved up. It wasn't all their fault but they helped Miami get into too deep of a hole.

 

The Ugly

It is time to make Patrick Laird the starting running back. Kalen Ballage might need to sit a few games and stop pressing. It is understandable that he isn't getting big gains behind this O-line but something is amiss.

I don't normally call out the zebras but there were some obvious joke pass interference flags against Miami. The NFL likes to protect its stars but do we really need to see the Diva Duo in Cleveland get additional help from the refs in a blowout?


Next up for Miami is Philadelphia who will be fighting for their playoff lives. They seem to be a solid defensive team and have allowed 17 points or less in their last 4 games. This is probably another game that gets out of hand quickly. After that comes the cupcake portion of the schedule and I expect we'll see some more Josh Rosen in that stretch.

