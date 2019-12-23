^Back To Top


Bengals 35, Dolphins 38 ... The Good, the Bad, the Ugly

Published: Monday, 23 December 2019 20:33

The Good

Devante Parker - welcome to the 1,000 yard club! Every week he gives a noteworthy performance and this week he didn't disappoint with over 100 yards and a touchdown.

Ryan Fitzpatrick was dealing with 4 touchdowns and over 400 yards. He has all but sewn up the starting job for next year as a bridge to the eventual rookie QB.

Mike Gesicki added 2 more touchdowns to his strong season and has gone from bust to a player on the ascent.

The rest of the receiving group did awesome with notable numbers coming from Albert Wilson and Isaiah Ford. Kind of weird that in a year with a rich draft crop of WRs Miami seems to be set at the position going into 2020.

The defense as a whole was not good but the front seven did a nice job. They sacked Andy Dalton 4 times, hit him another 6 times, had 6 tackles for a loss, forced a fumble and held the Bengals to 59 yards rushing. Special shutout to Christian Wilkins for catching a pass, fumbling it and still scoring the touchdown as a fullback.

 

The Bad

Miami's pass defense was awful. The pass rush wasn't stellar but there is no reason Andy Dalton should have lit the secondary up like that, especially being down most of the game.

Miami's running game had some decent moments but overall it just cannot be relied on to grind out a game. Yes they are using two rookie backs trying to squeeze through nonexistent running lanes but I expected more against the lowly Bengals

 

The Ugly

What was up with the coaches allowing Cincinnati back into that game? There was a chance to step on their throats and take no prisoners. Instead they lost the lead and went into overtime. This was Cincinnati, not a top 5 team launching that type of comeback.

I guess the Tank Squad hoping for a top draft selection had to cry into their beers after Miami ensured they won't be any worse than the 3rd overall pick in April.


One more game to go guys. I can't say it has been fun to endure but there have been a few interesting moments. Miami heads up to Foxboro next Sunday hoping to shock the Patriots and send them into the playoffs on a down note. Then we start diving into all of the offseason chatter about who stays, who goes and who Miami will target in the draft and free agency.

Hoping all of you and your families have a very Merry Christmas and a Happy Holiday Season!

Phinfever   Miami Dolphins   Dan Jamroz   The Good, The Bad and The Ugly  
| Category: Blog

