The Good

Devante Parker came back with a vengeance to haul in 2 TDs and 74 receiving yards. He is 46 yards and 2 more TDs away from having a 1,000-yard season and double-digit trips to the end zone.

This is a stretch, but statistically, the running game produced 89 yards on 21 carries. If you add Fitzpatrick's scrambles they went for over 100 yards.

Miami had 5 receivers with a catch of 19 yards or more. You don't always see that with this anemic offense.

Miami picked off Eli Manning 3 times with Jerome Baker, Vince Biegel, and Nik Needham each recording an interception.

The Bad

Where do I begin? Miami's secondary was absolutely shredded by Manning in the second and looked like they were mailing it in.

Atrocious tackling and being manhandled at the line of scrimmage allowed Saquon Barkley to off for 112 yards rushing and 2 TDs. Javorius Allen added another TD to rub salt in the wound.

Despite adding a few decent runs and doing a solid job pass blocking, Patrick Laird dropped two key passes and was brought down for a safety.

Ryan Fitzpatrick needs to learn how to slide. Not only did he lose a fumble on a brutal hit, he nearly cost himself potentially playing next season with the shot he took. Thankfully that crazy version of Fitzpatrick has mostly been reined in this year.

The Ugly

The offensive line. I am running out of ways to describe how poorly they have played. You almost feel bad because you know they are being set up to fail.

I mentioned Laird's safety and its worth noting again because he was dropped three yards deep in the end zone behind what is supposed to be a wall of blockers.

The defensive line was embarrassed. Couldn't stop the run, gave Eli all day to throw and were simply dominated by a bad team.



I'm still trying to wrap my head around yesterday. How do you intercept Manning 3 times, hold the Giants to 7 points in the 1st half, and then lose 36-20? Fitzpatrick completed some long throws and the backs sprung loose for a couple of nice runs but it was like the Dolphins of old where they looked great between the 20s. Putting up points...yeah that wasn't happening.

So much for making a statement and beating up on bad teams. Andy Dalton will be able to shred the secondary next week and make this game much closer than it should be. I guess the only good news is that if Miami loses out they'll probably end up with 2nd overall pick and the rights to Chase Young. Or if you love Joe Burrow then root for Cincinnati to beat Miami and upset Cleveland the following week which would give Miami the 1st overall pick. Honestly, I could see it happening because Cleveland is in turmoil right now.