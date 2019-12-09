The Good

Nice breakout game by Isaiah Ford catching 6 passes for 92 yards. He was a sleeper pick a couple of years ago and never really seemed to get his chance. Let's see some more this down the stretch.

Patrick Laird had some nice, long runs in the 4th quarter and a huge catch on the Dolphins' final drive. I doubt he's a feature back but he can run, pass and block well enough to be a serious contributor in the Miami rotation.

Andrew Van Ginkel came up with a huge sack in the 4th quarter that should have helped ice the game for Miami. On the next play, he got pressure on Sam Darnold yet again which helped force a bad throw. The refs bailed New York out with a questionable PI call.

Nik Needham, despite being tagged for PI at the end of the game, had himself another good day. He broke up a TD catch, made a bunch of tackles and was pretty solid in coverage.

The Bad

Our weekly, redundant reminder that Miami's OL doesn't have a single, solid starter. Maybe if Jesse Davis kicked back in to guard I could change that comment, but this group will be overhauled in February.

Ryan Fitzpatrick's ball placement was bad. I don't care what the stat sheet says or that he did his best Michael Vick impression on a few runs, he cost Miami points with errant throws that should have been TDs.

Miami's No Name Secondary didn't have an overall great game. They're lucky Sam Darnold missed on a few throws to the end zone and were gashed by Robby Anderson.

The Ugly

The zebras deserved every bit of coach Flores's verbal tirade at the end of the game. In general, they make themselves too much a part of the game rather than letting the players play.

Hoping Devante Parker's injury is minor and that he'll be back on the field soon. He is one of the few bright spots this year.



I expected Miami to win this game with some momentum from the Philadelphia game. It is disappointing they could not muster up a better performance against a lousy Jets team. With only 3 games to go, it will be interesting to see if Coach Flores sticks with the "best players will play" theme or if we'll get a better look at some of the younger guys. Miami isn't getting the top pick so I'd still like to see them pull out a few more wins before we put this nightmare season to bed.