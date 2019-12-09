^Back To Top


Phinfever: 20 Years!

 

Social Media

Phinfever TwitterPhinfever FacebookRSS Feed

Post Game Analysis

Phinfever, Dan Jamroz, The Good Bad Ugly 
0-1. Ravens 59, Dolphins 10
0-2. Patriots 43, Dolphins 0
0-3. Dolphins 6, Cowboys 31
0-4. Chargers 30, Dolphins 10
0-5. Redskins 17, Dolphins 16
0-6. Dolphins 21, Bills 31
0-7. Dolphins 14, Steelers 27
1-7. Jets 18, Dolphins 26
2-7. Dolphins 16, Colts 12
2-8. Bills 37, Dolphins 20
2-9. Dolphins 24, Browns 41
3-9. Eagles 31, Dolphins 37
3-10. Dolphins 21, Jets 22

 

Dolphins 21, Jets 22 Highlights

Draft Central

Phinfever Draft Central - Complete Info On Miami Dolphins' draft picks.

Draft Info

Dan Jamroz Phinfever Mock 2019

Phinfever Mock Database

Books

"In Defense of Dan Marino"

Podcasts, Interviews

DolphinsTalk.com

Phinfever FFL

T-Rock's Phinfever FFL 2014

Phinfever - Jeopardy

Armando Salguero

 

Barry Jackson

 

Dave Hyde

 
  • 001.jpg

    001.jpg

  • 002.jpg

    002.jpg

  • 003.jpg

    003.jpg

  • 004.jpg

    004.jpg

  • 005.jpg

    005.jpg

  • 006.jpg

    006.jpg

  • 007.jpg

    007.jpg

Joomla gallery extension by joomlashine.com

Dolphins 21, Jets 22 ... The Good, the Bad, the Ugly

Published: Monday, 09 December 2019 12:51 | Written by Dan Jamroz | Print | Email | Hits: 121

The GoodDan Jamroz, Phinfever.com

Nice breakout game by Isaiah Ford catching 6 passes for 92 yards. He was a sleeper pick a couple of years ago and never really seemed to get his chance. Let's see some more this down the stretch.

Patrick Laird had some nice, long runs in the 4th quarter and a huge catch on the Dolphins' final drive. I doubt he's a feature back but he can run, pass and block well enough to be a serious contributor in the Miami rotation.

Andrew Van Ginkel came up with a huge sack in the 4th quarter that should have helped ice the game for Miami. On the next play, he got pressure on Sam Darnold yet again which helped force a bad throw. The refs bailed New York out with a questionable PI call.

Nik Needham, despite being tagged for PI at the end of the game, had himself another good day. He broke up a TD catch, made a bunch of tackles and was pretty solid in coverage.

 

The Bad

Our weekly, redundant reminder that Miami's OL doesn't have a single, solid starter. Maybe if Jesse Davis kicked back in to guard I could change that comment, but this group will be overhauled in February.

Ryan Fitzpatrick's ball placement was bad. I don't care what the stat sheet says or that he did his best Michael Vick impression on a few runs, he cost Miami points with errant throws that should have been TDs.

Miami's No Name Secondary didn't have an overall great game. They're lucky Sam Darnold missed on a few throws to the end zone and were gashed by Robby Anderson.

 

The Ugly

The zebras deserved every bit of coach Flores's verbal tirade at the end of the game. In general, they make themselves too much a part of the game rather than letting the players play.

Hoping Devante Parker's injury is minor and that he'll be back on the field soon. He is one of the few bright spots this year.


I expected Miami to win this game with some momentum from the Philadelphia game. It is disappointing they could not muster up a better performance against a lousy Jets team. With only 3 games to go, it will be interesting to see if Coach Flores sticks with the "best players will play" theme or if we'll get a better look at some of the younger guys. Miami isn't getting the top pick so I'd still like to see them pull out a few more wins before we put this nightmare season to bed.

Phinfever   Miami Dolphins   Dan Jamroz   The Good, The Bad and The Ugly  
| Category: Blog

Next Game

2019 Week 14: Miami Dolphins at NY Giants (1 PM EST)

 

AFC East Standings

 

2020 NFL Draft Order

Support Phinfever

Get Miami Dolphins Game Day here!

 

verification seal

2019 Draft

2018 Draft

2017 Draft

2016 Draft

2016 Miami Dolphins Draft, Phinfever

2015 Draft

MiamiDolphins.com

 

Cameron Wolfe

 

Copyright © 2014 ... Phinfever.com ... since 1999

Designed by www.diablodesign.eu.