I'm not projecting trades until after free agency. This is something I could see Miami doing, not necessarily what I would do. Free agency will more than likely obliterate what I am about to type but here goes nothing...

1. Cin - Joe Burrow QB

2. Was - Tua Tagovailoa QB

3. Det - Chase Young Edge

4. NYG - Tristan Wirfs OT

5. Mia - Andrew Thomas OT

6. LAC - Mekhi Becton OT

7. Car - Jeff Okudah CB

8. Ari - Derrick Brown DL

9. Jax - Isaiah Simmons LB

10. Cle - Jedrick Wills OT

11. NYJ - Henry Ruggs WR

12. LV - Jordan Love QB

13. Ind - Javon Kinlaw DL

14. TB - Justin Herbert QB

15. Den - Jerry Jeudy WR

16. Atl - K'Lavon Chaisson Edge

17. Dal - Ceedee Lamb WR

18. Mia - CJ Henderson CB

19. LV - Kenneth Murray LB

20. Jax - Kristian Fulton CB

21. Phi - Justin Jefferson WR

22. Buf - AJ Epenesa DE

23. NE - Xavier McKinney S

24. NO - Cameron Dantzler CB

25. Min - Grant Delpit S

26. Mia - Zack Baun Edge

27. Sea - Yetur Gross Matos DE

28. Bal - D'Andre Swift RB

29. Ten - Josh Jones OT

30. GB - Austin Jackson OT

31. SF - Trevon Diggs CB

32. KC - Ross Blacklock DT

Miami's 2nd Round Picks

Jonathan Taylor RB

Matt Hennessy OG/OC

Miami's 3rd Round Pick

Jalen Hurts QB



Okay, let's get the obvious question out of the way first. Why isn't Miami going QB at 5? Grier is cautious and I don't think he is going to reach for a question mark. Andrew Thomas was a top prospect all year, got rave reviews from Tony Pauline, and was heavily scouted by Miami during the season. He offers stability, need and most importantly value. He's played against and succeeded against the best.

CJ Henderson is exactly the type of CB Miami needs, especially with the injury history of Xavien Howard. Miami can't just rely on castoffs and long shots. Nik Needham has some promise and Logan Ryan would fill a short term role, but someone needs to be a secondary building block. Henderson provides top 20 value.

Zack Baun gives Miami its version of Kyle Van Noy without the hefty contract. Miami will probably sign an edge setter and then they can deploy Baun to attack the QB and chase after RBs.

Jonathan Taylor is a do it all running back with tremendous speed. I'm a little worried about the amount of carries he had in college but Miami needs talent. Pair him up with a veteran in year one to ease the burden.

Matt Hennessy could make Dan Kilgore a summer cap casualty or at least challenge for a starting guard role. He has a vicious temperament the interior will need to upgrade the running game.

Now the wildcard - Jalen Hurts. Chan Gailey wants an accurate, athletic QB to run his offense. Flores wants a leader who can battle through adversity. While Hurts doesn't have the best arm or the greatest resume, he isn't afraid to compete for his job. Personality-wise I think he'll be a breath of fresh air compared to the entitled attitudes of many 1st Round QBs. He can battle with Josh Rosen for the backup job and one of them will get snaps when Ryan Fitzpatrick either breaks down or melts down.