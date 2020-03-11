^Back To Top


Phinfever: 20 + Years!

 

Social Media

Phinfever TwitterPhinfever FacebookRSS Feed

Draft Info

Dan Jamroz Phinfever Mock 2020

Phinfever Mock Database

Post Game Analysis

Phinfever, Dan Jamroz, The Good Bad Ugly 
0-1. Ravens 59, Dolphins 10
0-2. Patriots 43, Dolphins 0
0-3. Dolphins 6, Cowboys 31
0-4. Chargers 30, Dolphins 10
0-5. Redskins 17, Dolphins 16
0-6. Dolphins 21, Bills 31
0-7. Dolphins 14, Steelers 27
1-7. Jets 18, Dolphins 26
2-7. Dolphins 16, Colts 12
2-8. Bills 37, Dolphins 20
2-9. Dolphins 24, Browns 41
3-9. Eagles 31, Dolphins 37
3-10. Dolphins 21, Jets 22
3-11. Dolphins 20, Giants 36
4-11. Bengals 35, Dolphins 38
5-11. Dolphins 27, Patriots 24

 

Fins 27, Patriots 24 Highlights

Draft Central

Phinfever Draft Central - Complete Info On Miami Dolphins' draft picks.

Books

"In Defense of Dan Marino"

Podcasts, Interviews

DolphinsTalk.com

Phinfever FFL

T-Rock's Phinfever FFL 2014

Phinfever - Jeopardy

Armando Salguero

 

Barry Jackson

 

Dave Hyde

 
  • 001.jpg

    001.jpg

  • 002.jpg

    002.jpg

  • 003.jpg

    003.jpg

  • 004.jpg

    004.jpg

  • 005.jpg

    005.jpg

  • 006.jpg

    006.jpg

  • 007.jpg

    007.jpg

Joomla gallery extension by joomlashine.com

Jammer's Miami Dolphins Mock 1.0 (Post Combine) | Phinfever

Published: Wednesday, 11 March 2020 10:07 | Written by Dan Jamroz | Print | Email | Hits: 101

Dan Jamroz, Phinfever, NFL Draft 2020, Mock DraftI'm not projecting trades until after free agency. This is something I could see Miami doing, not necessarily what I would do. Free agency will more than likely obliterate what I am about to type but here goes nothing...

1. Cin - Joe Burrow QB

2. Was - Tua Tagovailoa QB

3. Det - Chase Young Edge

4. NYG - Tristan Wirfs OT

5. Mia - Andrew Thomas OT

6. LAC - Mekhi Becton OT

7. Car - Jeff Okudah CB

8. Ari - Derrick Brown DL

9. Jax - Isaiah Simmons LB

10. Cle - Jedrick Wills OT

11. NYJ - Henry Ruggs WR

12. LV - Jordan Love QB

13. Ind - Javon Kinlaw DL

14. TB - Justin Herbert QB

15. Den - Jerry Jeudy WR

16. Atl - K'Lavon Chaisson Edge

17. Dal - Ceedee Lamb WR

18. Mia - CJ Henderson CB

19. LV - Kenneth Murray LB

20. Jax - Kristian Fulton CB

21. Phi - Justin Jefferson WR

22. Buf - AJ Epenesa DE

23. NE - Xavier McKinney S

24. NO - Cameron Dantzler CB

25. Min - Grant Delpit S

26. Mia - Zack Baun Edge

27. Sea - Yetur Gross Matos DE

28. Bal - D'Andre Swift RB

29. Ten - Josh Jones OT

30. GB - Austin Jackson OT

31. SF - Trevon Diggs CB

32. KC - Ross Blacklock DT

 

Miami's 2nd Round Picks

  • Jonathan Taylor RB
  • Matt Hennessy OG/OC

 

Miami's 3rd Round Pick

  • Jalen Hurts QB


Okay, let's get the obvious question out of the way first. Why isn't Miami going QB at 5? Grier is cautious and I don't think he is going to reach for a question mark. Andrew Thomas was a top prospect all year, got rave reviews from Tony Pauline, and was heavily scouted by Miami during the season. He offers stability, need and most importantly value. He's played against and succeeded against the best.

CJ Henderson is exactly the type of CB Miami needs, especially with the injury history of Xavien Howard. Miami can't just rely on castoffs and long shots. Nik Needham has some promise and Logan Ryan would fill a short term role, but someone needs to be a secondary building block. Henderson provides top 20 value.

Zack Baun gives Miami its version of Kyle Van Noy without the hefty contract. Miami will probably sign an edge setter and then they can deploy Baun to attack the QB and chase after RBs.

Jonathan Taylor is a do it all running back with tremendous speed. I'm a little worried about the amount of carries he had in college but Miami needs talent. Pair him up with a veteran in year one to ease the burden.

Matt Hennessy could make Dan Kilgore a summer cap casualty or at least challenge for a starting guard role. He has a vicious temperament the interior will need to upgrade the running game.

Now the wildcard - Jalen Hurts. Chan Gailey wants an accurate, athletic QB to run his offense. Flores wants a leader who can battle through adversity. While Hurts doesn't have the best arm or the greatest resume, he isn't afraid to compete for his job. Personality-wise I think he'll be a breath of fresh air compared to the entitled attitudes of many 1st Round QBs. He can battle with Josh Rosen for the backup job and one of them will get snaps when Ryan Fitzpatrick either breaks down or melts down.

NFL Draft   Phinfever   Miami Dolphins   Mock Draft   Dan Jamroz  
| Category: Blog

Support Phinfever

Get Miami Dolphins Game Day here!

 

verification seal

Next Game

NFL Free Agency

 

AFC East Standings

 

 

2020 NFL Draft Order

2019 Draft

2018 Draft

2017 Draft

2016 Draft

2016 Miami Dolphins Draft, Phinfever

2015 Draft

MiamiDolphins.com

 

Cameron Wolfe

 

Copyright © 2014 ... Phinfever.com ... since 1999

Designed by www.diablodesign.eu.